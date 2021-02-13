ACI accredites Port Harcourt, Abuja International airports

The Airports Council International (ACI) has accredited two of Nigeria’s International Airports in its ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation Programme.

The accredited airports are Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Rivers State.

This was disclosed by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAAN) via its Twitter handle after ACI made the announcement.

Both the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Port Harcourt International Airport have become the 1st and 2nd respectively to be accredited in this programme.

The development follows efforts by the FAAN, led by the Managing Director, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, and the Management team to ensure the safety and security of all travelers and airport users.

