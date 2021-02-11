Obituaries
Lagos announces the death of first civilian Governor of the state, Lateef Jakande
The death of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, has been announced.
The Lagos State Government has announced the death of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande at the age of 91.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Sanwo-Olu, in his statement, pointed out that Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.
The Governor in his statement said, ‘’With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.
‘’Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist or repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come. His death is a colossal loss and he will be missed.’’
Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, expressed his sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.
Obituaries
Ex-Minister of Information, Tony Momoh is dead
Momoh, 81, died on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence in Abuja.
A former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Tony Momoh, 81, has died on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence in Abuja.
This was confirmed by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, via his Twitter handle.
Atiku described late Momoh as a good man and an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness.
He tweeted, “A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician, and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed.
“My family and I, condole with his family; the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe III) and his Council; the government and people of Edo State, his friends, and associates. May his soul rest in peace.”
What you should know about Momoh
- He was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida, between September 1986 and 1990. Momoh was also the Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.
- He was schooled at Government School Auchi, Teacher Training College, Abraka, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Lagos, and the Nigerian Law School.
- Tony Momoh was the 165th child of King Momoh I of Auchi, Edo State. His father had about 48 wives and 257 children between 1903 and 1944.
Obituaries
Veteran talk-show host, Larry King dies at 87
Legendary longtime CNN talk show host, Larry King is dead.
Larry King, the multiple award-winning TV and radio host has died at the age of 87.
King who had a long-running show on CNN, Larry King Live was a household name for his many interviews with political leaders, celebrities and newsmakers.
King’s death was announced on his official Twitter handle stating that he passed on Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, USA.
The statement read in part:
“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”
The statement did not however, reveal the cause of death, but sources say King was hospitalised for COVID-19 in early January.
Since the news broke, friends, colleagues and admirers have taken to different social networks to express their sadness and condole with the family of the celebrated broadcaster.
What you should know about Larry King
- King rose to fame in the 1970s with his radio programme The Larry King Show, on the commercial network Mutual Broadcasting System.
- He hosted the Larry King Live on CNN for 25 years, between 1985 and 2010, carrying out more than 30,000 interviews, including every sitting president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama.
- King also wrote a column for the USA Today newspaper for over 20 years.
- After leaving CNN, King hosted another programme, Larry King Now, broadcast on Hulu and RT, Russia’s state-controlled international broadcaster.
