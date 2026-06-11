Every year, fintech companies launch in Africa with strong products, solid funding, and clear market data. And yet many of them stall. For African fintech startups, the challenge often begins when they scale beyond their home market and discover that a license in one country provides no shortcuts in the next. For international entrants, it […]

Every year, fintech companies launch in Africa with strong products, solid funding, and clear market data. And yet many of them stall.

For African fintech startups, the challenge often begins when they scale beyond their home market and discover that a license in one country provides no shortcuts in the next. For international entrants, it is the assumption that global regulatory experience translates to Africa’s on-the-ground realities.

Both face the same challenge: compliance, and most only realize how complex it is once they’re already deep in the African market. This is exactly the problem Velex Advisory helps solve.

An Overview of Velex Advisory and Its Solutions for Fintech Companies in Africa

Velex Advisory is a business and legal advisory consulting firm focused on Africa’s regulated and emerging technologies, including fintech, payments, gaming, digital finance, and broader financial technology ecosystems.

With over a decade of hands-on experience across the continent, and backed by Velex Group’s nearly three-decade track record, the firm works with both local and international businesses entering or expanding across African markets.

Velex Advisory supports companies at every stage, from market entry to multi-country expansion, helping them navigate licensing, compliance, and direct regulatory engagement.

This includes:

Licensing application and renewal support

Corporate structuring advisory

Cross-border expansion planning

Regulatory engagement support

Long-term compliance planning

Why Is Fintech Licensing in Africa So Difficult to Get Right?

There’s a common assumption that licensing is simply a legal task; hire a lawyer, submit documents, and wait for approval.

That assumption is expensive.

Fintech licensing in Africa aligns your business model with a regulator’s expectations.

A central bank, securities authority, or other regulatory body is not just reviewing paperwork. They want to understand:

How your business operates

Whether your structure supports long-term regulatory compliance

How your company manages risk management processes

Whether your internal systems can support ongoing compliance obligations

For many fintech businesses, this includes areas like anti-money laundering controls, transaction monitoring, regulatory reporting, and operational governance.

“Many fintech companies assume licensing is about submitting documents and waiting for approval. In reality, regulators are assessing whether your structure, compliance processes, and operations can hold up long after the license is granted.” — Norah Kiambati, Legal and Compliance Expert, Velex Advisory East Africa.

How Does Velex Advisory Navigate Fintech Compliance Across Multiple African Markets?

There is no single African regulatory environment.

There are dozens of regulators, frameworks, and informal expectations spread across multiple jurisdictions.

Velex Advisory works across East, West, Central, and Southern Africa with experience navigating this complex regulatory landscape.

The firm helps clients understand:

Country-specific licensing requirements

Cross-border compliance and regulatory obligations

Local regulator expectations

Market-specific operational risks

Long-term regulatory supervision trends

“Financial service businesses operate in highly regulated markets, but the challenge is not just meeting regulatory requirements. It’s understanding how those requirements apply in practice and how regulators expect businesses to operate within their markets.” — Joel Madingu, Managing Director, Velex Advisory DRC

What Makes Velex Advisory the Best Choice for African Fintech Licensing Support?

The firm’s edge is structural. Rather than treating licensing as an isolated legal process, Velex Advisory helps fintech startups meet regulatory expectations from day one and scale across multiple markets.

Business structuring – ensuring the company’s business model and governance structure align with regulatory expectations from the start.

– ensuring the company’s business model and governance structure align with regulatory expectations from the start. Licensing application and renewal support – helping businesses prepare documentation, strengthen applications, respond to regulator requests, improve approval readiness, and stay aligned with renewal requirements as regulations evolve.

– helping businesses prepare documentation, strengthen applications, respond to regulator requests, improve approval readiness, and stay aligned with renewal requirements as regulations evolve. Compliance framework design – building internal systems that work beyond paper requirements. This includes internal controls, compliance documentation, AML systems, operational governance, and managing future compliance risks.

– building internal systems that work beyond paper requirements. This includes internal controls, compliance documentation, AML systems, operational governance, and managing future compliance risks. Long-term expansion planning – connecting regulatory decisions to multi-market growth strategy.

“The companies that scale successfully in Africa treat compliance as infrastructure, not an afterthought. Licensing decisions made today can either accelerate expansion or create barriers later.” — Vadim Mildov, Executive Chairman, Velex Group.

The firm also plays an active role in broader regulatory conversations.

Through initiatives like the Gaming Tech Summit Africa, Velex Advisory brings together regulators, operators, and technology providers to discuss licensing, compliance, innovation, and the future of regulated sectors across Africa.

That proximity helps clients stay ahead of regulatory shifts rather than react to them.