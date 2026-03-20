Solana is currently hovering around the $95 level as it tries to find support on a key level.

Traders are monitoring if it can reclaim the $115 to $125 price region.

According to Daan Crypto Trades, the cryptocurrency needs to move above its current level to reclaim that resistance target after failing to do so upon hitting the April 2025 low wick.

With the crypto far below its 2025 peak levels, the broader market watches for an uptrend continuation or further downtrend validation.

What Daan is saying

Analyst Daan Crypto Trades has marked out a key level from Solana’s most recent price activity, with its response to a wick from April 2025 around $95 viewed as a make-or-break moment for the coin.

As SOL “tried getting back above its April 2025 low wick but rejected on this initial attempt,” the analyst shared in a recent update, it appears there’s notable overhead supply in that zone.

For Daan, staying above the ~$95 level would imply that the path to the $115–$125 range is likely to open back up, reviving hopes of recovery.

Nonetheless, he highlighted that Solana needed to decisively breach this barrier to form any real upside potential. Until then, he pointed out that there were not many good plays up here.

All in all, the $95 area is a crucial level that will decide SOL’s direction for the near term.

From record high to key $95 retest

Solana’s price performance in the past year has seen a drastic round trip. SOL appears to have peaked around $293 on 19 January 2025 and continued to lose a large chunk of those uptrend gains.

The token then fell to about $95 on 7 April 2025, marking the first major pullback low before support flowed in.

The subsequent recovery extended to the upside and had Solana back in the upper range, with prices eventually hitting the $250 area as bulls returned.

But that rally didn’t stick, with SOL tumbling to fresh lows in early 2026, falling around $68 and breaking below the previous low of $95.

As a result, the $95 region has turned into a critical resistance area that traders are now closely monitoring.

For traders who consider key levels, $95 now is a yardstick for Solana’s course. It corresponds to the previous swing zone and a level that was pointed out as crucial for structure.

If it stays over $95, it could result in an opportunity towards touching the $115-$125 range within setups.

Even a consistent shift beneath it would probably see SOL swapping in the middle range.

Thus, $95 becomes a suitable goal, which discusses risk, entries, exits, and positioning.

What you should know

Currently, Solana trades around $90, $5 below the key resistance zone of ~$95 that the market is watching.

According to Sosovalue, SOL led the U.S. spot crypto ETF flows on 19th March with net inflows of around $767,000, while Bitcoin and Ethereum suffered outflows of nearly $90.19 million and $131.16 million, and XRP was flowless.

The day’s Solana inflow was from Franklin Templeton only, who added around $767,010 to its SOL spot ETF, making it the only asset with a positive flow.

Apart from that, the 1-day technical score of SOL on Bitget is categorized as overall “Buy” with 12 Buy signals, while the opposing sides are 6 Sell and 7 Neutral across oscillators and moving averages.

The combination of price at nearly $95, ETF inflows, and Buy-leaning daily technical profile presents possible short-term moves for SOL.