Another devaluation lurks as dollar sells for N422.59 at NAFEX
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar traded for as high as N422.59 at the I&E window.
Tuesday 9th February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar traded for as high as N422.59 at the Investor and Exporter in the clearest sign yet that another devaluation might be around the corner.
However, the exchange rate closed at N401/1 representing a 0.63% decline compared to the closing rate of N398.5/$1 recorded on Monday, 8th February 2021.
At N422/$1, traders believe this is a sign that the central bank is willing to accept further depreciation despite the rising price of crude oil.
Meanwhile, the exchange rate at the black market remained unchanged at N480/$1.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N401/$1 on Tuesday the lowest in 2021. This represents a decline of N2.5 compared to N398.5/$1 recorded on Monday.
- The opening indicative rate was N398.42/$1 to a dollar on Tuesday, 0.23% depreciation compared to N397.5/$1 recorded on Monday, 8th February 2021.
- The dollar sold for as high asN422 to a dollar during intra-day trading before it closed at N401 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Just last week the CBN adjusted its NDF exchange rate due February 23rd to N412.14 an early signal of where the apex bank thinks the exchange rate could land.
- Forex turnover declined by 15.1% at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window to stand at $49.07 million declining from $57.78 million recorded on Monday, 8th February 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
- The price of bitcoin soared to new heights during the day as it reached a record high of $48,216 before retreating to $47,421.53 as of 9:48 pm on Tuesday.
- The spike occurred on the back of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk announcing that his company Tesla had purchased Bitcoins worth up to $1.5 billion.
- Meanwhile, as Nigerians continued to rage against the central bank’s decision to stop cryptocurrency trading via bank, reports indicate the apex bank is investigating the role of commercial banks in crypto trading.
- Information reaching Nairametrics reveals some of the banks are jittery about the potential ramifications and threading with caution.
- Cryptocurrency exchanges have also kickstarted several informal engagements to manage any potential regulatory and law enforcement onslaught that could arise as the central bank remains dogged in its decisions.
Oil prices hit record high
Crude oil market extended its run of positive performance as Brent Crude hit a fresh high on Tuesday to close at $61.16 per barrel.
- Brent Crude oil gained 0.77% in Tuesday’s trading to stand at $61.16 per barrel.
- This gain came on the back of OPEC and its allies pledge to continue to cut down on global crude oil inventories while crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year.
- WTI closed at $58.41 (+0.57%), OPEC Basket at $59.58 (+1.12%) while Bonny Light closed at $59.46 (+0.9%).
- The rise in crude oil prices could also be attributed to the expectations that the production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter of 2021 as well as the enhanced expectation of U.S economic stimulus package.
- Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva said on Tuesday that the federal government has set a target of $10 or less per barrel production cost for Nigeria’s oil industry.
Nigeria’s external reserve on a steady decline
- Nigeria’s external reserve was $35.93 billion as of 8th February 2021, indicating a 0.32% decline when compared to $36.04 billion recorded as of Friday 5th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has persistently recorded a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, making a total of $593.4 million loss in 11 days.
FG rejects IMF’s advice to devalue the naira
Nigerian Government has disagreed with the recommendations of the IMF to further devalue the naira.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the Nigerian Government disagrees with its recommendations that it should further devalue the naira, which is over 18% overvalued so as to ease external imbalances.
This is also as the Bretton wood organization had recommended a gradual and multi-step approach to establish a unified and clear exchange rate regime with the near-term focus on allowing for greater flexibility and removing the payments backlog.
This disclosure is contained in the IMF’s Article 1V report for Nigeria which was published on Monday, February 8, 2021.
According to a report by Bloomberg, the report says that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration sees pressure in the foreign exchange market as due to global outflows caused by the coronavirus pandemic and believes another round of currency devaluation would add to double-digit inflation.
The government said that exchange rate stability has contributed significantly to price stability, a critical component and objective of macroeconomic policy. It said that a further devaluation of the naira could worsen economic situation including inflation.
The present administration has resisted increasing calls by some businesses and state governors who have been negatively impacted by an artificially overvalued naira to allow a flexible and liberalized exchange rate.
This also contradicts expectations from market operators and analysts, who have called for further devaluation of the local currency despite CBN’s downward adjustment of the exchange rate after a crash in global oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While calling for the unification of the various exchange rates and the removal of restrictions on access to dollars for the importation of some items, the IMF urged the Federal Government to do away with the premium paid in the black market and clear the backlog of dollar demand that has hurt policy credibility.
The IMF Mission Chief in Nigeria, Jesmin Rahman, at an interview before the release of the report said, ‘’The IMF’s recommendation is gradual but clear and multi-step exchange-rate reforms, so that everybody knows where Nigeria’s going, which is often more important than what you do in terms of devaluation.’’
What you should know
- The IMF had always advocated for more transparency and flexibility in foreign exchange and had called on the Nigerian authorities to commence the process of the unification of the various exchange rates.
- The unification of the exchange rate is critical in the establishment of policy credibility, encourage more foreign capital inflow, reduce the high rate of CBN’s intervention in the forex market with negative impacts on the country’s external reserve and can lead to an appropriately valued exchange rate.
- It can be recalled that Nigeria, in 2020, devalued the official rate of the naira twice in the wake of the crash in oil prices (contributes about 90% of the country’s foreign exchange earnings).
Naira falls at NAFEX window as oil prices rally above $60 and bitcoins blast past $44k
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar weakened at the NAFEX (I&E Window) to close at N398.5/$1 on Monday.
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar weakened at the NAFEX (I&E Window) to close at N398.5/$1 on Monday, 8th February 2021.
This represents a decline of 0.6% compared to the closing rate of N396.17/$1 recorded on Friday, 5th February 2021. However, the exchange rate at the black market remained unchanged at N480/$1. This is despite the latest clampdown against cryptocurrencies by the central bank.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira fell against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N398.5/$1, indicating a decline of N2.33 compared to N396.5/$1 recorded last week Friday.
- The opening indicative rate was N397.5 to a dollar on Monday, the same as recorded on Friday, 5th February 2021.
- The N402 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N398.5 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N385/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover declined by 40.3% at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window to stand at $57.78 million.
- A cursory look at the data obtained from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $96.82 million recorded on Friday, 5th February 2021 to $57.78 million.
- It however increased by 21.1% compared to $47 million recorded last week Thursday, 4th February 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
The backlash against the central bank’s ban on cryptocurrency trades continued on Monday as several Nigerians took to social media, TV, and radio to express their frustrations.
However, local crypto exchanges adopted a cautious approach avoiding any backlash with who could be their potential regulator.
While Nigerians continued to express outrage, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk announced his company Tesla had purchased up to $1.5 billion in Bitcoins sending the cryptocurrency value up 10% to about $44,000.
Oil price hits $60
The value of Brent Crude also surpassed the $60 per barrel market today after closing at $60.42 per barrel. This represents the highest recorded in over a year after enduring a significant crash in 2020.
- Brent Crude oil gained 1.08% in Monday’s trading to stand at $60.42 per barrel.
- This gain came on the back of OPEC and its allies pledge to continue to cut down on global crude oil inventories while crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year.
- The rise in crude oil prices could also be attributed to the expectations that the production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter of 2021.
- The rise in the value of global crude oil price will come as good news to Nigeria as it tops the 2021 budget benchmark of $40 per barrel. It will also serve as a boost for Nigeria’s external reserve and its foreign exchange rate.
Higher oil prices boost Nigeria External reserves
Nigeria’s external reserve dropped by 0.12% to $36.1 billion as of February 4th 2021, representing the eighth successive decline recorded since 25th January 2021.
- However, it is still a significant improvement when compared to $35.37 billion recorded as of December 31st 2021.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
Naira gains at NAFEX window as Oil prices approach $60 mark
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar appreciated closing at N396.17/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window).
On February 5, 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar appreciated closing at N396.17/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially.
On the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira exchanged for the dollar at N480/$1 unchanged from the previous days trading.
- Trading turnover at the I&E window rose significantly by 102.9% as CBN continued with its intervention in the foreign exchange market. Nigeria’s external reserves fell slightly to $36.116 billion as of February 3, 2021, from $36.157 billion as of February 2, 2021, according to data from CBN.
- The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N83.83, representing a 21.2% devaluation differential.
- During the week, the central bank revised its non-deliverable foreign exchange forward contracts pricing the exchange rate for the period ending February 24, 2021 at N412.14.
- This signaled to investors that the CBN believes the official exchange rate could trade within this range a N17 depreciation from the current average of about N395/$1.
- Also during the week, the central bank prohibited cryptocurrency-related transactions through the banking system leading to an outcry by young Nigerians who rely on it as a source of livelihood.
- Brent Crude Oil price is also approaching the $60 mark, a psychological boost for Nigeria’s currency handlers.’
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N396.17/$1. This represents a N1.46 gain when compared to the N397/63/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N397.17 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a N1.79 drop when compared to N395.38 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
- The N401 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N396.17 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N381.50/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 102.9% on Friday, February 5, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $47.72 million on Thursday, February 4, 2021, to $96.82 million on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Oil price approaches $60
Brent crude oil price hit about $59.84, highest in more than a year, on Monday morning, as it approaches the $60-dollar mark.
- This is as OPEC and its allies pledged to continue to cut down on global crude oil inventories and crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year.
- The rise in oil prices is also aided by expectations that production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter.
- OPEC oil output has risen for a seventh month in January after the group and its allies agreed to ease record supply cuts further, although an involuntary drop in Nigeria’s exports has limited the increase.
Higher oil prices drive up Nigeria’s external reserves
- The external reserve has dropped further to $36.116 billion as of February 3, 2021. However, this is a significant improvement on the $35.373 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the government may have taken receipt of the $1-1.5 billion World Bank loan. However, excerpts of the CBN Monetary Policy communique of January 26th suggest the inflows may have been driven by higher oil revenues.
- The external reserves have increased by $743 million since December 31, 2020, when it closed the year at $35.3 billion.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
