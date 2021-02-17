Business
FG names railway complex after Amina Mohammed, UN Dep. Secretary General
The Idu Railway Complex of the FCT and all its facilities have been named after the Dep. Secretary-General of the UN, Amina J. Mohammed.
The Federal Government has named the Idu Railway Complex of the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and the Light Train Station of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and all its facilities after the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.
This is in continuation of the present administration’s practice of naming some major railway stations and its facilities in the country after some deserving Nigerian citizens.
This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Federal Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on its official Twitter handle.
The decision to name the railway facility after Amina Mohammed, who was also Nigeria’s former Minister of Environment, was done in concurrence with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello.
The ministry in its statement said, ''The Nigerian Government has named the Idu Railway Complex and the Light Train Station of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and all its facilities after the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.
‘’The decision is in concurrence with the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, and the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mohammed Musa Bello.’’
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported in July last year that President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the naming of some railway station after some prominent Nigerians both dead and alive. Some of the beneficiaries include Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Alex Ekwueme, Chief Mrs Olufunmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Olusola Saraki and so on.
- Some of the railway stations that were renamed include Lagos Port Complex, Ebute Metta Station, Agege Station, Agbado Station, Kajola Station, Abeokuta Station, Papalanto Station, Ibadan Station, Ajaokuta Station, Itakpe Station, and so on.
The @NigeriaGov has named the Idu Railway Complex & the Light Train Station of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) & all its facilities after the Dep. Sec. Gen. of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed. pic.twitter.com/sWNtY7Wh0o
— Federal Ministry of Transportation (@MinTransportNG) February 16, 2021
FG states why importers mostly use Lagos ports, to construct 3 new deep seaports
The FG has disclosed the reason why importers are reluctant of using other major seaports outside Lagos.
The Federal Government has identified insecurity as the major reason why importers and exporters mostly use Lagos ports and are reluctant to use the Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar Seaports.
This is as President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the construction of 3 deep seaports namely, Lekki deep seaport to be ready next year, Bonny deep seaport with construction to commence at the same time with the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line and the Warri deep seaport
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while appearing as a guest at a Channels Television programme on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
The Minister also pointed out that another challenge is that the Calabar and Warri ports cede so easily and so it’s difficult to continue to recede them regularly and as such the government had to take a decision on the construction of new deep seaports to decongest the Lagos ports.
What the Minister of Transportation is saying
Amaechi during the interview said, ‘’The Ministry of Transport or the NPA does not have the responsibility of determining where an importer or exporter will transact his business. So if the importer or exporter decides to transact his business through Lagos, then there will be that congestion, it does not necessarily mean it is because the port is not efficient.
‘’The problem we have with congestion is that there is insecurity at the sea which we are addressing and we are having a battle with private interests that have captured security contracts from several government agencies or private investors or private companies that deal with maritime. Now that we want part of the water because we have put a security infrastructure that will protect the water from beginning to the end of our international waterways, they are fighting back, they are doing all sorts of things, petitioning everybody, petitioning me, go to National Assembly, go to EFCC, go to NFIU, everywhere and I am just watching.
‘’So the first thing to do is to address the insecurity, the moment we address the insecurity, it will encourage importers from Onitsha, Aba and others to use the Port Harcourt seaport or Warri seaport or Calabar seaport. So it’s not about the seaport or river ports are not available. Again the Calabar port cedes just like the Warri port. They cede so easily, so its difficult to continue to recede them regularly, so what is the solution to that.
‘’The President has approved the construction of three new seaports in Nigeria. He has approved the construction of Lekki Deep seaport. Lekki Deep seaport should be ready next year, 2022, I insisted on that because I want this current government to commission the project. He has also approved the construction of the Bonny Deep seaport; we are currently trying to acquire land so that the construction can commence. It commences almost at the same time with Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line either by end of February or first week in March.’’ he said.
What this means
- The construction and take-off of these 3 new deep seaports will help to significantly reduce the pressure on the Lagos ports and reduce the congestion in and around the facilities.
- This will also help to improve the ease of doing business at the ports as importers and exporters complain of the harrowing experiences they go through including long delays they have to face to clear their goods and having to pay demurrage.
"The President has approved the construction of three new seaports: Lekki deep seaport, to be ready next year; Bonny deep seaport- construction to commence at the same time with Portharcourt-Maiduguri rail line; and Warri deep seaport."-Minster @MinTransportNG, @ChibuikeAmaechi. pic.twitter.com/ioAmTpptFW
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) February 17, 2021
UN to spend $15 million to fight Ebola in Guinea and DRC
The UN has announced plans to spend $15 million from its emergency relief fund to combat Ebola outbreaks in Guinea and Congo.
The United Nations plans to release $15 million from its emergency relief fund to help fight the new outbreaks of Ebola in Guinea and Congo, according to U.N. humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock.
According to U.N. spokesman, Stephane Dujarric,
“The funding will help both countries respond to the outbreak and support neighbouring countries to prepare.
“The outbreak in Congo “is in the same area as the 10th Ebola epidemic in the country that claimed more than 2,200 lives from August 2018 to June 2020.
“Details of how the $15 million will be allocated will be made in the next few days as we receive more details about specific requirements and needs on the ground.”
What you should know
- Guinea declared the new outbreak on February 14, four years after the world’s worst Ebola crisis in West Africa between 2013 and 2016.
- Congo announced its latest and 12th outbreak on February 7 after a woman died of the disease in the northern province of Kivu.
- Sierra Leone and Liberia, the neighbouring nations, have been put on red alert because of the situation in Guinea.
- It is to be noted that three nations, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Congo, battled the world’s deadliest Ebola outbreak from 2014 to 2016, which began in Guinea and in which more than 11,300 people died.
