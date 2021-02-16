Real Estate
Understanding Nigeria’s unattractive mortgage system and recent positives from market players
Why is mortgage in Nigeria so expensive?
Nigeria’s unattractive mortgage system has been a key theme in its residential market for decades. With a housing deficit running into tens of millions, homeownership rate at 25% and a mortgage financing requirement conservatively estimated between 15-20 trillion naira, there is a great deal of work to be done.
Housing is typically capital intensive in Nigeria due to the high cost of construction, surging land prices and excessive financing costs. The high capital requirement of housing has made long-term financing critical in driving affordability; particularly for lower and middle-income groups.
Interest rates for mortgage products from commercial institutions are typically between 15%-25% per annum for a tenor up to 20 years. A model mortgage transaction would assume an interest rate of 20% on a ₦50million mortgage over 15 years. Using the loan amortization calculator by Aso Savings, the borrower would have made total payments amounting to 3x the principal at ₦158,066,685.
Paying 3x the principal on a mortgage transaction appears like daylight robbery. However, it is critical to note that the time value of money would play a major role as we expect ₦158 million today to have lost a significant percentage of its value over 15 years. Nevertheless, I reckon the question on your mind would be…
Why is mortgage in Nigeria this expensive?
The simple answer is interest rates are outrageous and here’s why;
There is a direct relationship between inflation and interest rates on mortgages. When inflation rates are high, the naira loses its purchasing power and mortgage lenders tend to increase interest rates above inflation to compensate for loss in purchasing power. Observe how Nigeria’s mortgage sits in comparison with other key economies:
Nigeria’s average mortgage rate is close to 9x that of the United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA). The high mortgage rates in Nigeria discourages prospective borrowers since they have to pay so much to repay their interest and principal. Therefore, potential homeowners rather opt for personal savings, subsidized public sector housing and other sources of funding.
What is being done in making Nigeria’s mortgage market work efficiently?
Private Sector Led:
Some mortgage banks including Cooperative Mortgage Bank have gotten creative in reducing their interest rates by taking the burden of building residential properties and placing those properties on mortgages at single-digit interest rates of about 9% per annum. Mortgage banks have also executed partnerships with cooperatives to design a system where their members can make convenient monthly contributions to the mortgage bank to qualify them for affordable and quality homes over time.
The Future Africa-backed startup; Bongalow serves as a mortgage marketplace for well-curated properties, connecting banks and property developers with people that require financing to purchase homes. You can start a mortgage application on Bongalow by providing information on your income, desired property, credit profile among others. Bongalow then recommends the best mortgage rates and solutions based on the criteria of its lending partners.
Public Sector Led:
The government-owned institution; Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) lends mortgage at 6% to National Housing Fund (NHF) contributors over a maximum tenor of 30 years. While mortgages from the government may appear more affordable, NHF contributors can only access up to ₦15million from the fund through an accredited and licensed Primary Mortgage Bank.
The government is also encouraging financial institutions to participate in mortgages through the World Bank-backed institution; Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC). The NMRC issues long-term bonds in the capital market to provide refinancing facilities to eligible loan portfolios of financial institutions extending mortgages. This is done to increase the maturity structure of mortgage loans & reduce mortgage rates.
What then?
Real Estate as an asset class would need more reforms to drive mortgage participation. Aside from the issues in titling and discouraging bureaucracies in land documentation, the non-existence of an effective foreclosure law serves as a major disincentive to mortgage financiers.
A foreclosure law basically helps the lender repossess and sell the property in the case of default by the borrower. The National Assembly has not been keen on expediting the foreclosure law and only a few states have passed the law. Without the foreclosure law, cases of repossession of properties after default by borrowers spend a long period of time in court.
Fundamentals of Nigeria’s macroeconomy may be harsh on its mortgage market, however, there are a few positives. It has taken too long for inflation and mortgage rates to function effectively and I believe the public and private sector would need to intervene through the introduction of more specific policies and creative financing facilities to drive affordability.
Real Estate
Lagos takes building demolition exercise to Ilupeju
The LASBCA has demolished unapproved and haphazard building constructions in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.
The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has reiterated the state’s commitment to zero-tolerance for unapproved and haphazard building construction in the State, as it demolished a building around Ilupeju area.
This was disclosed by the General Manager of the Agency, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, in a statement, shared via the state’s Twitter handle on Monday.
Speaking during the demolition of the building on Monday Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki explained that the building in question had been identified by a team of its agency’s monitoring officers in August 2020.
READ: Lagos says transport operators, drivers, conductors, others must get accredited
According to him, all efforts by the Agency to prevail on the recalcitrant owner to follow due process and best practices, in consonance with the directive of the Agency, proved abortive.
Oki stated that the decision was taken after a thorough engineering appraisal and monitoring of the building by the Agency to ensure a better physical planning environment for sustainable development and averting needless loss of lives and property.
READ: Lagos State Government to transform Badagry into industrial and tourism hub
He said, “The demolition is a signal to any would-be recalcitrant developer who circumvents Government rules and regulations of the law, stressing that the structures shall be removed by the Agency and the cost of removal shall be borne by the owner.”
While noting that people had shown disregard for State laws on building construction in the past with worrisome resultant effects, Oki appealed to building owners and developers to desist from starting building projects without obtaining necessary building approvals.
READ: A critical analysis of the N1.163 trillion Lagos State 2021 budget
The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has again reiterated the State Government’s commitment to zero-tolerance for unapproved and haphazard building construction in the State.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @LasbcaA @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/gzQYFg2TjO
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) February 15, 2021
Bottom line
Building owners are expected to seek authorisation from LASBCA, hire the services of relevant building professionals, speak to safety experts and test their building materials before the commencement of building construction, subject to the type of structures they are putting in place.
Real Estate
Africa requires appropriate infrastructure funding to drive economic recovery
Development of Affordable Homes Presents a Crucial Opportunity
According to the Infrastructure Consortium for Africa (ICA), over USD100 billion was committed to investments in Africa’s infrastructure in 2018. However, they surmise that USD170 billion per annum is required to bridge the Continent’s infrastructure deficit by 2025. It is estimated that the deficit costs the Continent between 2 and 4 percent of GDP growth annually and may contribute to productivity costs of between 35 and 70 cents on the dollar.
With ambitions to take 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years, Africa can scarcely afford any productivity loss. The scale of the problem is clearly vast and most African Governments have taken advantage of capital available – from China – largely in the form of debt. The benefits of Government-to-Government funding are clear; the process is relatively simple, with defined counterparties and terms, deals can be executed quickly.
However, these are long term initiatives, with ramifications that will influence national and Continental development for generations and China is already playing a critical intervention role in 36 African economies.
“China clearly has a strategy for Africa. Does Africa have a strategy for China?” Deji Alli, Mixta Africa CEO
Mixta Africa, a leader in African infrastructure for over 20 years, with operations in eight African countries and a pioneer in infrastructure development on the Continent, positions the private sector as a key significant player in infrastructure roll-out. The Company has expertise in most built- environment projects and is now focused on delivering affordable housing at scale. Various Governments are approaching their national housing deficits differently and therefore the economics, and successful project execution varies greatly.
“Africa should speak with one voice in the pursuit of suitable capital,” Deji Alli, Mixta Africa CEO
Mixta has delivered over 12,500 properties during its history and, of those, approximately 40% have been in Morocco. Supportive Government policy in Morocco, introduced 13 years ago, has accelerated the engagement of the private sector in delivering residential development across the board. In the affordable segment this has resulted in the halving of housing deficit from 800,000 units in 2012 to 400,000 in 2018, according to the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF). The real estate sector contributed to the country’s growth of 3.8% CAGR over the last 10 years to 2019.
A tangible example of the success is Mixta’s Residencia Essafia development in Tetouan-Martil, Morocco was completed in 2015 delivering nearly 5,000 affordable homes, with price points starting at US$15,120.
The development, which also comprises children’s play areas, a recreational park, a school, library and police station, created 6,630 jobs directly and over 15,000 indirectly through the construction supply chain.
Mixta predicts that Nigeria will overtake Morocco in terms of affordable homes built with suitable communities in the short and medium terms. The historic challenges of developing affordable homes at scale are now gradually being addressed, including security of land, access to capital and critical impetus behind a suitable mortgage market. Notably, the National Housing Fund is granting affordable long-term mortgages for those Nigerians whose employer makes contributions on their behalf and the Central Bank of Nigeria has injected significant liquidity into the programme. This has enabled Mixta to facilitate its customers’ first mortgages on these affordable terms to be granted.
In addition to Morocco and Nigeria, Mixta is the largest single provider of affordable homes in Senegal, with a strong brand in Tunisia and Cote D’Ivoire.
Research conducted by the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance (CAHF 2017) has shown that if housing production were to be increased as a key economic recovery strategy, this would have a significant impact on GDP overall, and in a selection of African countries studied, GDP contribution to the economy ranged from 7% to as high as 14% as a result of upstream demand for building materials and labour, as well as the demand for manufactured goods along the value chain for home improvements, and the services associated with the management of rental properties. The contributions had a positive impact on employment, stimulating job creation, not only in housing but also the manufacturing and services sectors.
It is clear that the private sector will play an imperative role in support of Africa governments as they address the Continent’s infrastructure deficit. Specifically, the building of communities with affordable housing offers the multiple economic and standard-of-life benefits necessary to help to bring millions out of poverty.
Links:
Africa’s Infrastructural Deficit – Deji Alli Interviewed on Arise TV
Mixta Africa Responds to the CBN’s Commitment to Affordable Housing
Is Nigeria getting closer to affordable housing? CNBC Interview
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]