Dangote Industries alerts Nigerians of fake recruitment, empowerment scheme
Dangote Industries Limited has warned the public of a fake recruitment exercise being circulated on social media.
Dangote Industries Limited has raised alarm over fake recruitment exercise and fraudulent scheme circulating on social media titled, “2021 Dangote Empowerment”, purported to be approved by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF).
While denying the existence of such recruitment exercise and empowerment scheme, the company described it as a scam and strongly advised the unsuspecting members of the public to disregard such communications.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Dangote Industries Limited and signed by its Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Francis Awowole-Browne.
What the Corporate Communications Director of Dangote Industries Limited is saying
Awowole-Browne said the circulation was aimed at defrauding unsuspecting people and strongly advised that it should be disregarded.
He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a fraudulent scheme circulating on WhatsApp and social media titled, “2021 Dangote Empowerment”, purporting to be approved by the Aliko Dangote Foundation.
“Please note that this initiative is a scam aimed at defrauding unsuspecting people and we strongly advise that you disregard such communications. While we work toward shutting down activities and accounts of these scammers, please be advised to contact the law enforcement agency in case you have made contact with them.
“We have also become aware that some fraudulent individuals have been posting job advertisements on some websites offering employment positions and possibilities at Dangote Cement to the public if they submit their curriculum vitae/resume, call the advertised contact numbers and pay an administrative fee.”
The Corporate Communications Director dissociated Dangote Cement from the advertisement and website offerings and any email purported to have originated from the company regarding the subject.
“The job advertisement is entirely false and are intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. We are clarifying that we have not engaged any individual or job website to advertise job positions on our behalf and none of the contact details, either phone numbers or email are those of Dangote Cement.
“At Dangote Cement, we fill job positions through a formal procedure with all career opportunities clearly listed on our own website. Furthermore, we never request candidates to pay a fee before they are considered for any position,” Awowole-Browne said.
What you should know
- There appears to be increasing cases of the activities of criminals who either try to hack into social media platforms or circulate fake empowerment schemes of some government establishments or some multinational companies with the intention of defrauding the general public.
- This became more pronounced during this period of the coronavirus disease with numerous empowerment schemes introduced by some companies in the private sector and governments at both the Federal and State levels, with the aim of cushioning the impact of the pandemic on households and businesses.
ICPC says it prevented misapplication of N189 billion by MDAs between 2019-2020
The ICPC has disclosed that the Commission prevented the misappropriation of the sum of N189 billion by MDAs between 2019 and 2020.
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) announced between 2019-2020 it prevented the misapplication of N189 billion by Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, at a meeting with Directors of Finance and Accounts on Wednesday in Abuja to address challenges likely to hamper the implementation of the 2021 Federal budget.
The ICPC boss said that funds were flagged by the ICPC during its 2019/2020 System Study and Review of the MDAs.
“Part of the outcome from 2019 System Study and Review of the commission is the mopping up of N42 billion (personnel cost) in 2019, and N147 billion in 2020.
“The Minister of Finance through findings of the commission of the wrong application of personnel cost on overhead and capital items, issued a negative warrant to mop up excess cash available in the personnel costs of the MDAs to forestall further misapplication of funds,” he said.
“Similar warrant was issued in 2020 totalling N147 billion, which was a huge savings to government,” he added.
He added that the expenditure types from the MDAs included DTA and Estacode, electricity, water and sewage bills, procurement of diesel and stationery, payment of transport allowance and flight fares and illegal employees as well as illegal allowances.
“Some agencies of government engaged in massive capital project implementation through direct labour with attendant implication for corruption and loss of project quality and tax revenues.
“This is an existential threat to the nation and it has already negatively impacted stability and development because funds appropriated for major infrastructure and development projects are simply diverted or mismanaged.
“It starts with those of us in this room. This impunity cannot continue ad infinitum. Nigeria cannot and will not survive it, ” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020 published by Transparency International indicates that Nigeria occupies the 149th position out of the 180 countries surveyed as well scored 25 out of 100 points.
LCCI calls on FG to address insecurity, FX challenges, rising inflation
The LCCI has urged the FG to intensify efforts toward addressing issues of insecurity, foreign exchange hurdles, and rising inflation.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised that the Federal Government should tackle issues of national security in a bid to control food production to soften the rising inflation.
This was disclosed by Dr Muda Yusuf, Director-General, LCCI, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, following the recently released inflation report for January.
The LCCI boss warned that the FG needs to stabilize the nation’s FX to improve liquidity for businesses, alongside easing business bottlenecks in Nigeria’s infrastructure value chains, citing that Nigeria’s unstable FX policy and fiscal deficit by the Central Bank are also responsible for the rising inflation.
“The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry notes with concern the continued uptrend in domestic consumer prices as headline inflation further accelerated to 16.47 per cent in January 2021, the highest since May 2017,” he said.
“The uptick in domestic prices was largely driven by the persistent food inflationary pressures, with food inflation hitting a record 20.57 per cent, the highest level since the 2009 CPI series began.
“Higher prices translate to increased production costs for manufacturing companies, with consequent impact on their bottom-line since it is not in all situation that higher inputs cost can be transferred to consumers.
“This weakens the capacity of corporates to deliver value to shareholders via dividend payment amid dim profit prospects,” he added.
He warned that the rising food prices would be a concern for low-income households in Nigeria and urged the FG to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity issues to stem the rising food inflation.
“Rising food prices would see most low and middle-income households spend more on food commodities, with little amount to save and/or invest, thereby pushing more Nigerians below the poverty line.
“Government authorities at national and sub-national levels should address security concerns in the country, due to its scale of importance as far as food production is concerned in Nigeria,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that Nigeria’s consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation, increased by 16.47% (year-on-year) in January 2021. This is 0.71% points higher than the rate recorded in December 2020 (15.75%).
- The LCCI had earlier warned that Nigeria’s inflation rate, which had risen for 15 consecutive months, would continue its climb by 2021.
