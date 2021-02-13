Hospitality & Travel
ACI accredites Port Harcourt, Abuja International airports
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Port Harcourt International Airport have been accredited by the ACI.
The Airports Council International (ACI) has accredited two of Nigeria’s International Airports in its ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation Programme.
The accredited airports are Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Rivers State.
This was disclosed by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAAN) via its Twitter handle after ACI made the announcement.
Both the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Port Harcourt International Airport have become the 1st and 2nd respectively to be accredited in this programme.
The development follows efforts by the FAAN, led by the Managing Director, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, and the Management team to ensure the safety and security of all travelers and airport users.
@ACIWorld has accredited two of Nigeria's International Airports, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa in its Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.
— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) February 12, 2021
What you need to know
- The Airport health accreditation programme is designed to assess how aligned airports health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices.
- FAAN recently beefed up safety protocols at all Airports, following the new wave of Covid-19, and a monitoring team was set up for each Airport to drive total compliance.
- This is in line with the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme, which is designed to reassure the travelling public of the safety precautions being taken to reduce any risks to their health as well as maintaining secure Airport facilities.
ACI accredites Murtala Muhammed International Airport
MMIA Lagos received the certificate of accreditation from @ACIWorld.
The Airport Council International (ACI) has given the certificate of accreditation to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.
This was disclosed by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday via its Twitter handle.
It tweeted, "The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos has received the certificate of accreditation from @ACIWorld in its Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme."
The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos has received the certificate of accreditation from @ACIWorld in its Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.
— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) February 13, 2021
What you need to know
- The Airport health accreditation programme is designed to assess how aligned airports’ health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations, along with industry best practices.
- FAAN recently beefed up safety protocols at all airports, following the new wave of Covid-19, and a monitoring team was set up for each airport to drive total compliance.
- This is in line with the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme, which is designed to reassure the travelling public of the safety precautions being taken to reduce any risk to their health, as well as maintaining secure airport facilities.
UAE suspends Air Peace’s inbound passengers flights
UAE suspended the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to UAE to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to UAE to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Emirates stated that airlines can airlift passengers from the country to Nigeria.
This was disclosed by Air Peace in a statement shared via its Twitter handle and seen by Nairametrics on Thursday.
It stated, “The Management of Air Peace wishes to notify the flying public that the UAE Government has stopped the airlifting of Nigerians from Nigeria to UAE as part of its COVID-19 measures.
“However, flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE are not affected. To this end, Air Peace flight from UAE (Sharjah-Dubai) to Lagos is not affected. Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from February 28, 2021.”
What you should know
- The UAE had announced the suspension of passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai until 28 February 2021.
- It stated, “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 28 February 2021.
- “Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai.”
DUBAI FLIGHT UPDATE
(11-02-2021)
— Air Peace (@flyairpeace) February 11, 2021
