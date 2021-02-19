Business
NEC announces plans to critically review security situation in Nigeria
The NEC has announced its intention to review and address the current insecurity and violent conflicts in Nigeria.
The National Economic Council (NEC), in its meeting on Thursday, promised to review critical areas in Nigeria’s security, ranging from protecting ethnic Nigerians to the prosecution of all perpetrators of crime.
This was disclosed by the Presidency after the NEC meeting on Thursday.
The NEC says it is recommitted to:
- The protection of all residents of all States, including non-indigenous communities and religious and ethnic minorities within State jurisdictions;
- The arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators of crime.
The NEC says it will work with federal authorities in the reconstruction of destroyed homes and payment of compensation where appropriate by State authorities for damage to property and livelihoods sustained during targeted attacks on communities within their jurisdictions.
It added that local security initiatives, “Whether State Govt law enforcement agencies/local vigilante groups/Police Community Policing programme, remains inclusive with” due consideration given to adequate representation of non-indigenous/minority resident communities.”
On the farmer-herder conflicts…
The NEC said:
- That State Governments have statutory jurisdiction over forest reserves and will seek federal support for efforts to eradicate forest-based crime. (Council deliberated on how forests should be better managed and secured against criminals and criminality).
- That the National Livestock Transformation Plan is a comprehensive strategy for addressing the farmer-herder conflict developed by the States in collaboration with the Federal Government and Governors will seek its full implementation.
The Council added that States are encouraged to promote the modernization of livestock, and urged for the strengthening of the National Livestock Transformation Plan and border controls to discourage cross-border crimes and the effective observation of ECOWAS Transhumance protocols.
What you should know
- Due to tensions in Oyo State last week, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that his administration will protect all religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria. This came after reports of violence between Yoruba and Hausa/Fulani ethnic groups in the Shasha area of Oyo state.
NERC says DisCos will pay capacity charge for rejecting allocated load
NERC says the DisCos and TCN will be charged for varying faults on their part in the electricity supply process.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in a bid to fix load rejection issues between the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says both sides would pay charges for any faults caused during load rejection.
The NERC disclosed this in its Guidelines for Economic Merit Order Dispatch of Generation Capacity and Related Matters 2020 on Thursday, signed jointly by NERC’s Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba and Mr Dafe Akpeneye, Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance.
The document stated that DisCos would pay for capacity charge for rejecting load allocated to them due to challenges on their networks, while if the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was unable to deliver a DisCo’s load allocation, the TCN would also pay for the capacity charge.
The document read in part:
“Section 10(c) of the Order states that “the Commission shall hold the TCN responsible for deviations from the economic merit dispatch order that adversely impact the base weighted average cost of wholesale of energy.
”Section 11 of the Order further directs that “Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company shall hereafter invoice for capacity charge and energy to DisCos based on their load allocation and metered energy respectively.
”Additionally, Section 12 of the Order concludes that “where it is established that TCN is unable to deliver a DisCo’s load allocation, TCN shall be liable to pay for the associated capacity charge.
“Where a DisCo fails to take its entire load allocation due to constraints in its network, the DisCo shall be liable to pay the capacity charge as allocated in its Vesting Contract.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that only 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at September 2020.
Appointments
President Buhari appoints new heads for Nigeria Correctional Service, NSCDC
President Buhari has appointed new heads of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Correctional Service.
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
He replaces Abdullahi Muhammadu who retired from service after completing his term as commandant-general.
The President has also nominated Haliru Nababa as the new head of the Nigeria Correctional Service (former Nigerian Prison Service).
According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, on February 18, this was disclosed by the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.
What the statement from the Federal Ministry of Interior is saying
The statement from the Ministry of Interior reads, ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi PhD, mni as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.
‘’Ahmed Audi, emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.
‘’Furthermore, President Muhammadu Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa mni, as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.
‘’The Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.’’
What you should know
- The Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service is a government agency of Nigeria, headquartered in Abuja and operates prisons. It is under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior and the Civil Defence Immigration and Correctional Service.
- Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is a paramilitary institution that was established in May 1967 by the Nigerian Government, with the act of the National Assembly. The act was amended in 2007, to enhance the statutory duties of the corp. Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps is a para-military agency of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is commissioned to provide measures against threat and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizenry. The corps is statutorily empowered by lay Act No. 2 of 2003 and amended by Act 6 of 4 June 2007.
