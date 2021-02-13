Cryptocurrency
Why many Nigerians love Bitcoin
Nigeria’s relatively young population has made it a force to be reckoned with in the crypto community.
The latest crackdown by Nigeria’s top financial regulators on cryptocurrency has obviously raised outrage among many young Nigerians, taking into consideration that the citizens of Africa’s largest economy have shown their love for Bitcoin more than any nation.
Recent data retrieved from the world’s most popular search engine, Google, revealed that Africa’s largest crypto market, home to over 200 million people, emerged as the first amongst other countries by a long-distance over its interest in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.
READ: Bitcoin flying to Mars, breaks all-time high
Using local geographical metrics, Delta State has the highest level of Bitcoin interests on state level, followed by Anambra, Ekiti, Enugu, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Osun, Edo, and Imo.
Surprisingly, Nigeria’s business capital, Lagos misses out of the top 15 as regards Bitcoin level of interest on Google, giving credence to bias that areas with lower bank exposure, prone to high insecurity, and with a significant amount of Nigerian millennials, use the flagship crypto-asset to handle their payments and savings.
Furthermore, data retrieved from a multinational law firm Baker McKenzie reveal Africa’s largest economy reportedly has the world’s third-largest bitcoin holdings as a percentage of gross domestic product.
READ: Polkadot fast-rising Crypto, jumps past XRP
Nigeria’s highly young population (data retrieved from the CIA factbook show more than 90% of Nigerian citizens are within the age of 0-54), coupled with its fast-rising internet adoption and smartphone penetration, has become a force to be reckoned with in the crypto community.
In an interview with Nairametrics, experts revealed that the recent CBN directive which excludes Bitcoin from Nigeria’s financial ecosystem has led Bitcoin peer-to-peer transactions to surge in Nigeria, as it only requires two users connecting directly to each other to trade any crypto asset without the use of their local currency.
Data retrieved from Usefultulips (a Bitcoin analytic data provider) revealed that the use of Bitcoin for peer-to-peer lending in Nigeria surged by 11.6% since the CBN directive took effect about a week ago.
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
Nigeria led the pack with about $7.8 million in P2P trading on LocalBitcoins and Paxful, while closest rival, Kenya, had a transactional value of just $3.1 million during the past week. South Africa came in third with a transactional value of $2.6 million.
Unsurprisingly, such data shows that a growing number of young Nigerians have started utilizing Bitcoin for payment in order to avoid the often complex route of doing foreign transfers in many Nigerian banks, and other numerous challenges faced with the traditional money transfer services, such as high costs and slow speed, amongst others.
The borderless feature of the world’s most popular crypto asset makes payment effortless and transaction fees outrageously low.
READ: List of Cryptos outperforming Bitcoin, with weekly gains of over 100%
To give context, most Nigerian banks charge 1 – 2.5%. For a $1 million offshore transfer, bank charges may go up to $10,000, but with Bitcoin, transfer of such amount would not exceed $250, even at peak periods.
It is worthy of note that some high ranking members of the Nigerian Senate also kick against the outright ban of crypto, knowing how much contribution it brings to their constituencies.
“We didn’t create Cryptocurrency and so we cannot kill it and cannot also refuse to ensure it works for us. These children are doing great business with it and they are getting a result and Nigeria cannot immune itself from this sort of business,” said Senator Biodun Olujimi.
READ: Nigeria leads the world in Bitcoin searches on Google
“We didn’t create Cryptocurrency and so we cannot kill it and cannot also refuse to ensure it works for us. These children are doing great business with it and they are getting result and Nigeria cannot immune itself from this sort of business." – Senator Biodun Olujimi
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 11, 2021
Crypto pundits also warn that the most recent crypto ban would lead to a growing number of informal businesses as prevalent in Nigeria’s currency black market, with billions of dollars changing hands without the government’s knowledge.
In addition, such restriction would likely make the situation worse, as it could lead to the relocation and shutdown of locally-based crypto exchanges and threaten thousands of well-paid jobs amid Nigeria’s high unemployment rate.
READ: America’s oldest bank set to accept Bitcoin
Bottom line: Bitcoin offers Africa’s leading oil producer an opportunity to cement its place as a knowledge-based economy, which would attract the investment needed to stimulate growth, as seen in the fintech space.
The apex bank’s crypto ban threatens Nigeria’s economic competitive advantage in the fast-rising crypto industry and further sends a wrong signal to foreign investors who provide the needed investments to Africa’s leading frontier.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple’s co-founder dumps 61.5 million XRP
Accoding to data retrieved from XRPscan, Ripple’s co-founder, Jed McCaleb’s crypto wallet has sold 61.5 million XRP.
Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb has recently offloaded another 61.5 million XRP, bringing his total holding to below half a billion XRP.
According to data retrieved from XRPscan, Jed McCaleb’s crypto wallet sold 61.5 million XRP.
The co-founder is partly responsible for price not holding for long as it should, as he has over the years been regularly dumping XRP in the crypto market, following his departure from Ripple in 2013.
The value of his most recent sale is now estimated to be worth $36.9 million in XRP, bringing his total holding in that wallet to 442 million XRP.
At the time of drafting this report, XRP traded at $0.606590 with a daily trading volume of $13.3 Billion. XRP is down 4.09% for the day.
Recall about a month ago, Whale Alert reported that McCaleb’s remaining XRP holdings, along with the gains he made selling XRP stood at $1.2 billion, making him one of the richest individuals in the crypto-verse.
It’s key to note that McCaleb left Ripple several years ago and went on to launch his own crypto company known as Stellar. As of the start of Q3 2020, he was selling an average of 1.74 million XRP daily which, at that time, was estimated to be worth $547,438.
According to Whale Alert’s research, the co-founder still owns 3.274 billion XRP.
In spite of Ripple’s legal troubles with the powerful American financial regulator, Jed McCaleb was able to gain $411 million in XRP sales throughout 2020, bringing his total gains from selling XRP to $546 million.
Cryptocurrency
World’s biggest crypto hedge fund manages $37.8 billion
The world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, now has a whopping sum of $37.8 billion under its management.
The world’s biggest crypto hedge fund manager, Grayscale, now has a whopping sum of $37.8 billion under its management as of 12th February, 2021.
Grayscale, whose publicly-traded crypto assets offer rich investors the chance to trade crypto on the equity market, has had its crypto holdings gain twelve times since the start of 2020.
02/12/21 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.
Total AUM: $37.8 billion$BTC $BCH $ETH $ETC $ZEN $LTC $XLM $ZEC pic.twitter.com/Xr1b5OVvg1
— Grayscale (@Grayscale) February 12, 2021
Most of the massive holdings of the crypto hedge fund juggernaut includes $31 billion held in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. That said, Bitcoin’s soaring prices also helped the hedge fund hit $20 billion by the end of 2020.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a traditional investment vehicle with shares titled in the investors’ names, providing a familiar structure for financial and tax advisors, and easy transferability to beneficiaries under estate laws.
READ: World biggest crypto hedge fund: Grayscale Crypto holdings now $9.8 billion
Investors are increasing their cash flow investments to notable crypto hedge funds, who are prepared to pay a premium to buy and hold cryptos through the security of a regulated fund like Grayscale.
According to Glassnode, “Since Grayscale Ethereum Trust reopened in February, a total of 195,000 ETH has flown into the trust. 53,000 Ethereum was added yesterday alone.
The current Assets Under Management of Grayscale Ethereum Trust is $5.5 Billion – more than double since the beginning of the year.”
Metric Description; The Assets Under Management of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust,
READ: Crypto company, Paxos seeks approval to be a U.S National Bank
Since the Grayscale #Ethereum Trust reopened in February, at total of 195,000 ETH have flown into the trust.
53,000 #ETH were added yesterday alone.
The current AUM of the ETHE Trust is $5.5B – more than double since the beginning of the year.
Chart 👉 https://t.co/vMSR92txy9 pic.twitter.com/SgZ3ntLDqk
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 12, 2021
What you need to know about hedge funds
They are firms that offer alternative investments to a specific type of investors (high net worth individuals), in a bid to protect their investment portfolios from market uncertainty, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]