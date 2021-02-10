Economy & Politics
73% of capital inflow was routed through foreign-owned banks in Nigeria in 2020 – NBS Report.
Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citibank and Rand Merchant Bank collectively received 73% of capital inflow in 2020.
The Capital importation report for Q4 2020 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the foreign-owned banks in Nigeria received the sum of $7.04billion out of the $9.68billion in 2020, representing 73%.
Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) tops the list with $2.54 billion, followed by Stanbic IBTC $2.17 billion, Citibank $1.51 billion and Rand Merchant Bank $822 million.
It is worthy to note that in 2019 the same 4 foreign-owned banks also dominated and received as much as $16.66 billion out of the $23.98billion capital inflows for the year, representing 69%.
Other key highlights
- In 2020, inflows reduced by 60% from $23.98 billion recorded in 2019 to $9.68 billion in 2020
- In 2019, Stanbic IBTC topped the list with inflows of $8.63billion, followed by Rand Merchant Bank $2.93billion, SCB $2.82billion, Citibank $2.28 billion.
- The top 5 banks in 2020, majorly 4 foreign-owned banks and First Bank, received the sum of $7.98 billion, representing 82%, with the other 22 operating local banks receiving only $1.70 billion (18%)
- Also in 2019, the top 5 banks made up of the 4 foreign-owned banks and Access Bank received the sum of $18.46billion, representing 77%, with the other 22 operating local banks receiving only $5.52 billion (23%)
Why this matter
Huge amounts of the Nigerian capital importation have been consistently received through the 4 foreign-owned banks with not much received by the entire 23 other locally owned banks.
The consistent disposition of foreign investors routing their funds through the foreign-owned banks may not be unrelated to the confidence and trust they have in those banks.
It may be necessary for the regulators especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to spearhead aggressive efforts with other relevant stakeholders towards creating better images for the local banks in the minds of foreign nations and investors.
FAAC disburses N604 billion in November 2020 as allocation drops further
The sum of N604 billion was disbursed by the FAAC to the three tiers of government in November 2020.
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N604 billion to the three tiers of government in November 2020 from the revenue generated in October 2020.
This is stated in the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) report for the month of November 2020, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the monthly disbursement declined by 5.6% compared to N639.9 billion shared in October 2020 and 11.4% lower than N682.1 billion disbursed in September 2020.
Breakdown
- The amount disbursed comprised of N377.15 billion from the Statutory Account, N72 billion from Distribution of FGN Intervention Fund, Distribution of N20 billion from Stabilization Account, N7.39 billion from FOREX Equalisation Account, and N1 billion from Excess Bank Charges Recovered.
- The Federal Government received a sum of N231.29 billion from the total allocation of N604 billion. States received a total of N167.17 billion and Local governments received N124.71 billion, while the sum of N31.90 billion was shared among the oil-producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Also, revenue-generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N5.19 billion, N10.17 billion, and N3.87 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections.
- Further breakdown of revenue allocation distribution to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) showed that the sum of N158.21 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account; N4.05 billion shared as share of derivation and ecology.
- A sum of N2.03 billion was disbursed as stabilization fund; N6.81 billion for the development of natural resources; and N5.18 billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
States with highest net allocation
- Delta State received the giant share in the month of November 2020, with a total allocation of N14.02 billion, representing 8.13% of the total disbursement.
- Akwa Ibom followed with N10.82 billion (6.27%) closely followed by Rivers State with a total allocation of N10.01 billion (5.8%), Lagos State received N9.65 billion (5.6%) while Bayelsa received N6.76 billion (3.92%).
- On the other hand, Cross River State received the lowest allocation of N2.49 billion, followed by Osun State with N2.55 billion, Plateau (N2.76 billion), Ogun State (N2.96 billion), and Ekiti State (N3.14 billion).
Debt deductions
- A total of N6.45 billion was deducted from the allocations of the 36 states as part of external debt deductions.
- Lagos State parted with N2.44 billion, the highest deduction compared to other states, Kaduna followed with N537.7 million, Oyo State (N378.7 million).
- Others on the list of top five states include; Cross River (N311.3 million), and Rivers State with N227,1 million debt deduction.
Upshot
- The federal allocation to the three tiers of government continues to decline on the back of reductions in government revenue, as a result of the crash in oil prices triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and global oil price war.
- Meanwhile, crude oil prices have rallied above $60 per barrel, signaling relief for the Nigerian government as oil revenue still constitute the larger chunk of its income.
- However, it is imperative for state governments to strategize means of generating sufficient revenue internally so as to meet up with their various state obligations.
Rwandan economy falls into its first recession as a result of Covid-19 pandemic
The Rwandan economy is currently in its first recession as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the Rwandan economy into recession, with huge implications of reversing gains already made in its poverty reduction schemes.
This was disclosed in the 16th edition of the World Bank Rwanda Economic Update, with the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) estimated to have dropped by 0.2 percent in 2020, compared to a projected expansion of 8 percent before the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the update report:
- “This dire economic effect has severely adverse implications for households, as thousands are facing unemployment, revenue losses and increased consumption prices are pushed into poverty.
- “The Economic Update estimates that, because of the lockdown, social distancing, and increased costs associated with the pandemic, the poverty headcount is likely to rise by 5.1 percentage points (more than 550,000 people) in 2021, with more than 80 percent of the new poor in rural areas.
- “In the absence of decisive actions, the adverse effects on education and health, have the potential to reduce long-term productivity and slow down the country’s long-term growth potential. The long closure of schools and lower household income are likely to reduce school enrollment, as many students seek employment.
- “An estimated 3.5 million students have been out of school, and statistics indicate that the share of students in total employment increased from 3.4 percent in February 2020 to 8.8 percent in August 2020.”
What they are saying
According to Calvin Djiofack, the World Bank Senior Economist:
- “The severity of the effect is due at least in part to the fact that the crisis hit where it hurt the most, travel and hospitality services, which are the sectors for which the country has invested massively in recent years through its the MICE (Meetings, International Conferences, and Events) strategy.
- “The crisis calls for the rebalancing of the growth strategy, with more emphasis on rural related activities and greater emphasis on regional integration to reduce vulnerability to international shocks.”
According to Rolande Pryce, the World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda:
- “The unprecedented impact of the crisis heightens the urgency of ensuring the availability of strong and adaptable programs and policies to mitigate poverty, and to safeguard the health, schooling, and employment of the population.
- “By further expanding the coverage of well-targeted safety net interventions and prioritizing investments in human capital, Rwanda can quickly and effectively mitigate the effects of the shock and lay the groundwork for future resilience.”
What you should know
- The Government of Rwanda had earlier initiated a swift and robust response to the pandemic, with the adoption of the Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) estimated at US$900 million over the two fiscal years 2019/20 and 2020/21.
- The recovery plan is aimed at scaling up the social safety net programs for the most vulnerable, develop key infrastructures as well as support strategic enterprises, including small and medium-sized enterprises.
- With the social safety nets programs, poverty rate has already been reduced by 1.2% point in 2020 and is expected to reduce by 1.7% points in 2021.
- According to the report, the following action plans were proposed by the Rwanda Economic Update to protect and improve human capital in Rwanda: “Accelerating deployment of COVID-19 vaccines to contain the pandemic, combating the poverty impact of the pandemic by expanding coverage of social safety nets, improving targeting accuracy to make social safety nets more cost-effective, and expanding social insurance to the informal sector, and reducing learning losses through optimization of remote education due to the COVID19 disruptions, improving skills and strengthening accountability in education”.
President Buhari calls for comprehensive reform of AU
President Buhari called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union.
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union.
The call is to make the body more functional in meeting targets, as he warned that the organization would become stale, except it becomes more result-oriented.
This was disclosed by the President at the ongoing two-day 34th Summit of the AU, held virtually, according to one of the Media aides of President Buhari, Garba Shehu via his Twitter handle.
He stated, “As your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled, if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes.
“We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose-driven organization that will fully serve the interests of the people.
“As we commence the operationalization of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed to the discharge of its duties and responsibilities.’’
The President commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for presenting a special report on the need to reform the AU.
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union, to make it more functional in meeting targets, warning that the organization would become stale, except it becomes more result oriented.
What you should know
- The Heads of State and Government of the African Union also elected Amb. Bankole Adeoye as Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.
- President Buhari notes, with gratitude, the overwhelming and historic endorsement of the ambassador with 55 votes, an indication that all the members voted, while congratulating the career diplomat, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA.
- President Buhari urged Amb. Adeoye to deploy his knowledge and experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, particularly on bilateral and multilateral issues, to bring value to the new position, with an assurance of the country’s support.
