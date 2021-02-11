Lagos announces the death of first civilian Governor of the state, Lateef Jakande

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande at the age of 91.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Sanwo-Olu, in his statement, pointed out that Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.

The Governor in his statement said, ‘’With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

‘’Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist or repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come. His death is a colossal loss and he will be missed.’’

Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, expressed his sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.

Details later…