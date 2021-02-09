Cryptocurrency
Unknown entity moves 179 million XRP worth $80 million
178,893,734 XRP ($80,274,398 ) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet
Large entities seem to be upping their game, amid the strong bullish trend sighted regarding moving XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.
Wealthy investors of late have increased the pace at which such huge transfers are made, as seen via Whale Alert, with about 179 million XRP transferred by an investor some hours ago hinting that there might be more than meets the eye.
XRP price today is $0.453348, with a daily trading volume of $8,484,879,611 USD. XRP is up 8.36% for the day.
What this means
That said, many crypto experts anticipate the movement of such cryptos are coming from major players within the ripple ecosystem, on the bias that such wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.
What you must know
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The currency traded is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
- Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
- Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin flying to Mars, breaks all-time high
Bitcoin was trading at $46,596.4 up 20.10% on the day, its biggest daily percentage gain since December 7, 2017
The most popular crypto asset, Bitcoin, was trading at $46,596.4, up 20.10% on the day. It was the biggest daily percentage gain since December 7, 2017.
Such an alarming surge pushed Bitcoin’s market value up to $848 billion, or 63.38% of the total crypto market value. Bitcoin has been trading between $38,057.0 and $46,596.4 for the day.
Over the past week, the flagship crypto has seen a rise in value by 35.32%.
What you must know: The price of Bitcoin has been on record high since the world’s most valuable car company, Tesla disclosed that it bought about $1.5billion of the crypto asset in January and expected to start accepting it as a form of payment in the future.
- Tesla said it was trying to maximize returns on cash that was not being used in the day-to-day running of the company.
- The fast-rising American electric car manufacturer further disclosed that it made the bet on Bitcoin after updating its investment policy last month to allow Tesla to invest in digital assets, as well as gold bullion and gold exchange-traded funds.
Also pushing Bitcoin’s value up is a macro revealing that Bitcoin’s market liquidity is tightening, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors, including the likes of Paypal, Square, hedge funds, and so on.
According to Yann & Jan:
“Float in the network is drying up faster than ever.
“Currently, about 78% of issued bitcoin’s are either lost or being hodled, leaving less than 4 million bitcoins to be shared amongst future market entrants (incl. Paypal, Square, SP500 Companies, ETF’s, etc).”
Float in the network is drying up faster than ever.
Currently about 78% of issued $bitcoin’s are either lost or being hodled, leaving less than 4M bitcoins to be shared amongst future market entrants (incl. Paypal, Square, SP500 Companies, ETF’s, etc). pic.twitter.com/hCtEqQOEEl
— Yann & Jan (@Negentropic_) February 5, 2021
Cryptocurrency
Tesla has $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin
Tesla has just disclosed it has made $1.5 billion worth of investments in Bitcoin.
The world’s most valuable car company just disclosed it has made $1.5 billion worth of investments in Bitcoin.
Tesla said in the statement that;
- “Thereafter, we invested an aggregate of $1.50 billion in bitcoin under this policy and may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term. Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”
READ: Elon Musk, first billionaire ever to be worth over $200 billion
The fast-rising American electric car manufacturer further disclosed that it made the bet on Bitcoin after updating its investment policy last month to allow Tesla to invest in digital assets as well as gold bullion and gold exchange-traded funds.
Investors pushed the price of Bitcoin to $44k when it became public knowledge that Tesla allocated 10% of its cash holdings in Bitcoin.
The $807 billion car company by market value, further disclosed it was aware of the alternative assets class price volatility and the fact it could be exposed to malicious attacks;
The statement further added that “The prices of digital assets have been in the past and may continue to be highly volatile, including as a result of various associated risks and uncertainties.
READ: Elon Musk’s former Chief Engineer creates new electric car, claims it’s better than Tesla
“For example, the prevalence of such assets is a relatively recent trend, and their long-term adoption by investors, consumers, and businesses is unpredictable.
“Moreover, their lack of a physical form, their reliance on technology for their creation, existence, and transactional validation, and their decentralization may subject their integrity to the threat of malicious attacks and technological obsolescence.”
Recall the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk some months ago made inquiries about converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into Bitcoin from Michael Saylor, a prominent supporter of the digital currency.
In a series of tweets seen by Nairametrics, Micheal Saylor, Chief Executive Officer of Microstrategy Inc., advised the tech entrepreneur to reallocate his company’s treasury assets to Bitcoin and “do Tesla’s shareholders a huge favor.
Michael Saylor had some months ago, disclosed how billionaires could turn the price of Bitcoin up at least three folds. His bias was based on the aurora these billionaires bring notably in the global financial world.
In the Youtube interview, Micheal Saylor started his narrative by explaining deeply the effect such billionaires would have on the flagship crypto market.
“It’s important that 100 million people embrace Bitcoin but there are 10 people that can triple the price of Bitcoin. This is not like Facebook, nobody ever brought a billion friends to Facebook. This is like when a person with $10 billion decides that they want to adopt this network and they put $2 or $3 billion on the network, that’s going to be more monetary energy that flowed into the network than the first 10 million people put into the network. It’s ten million to one gain,” Saylor said.
Cryptocurrency
Why Nigerians trade in crypto, $500m worth of bitcoin traded in 5 years by Nigerians -Moghalu
Moghalu said Nigerians trade in cryptocurrencies because it protects them from the fluctuations in the value of the naira.
A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said that $500 million worth of Bitcoin has been traded in Nigeria within the last 5 years.
This is as the former Presidential Candidate, who was once in charge of the financial systems directorate at the CBN said that many Nigerians trade in these cryptocurrencies because it protects them from the fluctuations in the value of the naira.
This was disclosed by Moghalu during an interview on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics while reacting to the recent CBN policy which directed all deposit money banks and other financial institutions to close accounts that transact in cryptocurrency.
He faulted the move of the apex bank, saying that regardless of the risks involved in trading in cryptocurrencies, he would not recommend an outright ban.
READ: Nigeria among worst countries to start a career, and they all don’t accept crypto
What Kingsley Moghalu is saying
Moghalu during the interview said, “A lot of the activities in the world are going digital and I would not recommend banning it (cryptocurrencies) outright.
“$500 million worth of Bitcoin has been traded in Nigeria within the last five years and Nigeria is one of the top 10 countries in the use of cryptocurrencies in the world today”.
‘’Also, one of the things that attract Nigerians a lot to cryptocurrencies is because the Central Bank and I have said this you know a lot of the policy-making that has come out of the bank in recent years have been ad hoc, changes from today to tomorrow and so on, policies concerning remittances, policies concerning foreign exchanges and so on and so forth.
‘’But trading in these cryptocurrencies for many people protects them from fluctuations in the value of the naira because every fiat money, every currency in the world over time depreciates in value because of inflation and this is one of the reasons people go for cryptocurrencies.’’
READ: Binance, Quidax, Buycoins Africa, Bundle obey CBN’s crypto ban
While explaining that crypto is becoming a real factor in the country’s investment ecosystem, as well as a source of livelihood for many Nigerians, he supported the sentiments of many other Nigerians, noting that the move is seen as though the government is always taking actions aimed at taking away opportunities from Nigerians especially in a depressed economy.
Moghalu said that he believes that any investment has risks and if he was in a position to make a decision, it would be to balance the risks as against the current realities of the country.
He said, “The Nigerian Government should try to make the investment climate far more friendly and efficient than it is now. It is unfriendly, that’s why the foreign investment is declining.’’
READ: Why Bitcoin could triple in value annually
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the CBN had earlier directed deposit money banks and other financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges, warning of severe regulatory sanctions in the event of any breach of the directive.
- The order was contained in a circular to banks and other financial institutions, signed by the Director of Banking Supervision, Bello Hassan, and was expected to take effect immediately.
- The CBN action has provoked some reactions from Nigerians, many of whom have faulted the apex bank’s directive, saying that there is no logical reason to prohibit crypto enabled transactions and that it runs contrary to the present administration’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
- The CBN released a press statement further justifying its position to the general public and clearly stating that cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
