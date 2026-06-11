Nigeria’s retail investment landscape is evolving rapidly, but in a market where digital access has made investing easier than ever, first-time investors now face a more consequential decision than simply choosing their first stock.

The real question is whether to begin with professionally managed investment funds or take direct control from day one by selecting securities independently.

As inflation continues to pressure purchasing power and more Nigerians seek ways to make idle cash work harder, this foundational choice is increasingly shaping long-term wealth outcomes.

For many, the instinct is to go straight into self-investing. The appeal is understandable. Direct ownership of stocks, treasury bills, bonds, or other securities offers a sense of control and visibility, and for digitally savvy investors, the ability to execute trades from a mobile device can make investing feel both accessible and empowering. The enthusiasm is real, and the opportunities are genuine. Yet access and opportunity, while necessary, are not sufficient on their own. The ability to buy a stock does not automatically translate into the ability to build a resilient portfolio, manage volatility, or remain disciplined through inevitable market cycles.

In our experience working with thousands of investors over the past decade, the most common challenge new investors face is not identifying opportunities, it is staying invested long enough to benefit from them. Consider what we observe in the market: investors who enter through individual stock purchases often concentrate their first positions in two or three familiar names. When these positions move against them, as they inevitably will at some point, many exit the market entirely rather than rebalancing or learning from the experience. By contrast, investors who begin with diversified funds tend to develop a more realistic understanding of market behaviour early on, which translates into better decision-making and longer holding periods as they progress.

Successful investing requires more than market access. It demands diversification, risk awareness, emotional discipline, and a long-term framework that can withstand periods of uncertainty. For first-time investors, acquiring these capabilities simultaneously while also selecting securities and timing entry points can be overwhelming. The learning curve is steep, and mistakes made early often prove costly not just financially, but psychologically. This is where Collective Investment Schemes offer a distinct advantage as a starting point. By pooling capital into professionally managed portfolios, these structures allow investors to benefit from expert portfolio construction, active risk management, and immediate diversification across asset classes. More importantly, this creates a better first investing experience, one that builds confidence, encourages discipline, and helps investors develop a realistic understanding of how markets behave. In our market, the difference between an investor who remains consistent over a decade and one who exits after six months is often determined by how they begin. Investors who start with a diversified, professionally managed structure are generally better positioned to understand risk-return trade-offs early, remain committed through volatility, and make more informed decisions as their confidence grows.

We recognize that management fees are often cited as a barrier to Collective Investment Schemes. The concern is valid and deserves a straightforward response. Yes, professional fund management comes with a cost. But that cost should be evaluated against what it delivers: diversification that would be prohibitively expensive to replicate individually, continuous portfolio monitoring and rebalancing, access to research and market intelligence, and perhaps most importantly, a behavioural framework that helps investors avoid costly emotional decisions.

In our experience, the greatest threat to investor returns is not an annual management fee, it is panic selling during market downturns, over-concentration in a single position, or abandoning the market after an early loss. These behavioural missteps can easily erase 10%, 20%, or more of capital in a matter of months. Professional management does not eliminate volatility, but it does provide a structure that helps investors navigate it without making irreversible mistakes. Over time, as investors build knowledge and confidence, they can assess whether the value delivered justifies the fee. For many, the answer will be yes for a portion of their portfolio and no for another portion which is precisely why we advocate for a hybrid approach rather than an either-or mindset.

None of this diminishes the value of self-investing. On the contrary, direct investing remains a powerful wealth-building tool for individuals who understand market fundamentals, can evaluate opportunities independently, and possess the emotional discipline to remain rational during volatility. For such investors, direct securities ownership can complement broader wealth objectives and provide greater flexibility in expressing sector views or long-term convictions. The key, however, is sequencing. For many investors, self-investing works best as the next phase of their journey rather than the first. A more effective long-term approach is often to begin with professionally managed funds, build investing habits and confidence over time, and then gradually allocate a portion of capital to direct securities as knowledge deepens. This hybrid path combines the stability of professional oversight with the learning benefits and autonomy of direct market participation. It also allows investors to test their own decision-making with a smaller portion of capital while maintaining a diversified core, reducing the risk that early mistakes derail the entire wealth-building journey.

Ultimately, the question is not whether Collective Investment Schemes are better than self-investing in absolute terms. It is which path gives you, as a first-time investor, the highest probability of staying invested long enough to build meaningful wealth. In today’s Nigerian market, where access is abundant but investor discipline remains uneven, the smarter first move is often the one that prioritizes structure before complexity. For many new investors, that means beginning with Collective Investment Schemes, building consistency, and expanding into self-investing from a position of strength and knowledge. In investing, long-term success is rarely driven by excitement or control. It is driven by consistency, discipline, and the ability to remain committed through cycles. The most effective starting point is therefore not always the most sophisticated option, but the one that helps you stay the course.

For first-time investors evaluating their options, a practical approach may be to begin with 80–100% in a diversified fund aligned with risk tolerance and investment horizon. This phase allows investors to observe how markets behave, how portfolios respond to changing conditions, and how they themselves respond emotionally to volatility. After 12-18 months, assess your readiness. If you have maintained discipline, resisted the urge to time the market, and developed a clearer understanding of your own risk tolerance, consider allocating 10-20% of your portfolio to direct securities you have researched independently. Scale gradually. As your knowledge and confidence grow, you can increase your allocation to self-directed investments.

Many successful long-term investors maintain a hybrid approach indefinitely, with managed funds providing stability and direct investments providing targeted exposure. The goal is not to choose between professional management and self-investing forever. It is to build a foundation that maximizes your chances of becoming a successful long-term investor, whatever that looks like for you.

At CardinalStone Asset Management, our experience across investor journeys continues to reinforce a simple truth: the right starting structure often determines whether an investor remains committed long enough to build lasting wealth. For many first-time investors, that structure is best built through discipline, diversification, and gradual progression rather than complexity from day one.