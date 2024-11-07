The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has said that Nigeria will need to spend $10 billion annually to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mohammed stated this on Wednesday during a stakeholder conference to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the MTN Foundation.

In her virtual keynote speech, the UN Deputy Secretary-General encouraged private sector organizations to invest their resources in promoting welfare and development, noting that they are instrumental in achieving the UN’s global SDGs.

While noting that achieving the 2030 goals would require resources far beyond the reach of governments alone, she said: “In Nigeria, achieving the SDGs will require $10 billion annually, a challenge no government can meet alone.”

MTN Foundation’s contributions

Emphasizing that achieving the SDGs would require the mobilization of support from all sectors, Mohammed commended the MTN Foundation for its commitment to championing sustainable development through its diverse CSR initiatives.

“MTN Foundation embodies the transformative power of public-private partnerships. Its investment in education, healthcare, digital literacy and youth empowerment has touched the lives of countless individuals.

“By providing scholarships, supporting maternal and child health and helping young people develop skills for the future, MTN Foundation’s initiatives build resilience in our communities and create pathways for sustainable growth,” she said.

Mohammed affirmed the United Nation’s continued support for the MTN Foundation and its initiatives.

“The United Nations stands ready to accompany the MTN Foundation and other private sector partners on this collective journey, amplifying our collective impact.

“Together we can accelerate action on the SDGs, foster innovation and address systemic barriers to development,” Mohammed added.

Over N30 billion invested

Also in his remarks, Ag. Chairman of the MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro highlighted the noteworthy areas of impact of the MTN Foundation and the vision which birthed its establishment 20 years ago.

Okoro noted that since its inception in 2004, the MTN Foundation has invested over N30 billion in over 50 projects and initiatives, impacting up to 31.3 million Nigerians in 3,323 communities across the country.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “Unlocking Private Capital for Sustainable Development in Nigeria”, Okoro noted that the conference was not just a celebratory event, but also a call to action for private sector operators to invest their resources in driving social impact and sustainable growth in Nigeria.

He said the organization is driven by the belief that by harnessing the collective potential of the private sector, it can contribute significantly to national development goals and improve the quality of life of all Nigerians.

What you should know

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership.

They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve the oceans and forests.