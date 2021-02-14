ACI accredites Murtala Muhammed International Airport

The Airport Council International (ACI) has given the certificate of accreditation to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday via its Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos has received the certificate of accreditation from @ACIWorld in its Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.”

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos has received the certificate of accreditation from @ACIWorld in its Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.

What you need to know

The Airport health accreditation programme is designed to assess how aligned airports’ health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations, along with industry best practices.

FAAN recently beefed up safety protocols at all airports, following the new wave of Covid-19, and a monitoring team was set up for each airport to drive total compliance.

This is in line with the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme, which is designed to reassure the travelling public of the safety precautions being taken to reduce any risk to their health, as well as maintaining secure airport facilities.

On Friday, ACI had accredited two of Nigeria’s International Airports in its ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation Programme, according to Nairametrics.

The accredited airports were Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Rivers State.