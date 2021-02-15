Paid Content
Plural Capital debuts into Nigeria’s financial sector
Plural Capital, a world-class financial institution is properly positioned to shoulder the burdens of Nigerians as well as their businesses.
The Nigerian society has evolved pretty much in the last one decade and has left individuals at all levels and businesses across various sectors seeking new ways of staying afloat of the current realities.
Today, Nigeria is faced with a myriad of problems which have made citizenry to further project the can-do spirit in them by seeking alternatives that have ensured their continuous survival in the face of premium hardship.
Nigeria, with a rich and ‘enviable’ profile consisting corruption, insecurity, poverty, high unemployment and inflation rate, has left businesses and individuals to struggle daily with little to show for. While some still believe that they can contain the current realities, others have “ja pa” to other countries to seek solace.
The year 2020 came, crippled many businesses and compounded the woes of those struggling following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it was not the wish of the common man, many, including the Nigerian Government, were caught off guard, leaving many persons to seek a way out of the turbulence especially as there were no grants to support ailing businesses… Even palliatives were hoarded.
However, in the face of the most torrid times, there is always a messiah.
At a time when individuals were waiting to access grants from the Federal Government, Plural Capital, a world class financial institution was properly positioned to shoulder the burdens of Nigerians as well as their businesses and ensuring that they have the last laugh.
The institution which offers such services as provision of micro credits, investment advisory and estate management has proven itself to be a trusted name in the financial sector, as it offers quality financial services that satisfy the objectives of clients through sound investment strategies for wealth creation, accumulation and preservation.
A customer-centric institution based in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, Plural Capital is in the business of bettering the lot of individuals and business across various markets and ensuring that they achieve more.
With Plural Capital’s presence in the Nigerian business landscape, individuals and businesses, aside from gaining access to loans to execute their objectives, have the opportunity to get first-class advice on how to stir their businesses to achieve optimal performance, especially at a time when such opportunities are scarce.
The institution, which seeks to become a global benchmark for quality service delivery and the choice financial institution of the teeming public, is on a mission to ensure that no Nigerian should go cash strap as it is positioned to alleviate the financial concern of Nigerians.
Meanwhile, those seeking to advance personal causes in real estate are not left out.
Equipped with seasoned professionals in the asset management financial sub-sector, Plural Capital manages investments ranging from liquid, fixed and real assets belonging to individuals, corporations and organizations, making it the surest stop for everyman’s real estate needs.
At a time when individuals and businesses find it difficult to get optimum financial services came an institution which has, over a decade, dedicated itself to advancing the cause of the society through compassionate, astute, reliable, and excellent service delivery.
With the foregoing, when it comes to important financial matters, Nigerians know where to turn.
To this end, a man cannot be surrounded by a body of water and complain of soap entering his eyes. Surround yourself with Plural Capital and have the last laugh.
Paid Content
Polaris Bank rewards first millionaire, 60 winners in First ‘Save & Win’ Promo draw
The promo is designed to make millionaires of everyday Nigerians.
Polaris Bank on Tuesday unveiled Mr. Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the Bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin, Edo State, as the first millionaire at the maiden draw of its ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo.
Other 60 lucky customers who also emerged from across the six geo-political zones, won N100,000 each during the draw which held at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos. The promo which ends in April 2021 is designed to enrich Nigerians with a N26 million pay-out
The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, representatives of other regulatory agencies; as well as customers and relations of the winners. The draw was conducted using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event whilst over 600 customers logged in through the banks virtual network and social media handles.
The promo is designed to make millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the Bank to save minimum of N10,000 monthly, for any three consecutive months within the promo period, starting from November 2020 to April 2021, to qualify and be part of the winners of the promo.
The first millionaire of the promo, Mr. Okunzuwa, said, ‘‘I am very delighted at winning one million naira in the Polaris Bank’s Save & Win Promo. It was like a dream, when I was told but this is a reality. The money will go a long way in supporting my small business to grow. I also make a commitment to continue to save more. I sincerely thank Polaris Bank for this novel initiative.’’
Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Lagos Business, Mr. Segun Opeke, while offering his congratulations, said the event was significant because it was a testament of Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich the lives of Nigerians, while noting that the reward is aimed at encouraging more people to save and invest their money.
Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr. Opeke said, “In tough times such as we are now, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day. He noted that the Polaris Bank Save and Win Promo is a sure way to save more and also become either a millionaire or win N100,000.
“The promo will produce 8 millionaires, while 180 others will go home with N100,000 each across 3 draws in February, March and April with winners drawn from the 6-geo-political zones of the country,” he added.
From the regulatory bodies, Ms. Susie Onwuka, of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); Ezeani Daniel Abumchukwu and Akoji Elizabeth, both of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and Peace Ibadin of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), all attested to the free, fair and transparent draw that threw up the winners, commending the Bank for making good its promise to the winners.
In her contribution at the draw, the Bank’s Group Head, Product and Market Development, Adebimpe Ihekuna, emphasized that the promo is ongoing till April 30 and encouraged existing and prospective customers of the Bank to take advantage of the savings promotion to increase their savings; as well as get more money to invest especially for the low-income earners.
Following the first draw on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in which the first set of winners emerged, the Bank will likewise announce and reward the second set of winners in March. The month of April will be for the Grand-finale leading to the emergence of 60 more winners of N100,000 each and six millionaires of N1million each, across the six geo-political zones, bringing the entire draw to a total of 188 winners.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy
Paid Content
Friends celebrate with Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, new MD/CEO Fidelity Bank PLC
Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe assumed office as Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank on January 1, 2021.
The friends of the new MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Nigeria, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe have celebrated her appointment as head of the foremost bank.
The group who identified themselves as “Friends of Mrs Nnneka Onyeali-Ikpe” described Onyeali-Ikpe as “a woman of excellence, a woman of Integrity. A woman of influence with over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry”
“We remain confident that you will take Fidelity Bank to even Greater Heights We are proud of you and wish you success in your new role,” the group added.
About Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe assumed office as Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank on January 1, 2021.
Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe has been an integral part of the transformation team at Fidelity Bank in the last six years. She was formerly Executive Director, Lagos and SouthWest, overseeing the bank’s business in the six states that make up the South West region of the bank. She led the transformation of the Directorate to profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth, across key performance metrics, including contributing over 28% of the Bank’s PBT, Deposits and Loans.
She is a consummate professional with over 30 years’ experience across various banks including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank Limited, where she held several management positions in Legal, Treasury, Investment Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking. She has been involved in the structuring of transactions in various sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, aviation, real estate and exports.
As an Executive Director at Enterprise Bank Plc, she received formal commendation from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) as a member of the management team that successfully turned around Enterprise Bank Plc.
Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe holds Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Kings College, London, respectively. She has attended executive training programs at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, London Business School and IMD amongst others.
She is also an Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]