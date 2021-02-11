Macro-Economic News
FAAC disburses N601.1 billion to FG, States, and Local Govts in December 2020
The Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursed the sum of N601.11 billion to the three tiers of government in December 2020.
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N601.11 billion to the three tiers of government in December 2020 from the revenue generated in November 2020.
This is according to the FAAC report of December 2020, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The amount disbursed represents a 0.48% decrease when compared to N604 billion disbursed in November 2020. Checks by Nairametrics shows that December 2020 disbursement was the lowest allocation in the second half of 2020.
Breakdown
- The amount disbursed comprised of N436.46 billion from the Statutory Account, N7.87 billion from FOREX Equalisation Account, and N156.79 billion from Value Added Tax.
- Federal Government received a total of N215.6 billion, representing 35.9% of the total allocation, States received a total of N171.17 billion (28.5%), while Local Governments received N126.79 billion (21.1%).
- Also, the sum of N31.39 billion was shared among the oil
producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Meanwhile, revenue-generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service
(FIRS), and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N7.87 billion, N9.41 billion, and N3.98 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections.
A further breakdown showed that the sum of N143.82 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account; N3.68 billion shared as share of derivation and ecology; N1.84 billion as stabilization fund; N6.18 billion for the development of natural resources; and N5.08bn to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
South-South region received the giant share
Out of the six geo-political zones in the country, the south-south region received the largest share of the total allocation.
- South-South states received a sum of N48.03 billion in December 2020, representing 26.8% of the total state disbursement.
- North West followed with an allocation of N32.8 billion, accounting for 18.3%, while South West received a sum of N29.31 billion (16.3%).
- Also, North Central received N26.59 billion (14.8%), North East N22.74 billion (12.7%), and South East received N19.92 billion (11.1%).
- It is worth noting that Delta State led the list of states with the highest allocation in December 2020, with a sum of N13.48 billion, closely followed by Lagos State with a sum of N12.46 billion).
- Others on the list include; Akwa Ibom state (N10.48 billion ), Rivers (N10.11 billion), and Bayelsa (N6.82 billion).
External debt deductions
A total of N6.45 billion was deducted from the allocations of the 36 states as part of external debt deductions in the month of December 2020.
- Lagos State parted with N2.44 billion, the highest deduction compared to other states, Kaduna followed with N537.7 million, Oyo State (N378.7 million).
- Others on the list of top five states include; Cross River (N311.3 million), and Rivers State with N227.1 million debt deduction.
Upshot
As states continue to struggle to meet their financial obligations due to the covid lockdown in 2020, a reduction in revenue allocation from the Federal Government could further compound their financial difficulties. However, it should serve as a challenge to the various state governments to seriously consider and put in place strategy to increase their internally generated fund to aid self-sustainability.
1 Comment
Economy & Politics
FAAC disburses N604 billion in November 2020 as allocation drops further
The sum of N604 billion was disbursed by the FAAC to the three tiers of government in November 2020.
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N604 billion to the three tiers of government in November 2020 from the revenue generated in October 2020.
This is stated in the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) report for the month of November 2020, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the monthly disbursement declined by 5.6% compared to N639.9 billion shared in October 2020 and 11.4% lower than N682.1 billion disbursed in September 2020.
READ: FAAC disburses N1.945 trillion in Q1 2020, highest Q1 allocation since 2014
Breakdown
- The amount disbursed comprised of N377.15 billion from the Statutory Account, N72 billion from Distribution of FGN Intervention Fund, Distribution of N20 billion from Stabilization Account, N7.39 billion from FOREX Equalisation Account, and N1 billion from Excess Bank Charges Recovered.
- The Federal Government received a sum of N231.29 billion from the total allocation of N604 billion. States received a total of N167.17 billion and Local governments received N124.71 billion, while the sum of N31.90 billion was shared among the oil-producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Also, revenue-generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N5.19 billion, N10.17 billion, and N3.87 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections.
- Further breakdown of revenue allocation distribution to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) showed that the sum of N158.21 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account; N4.05 billion shared as share of derivation and ecology.
- A sum of N2.03 billion was disbursed as stabilization fund; N6.81 billion for the development of natural resources; and N5.18 billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
READ: House of Reps summon Emefiele, NNPC GMD over unremitted N3.24 trillion
States with highest net allocation
- Delta State received the giant share in the month of November 2020, with a total allocation of N14.02 billion, representing 8.13% of the total disbursement.
- Akwa Ibom followed with N10.82 billion (6.27%) closely followed by Rivers State with a total allocation of N10.01 billion (5.8%), Lagos State received N9.65 billion (5.6%) while Bayelsa received N6.76 billion (3.92%).
- On the other hand, Cross River State received the lowest allocation of N2.49 billion, followed by Osun State with N2.55 billion, Plateau (N2.76 billion), Ogun State (N2.96 billion), and Ekiti State (N3.14 billion).
Debt deductions
- A total of N6.45 billion was deducted from the allocations of the 36 states as part of external debt deductions.
- Lagos State parted with N2.44 billion, the highest deduction compared to other states, Kaduna followed with N537.7 million, Oyo State (N378.7 million).
- Others on the list of top five states include; Cross River (N311.3 million), and Rivers State with N227,1 million debt deduction.
READ: Nigerian banks issued N774.28 billion new loans in December 2020
Upshot
- The federal allocation to the three tiers of government continues to decline on the back of reductions in government revenue, as a result of the crash in oil prices triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and global oil price war.
- Meanwhile, crude oil prices have rallied above $60 per barrel, signaling relief for the Nigerian government as oil revenue still constitute the larger chunk of its income.
- However, it is imperative for state governments to strategize means of generating sufficient revenue internally so as to meet up with their various state obligations.
Macro-Economic News
Nigeria receives $9.68 billion capital inflows in 2020, lowest in 4 years
The latest NBS capital importation report has disclosed that Nigeria received $9.68 billion from capital inflows in 2020
Nigeria received a sum of $9.68 billion from capital inflows in 2020, as against $23.99 billion received in 2019. This is according to the latest capital importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the inflows of $9.68 billion represent 59.6% decline when compared to $23.99 billion recorded in 2019 and 42.4% reduction compared to $16.81 billion recorded in 2018.
Checks by Nairametrics, shows that Nigeria recorded its lowest capital inflows in the past four years in 2020. The last time Nigeria recorded inflows less than $9 billion was 2016 when it received $5.12 billion in foreign capital inflows.
READ: Nigeria received capital inflows worth of $33.27 billion in 17 months
Key highlights
- The largest amount of capital inflows by type was received through portfolio investment ($5.14 billion), which accounted for 53.1% of the total capital imported in 2020.
- Other investments followed with a total of $3.51 billion, representing 36.3% of the total.
- Foreign direct investment in the period under review was $1.03 billion.
- The banking sector received the giant share of $3.75 billion, which accounted for 38.75% of the total inflows.
Capital inflows by type
Nigeria’s capital importation is categorized into three investment types: Portfolio Investment, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and Other Investment.
Portfolio Investment (FPI): Formed the highest type of capital investment into Nigeria with a total inflow of $5.14 billion, representing 53.1% of the total inflows.
The breakdown shows that $4.15 billion was received through Money market instruments, $755.1 million in form of equity while $231 million was received in form of bond investments.
READ: FPI and FDI drop to $68 million and $18 million respectively in April, lowest since 2016
Other Investment: In the year 2020, $3.51 billion was received in form of other investments, accounting for 36.3% of the total inflows. A cursory look at the breakdown shows that $2.58 billion was received through loans, $934.6 million from other claims, $820,000 as currency deposits while $50,000 from trade credits.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): FDI is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. The report shows that 10.6% of the total inflow was in form of foreign direct investment.
The breakdown shows that $1.03 billion was in form of equity while $2.95 million was received in form of other capital.
READ: Nigeria working to attract more foreign direct investments to prepare for AfCFTA – Trade Minister
Capital inflows by sector
Further analysis of capital inflows shows that only three sectors recorded positive growth in the value of inflows, 17 sectors recorded a decline while only one remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, the banking sector recorded the highest inflows with $3.75 billion worth of foreign inflows, accounting for 38.75% of the total inflows. Financing followed with inflows of $1.89 billion while “shares” received $1.85 billion in 2020.
Others on the list of top 5 include; production sector with inflows worth $913.88 million and Telecomms with a total of $417.48 million inflows.
READ: CBN Governor discloses why they amended procedures for receipt of diaspora remittances
Capital inflows by origin
The United Kingdom was the biggest source of Nigeria’s capital inflows, with a total investment of $3.74 billion followed by the Netherlands with a total investment of $890.58 million.
A total of $875.89 million was received from the Republic of South Africa, $754.29 million was received from the United Arab Emirates while $615.89 million came into the country through the United States.
Bottom line
The decline in capital inflows can be attributed to disruptions caused by the covid-19 outbreak, which affected most economies in the world due to travel restrictions and halt in business activities. Nigeria will hope to turn things around by boosting its foreign inflows especially in terms of direct investments in order to drive the economy positively.
