NEC announces plans to critically review security situation in Nigeria

The National Economic Council (NEC), in its meeting on Thursday, promised to review critical areas in Nigeria’s security, ranging from protecting ethnic Nigerians to the prosecution of all perpetrators of crime.

This was disclosed by the Presidency after the NEC meeting on Thursday.

The NEC says it is recommitted to:

The protection of all residents of all States, including non-indigenous communities and religious and ethnic minorities within State jurisdictions;

The arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators of crime.

The NEC says it will work with federal authorities in the reconstruction of destroyed homes and payment of compensation where appropriate by State authorities for damage to property and livelihoods sustained during targeted attacks on communities within their jurisdictions.

It added that local security initiatives, “Whether State Govt law enforcement agencies/local vigilante groups/Police Community Policing programme, remains inclusive with” due consideration given to adequate representation of non-indigenous/minority resident communities.”

On the farmer-herder conflicts…

The NEC said:

That State Governments have statutory jurisdiction over forest reserves and will seek federal support for efforts to eradicate forest-based crime. (Council deliberated on how forests should be better managed and secured against criminals and criminality).

That the National Livestock Transformation Plan is a comprehensive strategy for addressing the farmer-herder conflict developed by the States in collaboration with the Federal Government and Governors will seek its full implementation.

The Council added that States are encouraged to promote the modernization of livestock, and urged for the strengthening of the National Livestock Transformation Plan and border controls to discourage cross-border crimes and the effective observation of ECOWAS Transhumance protocols.

