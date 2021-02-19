Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk is again the world’s richest man after SpaceX valuation surge
Tesla chief’s wealth surged to $200 billion after the rocket company, SpaceX he founded completed another funding round.
49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk is once again, the world’s richest individual on earth.
Tesla chief’s wealth surged to $200 billion after the rocket company, SpaceX he founded completed another funding round, pushing him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the second time in 2021.
He moved past, Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, who is now worth $194 billion and had some days ago earlier reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person this week after Tesla shares plunged.
Recent reports suggest SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.
Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.
November 15, 2016, filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed the tech billionaire owned 54% of SpaceX.
Although Bloomberg’s analysis assumes he hasn’t sold his shares in subsequent rounds and that his stake has been diluted to about 47% in proportion to the amount raised. The value is reduced by 15% to account for typical discounts that shares in unicorns attract on the secondary market, according to two brokers.
- Elon Musk’s current wealth could easily buy 114 million troy ounces of gold or 3.20 billion barrels of crude oil (about 10% of Africa’s leading oil producer’s oil reserve).
- He currently leads the most valuable car company, Tesla, and also owns SpaceX, which counts the U.S NASA as its leading customer.
Musk owns about 20% of Tesla, according to a February 2020 regulatory filing. Part of his holdings is used as collateral for personal obligations.
Bitcoin produces 94,000 millionaires
There are now more than 94,000 Bitcoin addresses holding at least $1 million worth of BTC.
The number of entities owning at least a million-dollar worth of Bitcoin has just reached 94,000 amid the recent high volatility in play in the market, as some institutional investors adjust their portfolios.
The steep increase in mid-December marks the point when BTC crossed $20,000 – making all early miner addresses (50 BTC rewards) millionaire addresses.
The odds are in favor of those owning the most in the popular crypto market, as rich investors in recent weeks have increased their pace in buying Bitcoin.
These are catalyzed by the rush which includes crypto traders and investors trying to have a stake in this fast-changing crypto asset.
READ: Bitcoin blows past $50,000
Bitcoin, at the time of drafting this report, traded at $51,938.43 with a daily trading volume of $81.5 Billion. It is up 5.05% for the day.
Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin.
The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days from blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon showing support for Bitcoin. Mastercard had earlier disclosed it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.
READ: $70 billion lost in Crypto market amid rising U.S dollar
PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager BlackRock have also made big moves to support crypto.
Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
Also, Bitcoin buyers right now are extremely strong HOLDers, meaning though Bitcoin seems to be heading towards consolidation after breaching the $52,000 price level, however, crypto experts anticipate Bitcoin is still in a bull cycle
In addition, the previous Bitcoin bull markets are characterized by fingerprints of increased miner outflows of $BTC that had been acquired throughout prior years.
Even though we’re seeing slightly higher outflows of older BTC, this same pattern has not emerged in the current bull market.
Trading volume on CME also crossed the $5 billion mark for the first time.
READ: Twitter considers paying its staff in Bitcoin
Record day: Trading volume on CME crossed the $5 billion mark for the first time.#Bitcoin
Chart: https://t.co/ctKSNdFRY8 pic.twitter.com/0ugz6tee6X
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 17, 2021
Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk to become world’s richest man
Jeff Bezos’s current wealth valuation of $191 billion has seen his personal wealth which mostly comes from Amazon stocks, record steady gains
Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old American billionaire and founder of the world’s most valuable online retail company, has just reclaimed the world’s richest person title, after surpassing Elon Musk some hours ago, according to the real-time data retrieved from the Bloomberg Billionaire index.
Bezos’s current wealth valuation of $191 billion has seen his personal wealth, which mostly comes from Amazon stocks, record steady gains over time.
Elon Musk, currently worth $190 billion, saw his net worth plunge by $4.58 billion on Tuesday, as Tesla shares lost about 2.4% in value.
READ: China’s richest man worth $94.1 billion earned a fortune from selling bottled water
It comes as no surprise to many stock pundits as Amazon’s share price skyrocketed in recent years, along with the company’s share price. Bezos has continued to notch new wealth milestones.
Jeff Bezos’s present net worth of $191 billion can buy 107 million troy ounces of gold or 3.01 billion barrels of crude oil.
Recall that about a week ago, Nairametrics reported that the man behind the world’s most valuable retail company, Amazon, had steadily been closing in on the world’s richest man at the time, Elon Musk, to reclaim that title.
READ: Elon Musk, first billionaire ever to be worth over $200 billion
The online retail giant’s returns have, under Bezos as the chief executive officer of the e-commerce giant, actually ranked second among all S&P stocks since the IPO in May 1997.
- Amazon is the world’s biggest online retailer company. The American-based company sells books, household goods, and other retail products through its flagship platform.
- The company also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers video streaming services. It remains the biggest cloud computing provider worldwide.
Bezos’ cash at the bank is estimated to be worth $9.7 billion and most of his wealth is tied to his stake in Amazon.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
What this means: Most rich individuals, including successful tech entrepreneurs, fashion icons, and leading hedge fund managers, would rather invest most of their funds in assets like stocks, real estate businesses, debt instruments, and lately cryptos, than hold a significant amount of cash at the bank, because many banks offer unimpressive interest rates.
Bezos owns about 11% of Amazon, according to its most recent SEC filing.
