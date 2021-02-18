Business
ICPC says it prevented misapplication of N189 billion by MDAs between 2019-2020
The ICPC has disclosed that the Commission prevented the misappropriation of the sum of N189 billion by MDAs between 2019 and 2020.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, at a meeting with Directors of Finance and Accounts on Wednesday in Abuja to address challenges likely to hamper the implementation of the 2021 Federal budget.
The ICPC boss said that funds were flagged by the ICPC during its 2019/2020 System Study and Review of the MDAs.
“Part of the outcome from 2019 System Study and Review of the commission is the mopping up of N42 billion (personnel cost) in 2019, and N147 billion in 2020.
“The Minister of Finance through findings of the commission of the wrong application of personnel cost on overhead and capital items, issued a negative warrant to mop up excess cash available in the personnel costs of the MDAs to forestall further misapplication of funds,” he said.
“Similar warrant was issued in 2020 totalling N147 billion, which was a huge savings to government,” he added.
He added that the expenditure types from the MDAs included DTA and Estacode, electricity, water and sewage bills, procurement of diesel and stationery, payment of transport allowance and flight fares and illegal employees as well as illegal allowances.
“Some agencies of government engaged in massive capital project implementation through direct labour with attendant implication for corruption and loss of project quality and tax revenues.
“This is an existential threat to the nation and it has already negatively impacted stability and development because funds appropriated for major infrastructure and development projects are simply diverted or mismanaged.
“It starts with those of us in this room. This impunity cannot continue ad infinitum. Nigeria cannot and will not survive it, ” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020 published by Transparency International indicates that Nigeria occupies the 149th position out of the 180 countries surveyed as well scored 25 out of 100 points.
LCCI calls on FG to address insecurity, FX challenges, rising inflation
The LCCI has urged the FG to intensify efforts toward addressing issues of insecurity, foreign exchange hurdles, and rising inflation.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised that the Federal Government should tackle issues of national security in a bid to control food production to soften the rising inflation.
This was disclosed by Dr Muda Yusuf, Director-General, LCCI, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, following the recently released inflation report for January.
The LCCI boss warned that the FG needs to stabilize the nation’s FX to improve liquidity for businesses, alongside easing business bottlenecks in Nigeria’s infrastructure value chains, citing that Nigeria’s unstable FX policy and fiscal deficit by the Central Bank are also responsible for the rising inflation.
“The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry notes with concern the continued uptrend in domestic consumer prices as headline inflation further accelerated to 16.47 per cent in January 2021, the highest since May 2017,” he said.
“The uptick in domestic prices was largely driven by the persistent food inflationary pressures, with food inflation hitting a record 20.57 per cent, the highest level since the 2009 CPI series began.
“Higher prices translate to increased production costs for manufacturing companies, with consequent impact on their bottom-line since it is not in all situation that higher inputs cost can be transferred to consumers.
“This weakens the capacity of corporates to deliver value to shareholders via dividend payment amid dim profit prospects,” he added.
He warned that the rising food prices would be a concern for low-income households in Nigeria and urged the FG to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity issues to stem the rising food inflation.
“Rising food prices would see most low and middle-income households spend more on food commodities, with little amount to save and/or invest, thereby pushing more Nigerians below the poverty line.
“Government authorities at national and sub-national levels should address security concerns in the country, due to its scale of importance as far as food production is concerned in Nigeria,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that Nigeria’s consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation, increased by 16.47% (year-on-year) in January 2021. This is 0.71% points higher than the rate recorded in December 2020 (15.75%).
- The LCCI had earlier warned that Nigeria’s inflation rate, which had risen for 15 consecutive months, would continue its climb by 2021.
Buhari sends 2021 budget proposal of Nigeria Police Trust Fund to National Assembly
President Buhari has sent the 2021 budget proposal of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund to the National Assembly for consideration.
This was announced by the Presidency in a statement on Wednesday.
They said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the 2021 budget proposal of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund to the National Assembly for consideration and approval, in line with Sections 4, 5 and 21 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019.
“The Nigeria Police Trust Fund was established following Presidential assent to the Establishment Bill in 2019, as a special intervention fund for: Training and retraining of Police personnel, Procurement of equipment, operational vehicles and other related facilities.”
The Presidency added that the fund would also enable the procurement of equipment, operational vehicles and other related facilities. In addition, the funds will also be used for the construction of police stations, barracks and other living facilities for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and their dependents.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in 2019 that companies operating within the shores of Nigeria will soon have an extra cost to worry about, thanks to the Nigerian Police Trust Fund Act which President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed into law.
- The Nigerian Police Trust Fund Act specifies the imposition of a 0.005% levy on every Nigerian company’s net profit. Also, 0.5% of the total revenue accruing to Nigeria’s Federation Account will be added to the fund.
