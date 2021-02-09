Business
Rice farmers call on govt to reduce the cost of hiring tractors
Rice farmers in Delta State have appealed to the state government to take drastic actions in reducing the cost of hiring tractors.
The Chairman of Delta State Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Mr. Sylvanus Ejezie, has tasked the Delta State Government to reduce the cost of hiring tractors in the state.
Mr, Ejezie revealed this while speaking during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He explained that this decision will help to enhance rice cultivation, and ensure food security in the state.
According to him, the expenses farmers incur during land preparation are set to be compounded significantly by the cost of hiring a tractor, to speed up land preparation during this planting season.
He added that the state government needs to take drastic actions to ensure that the cost of hiring a tractor is reduced to the lowest level that will support optimal rice cultivation during the farming season, as the reduction in this cost would serve as an incentive for farmers to cultivate more farmlands.
Ejezie stressed that this move is necessary as farmers in the state hire tractors for land preparation at N20,000 per day, in addition to other expenses
What they are saying
The chairman of RIFAN, Delta State chapter said:
“We expect that each of the 1,000 farmers in the state will produce four tonnes of rice per hectare. No fewer than 1,000 farmers have been profiled to benefit from the agricultural loan under the CBN anchor borrowers programme. All the materials were promptly supplied last year.
“Following our devastating experience last year when a flood washed away almost everything we planted, we took advantage of the dry season farming and are already harvesting. I want to commend Gov. Okowa for his support to farmers. He provided me with the first borehole in my farm when he (Okowa) was Commissioner for Agriculture in the state.
“To increase our effort in dry season farming, I dug extra two boreholes in order to provide irrigation cover for the eight-hectare of rice that I cultivated this dry season. In order not to suffer the same fate we suffered last year, we have advised our members to commence land preparation for this year’s farming season early enough.’’
What you should know
- Delta State chapter revealed last year that it would be targeting 28,000 MT of rice from this year’s dry season farming, the chairman of the association disclosed that no fewer than 7,000 farmers registered to take part in the dry season farming in the state.
- This ambitious move is expected to cushion the shortfall in rice production in the country, as farmers incurred huge losses during the wet season farming last year, due to the heavy flood which washed off a sizeable amount of their cultivation.
Out-of-school children reduced by 3,247,590 from 10 million in 2019 – FG
The FG has revealed that the number of out-of-school children has reduced to almost 7 million from a huge 10 million it was in 2019.
The Federal Government has disclosed that the number of out-of-school children has reduced by 3,247,590 to 6,946,328, compared to 10.1 million it was in May 2019.
The FG disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening as it stated in a tweet post, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has achieved a reduction in the figure of Out-of-School children in the country by 3,247,590 — from 10.1 million in May 2019 down to 6,946,328 as at 31st December 2020.”
It added that the result is an outcome of recorded impressive school enrolment figures in all the 17 states of the Federation where the World Bank-supported “BETTER EDUCATION SERVICE DELIVERY FOR ALL” (BESDA) programme is being implemented.
“This 3,247,590 reduction is made up of 1,792,833 through formal schools while 1,454,757 are through nonformal interventions such as Almajiri, Girl Child, Nomadic/migrant and IDPs/Education in emergencies, as confirmed by the National Population Commission and the NBS,” the government added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government started work on the Alternative School Programme (ASP), a special education initiative designed to engage out-of-school children nationwide.
- “We have just commenced work on an Alternate School Programme (ASP) as a special education initiative targeting out-of-school children nationwide. We must and will ensure that no Nigerian child is left behind in terms of appropriate basic education,” President Buhari said.
- In December, a World Bank survey revealed that 45% of school-aged household members (aged 5-18 years) did not engage in any education or learning activities since mid-March 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
FG needs fundamental policy reset to durably exit economic crises – IMF
The IMF says that Nigeria needs a fundamental policy reset to durably exit the current economic crisis.
The International Monetary Fund says that Nigeria needs a fundamental policy reset to durably exit the current economic crisis.
The IMF disclosed this in a statement titled, “Nigeria: 2020 Article IV Consultation – Press Release.”
IMF revealed that Nigeria’s economy is at a critical juncture.
Citing that the economy was already weakened by falling per capita income, double-digit inflation, “limited buffers and significant governance vulnerabilities has been hit hard by the global pandemic. Plunging oil prices and sharp capital outflows in 2020Q1 significantly increased balance of payments (BOP) pressures which, together with the pandemic-related lockdown in 2020Q2, have caused a historic output contraction.”
The Fund warned that Nigeria has limited space to respond to the crisis because the consolidated government revenue-to-GDP ratio at 8% in 2019, which is among the lowest in the world.
In April 2020, Nigeria received IMF financial assistance amounting to $3.5 billion under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) in the wake of the oil price shock. IMF urged that a fundamental policy reset is needed to durably exit this crisis.
“What set Nigeria apart are its weak pre-crisis fundamentals that threaten to turn a temporary crisis into a slump with more lasting consequences for employment and living standards.
“Long-running inward-looking policies have been stepped up in recent years through increased import restrictions, a partial border closure, administrative control of foreign exchange (FX) allocation and capital flow measures (CFMs),” it said.
IMF warned that Nigeria’s protectionist policies are yet to deliver its job, which is rich growth as the economy remains heavily dependent on the oil sector, through direct and indirect exposures, and vulnerable to periodic commodity shocks.
IMF praised the Federal Government for undertaken commendable and timely measures to counter the pandemic’s impact on lives and livelihood.
IMF mentioned policies include palliative measures, a strict lockdown, removal of fuel and electricity subsidies as well as fiscal and monetary policy support for the health sector and the economy. Others include higher subsidies on Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) credit intervention facilities and regulatory forbearance measures to ease debt service.
The Fund also warned that Nigeria’s Covid-19 plan could face difficulties through potential funding gaps as a plan is yet to be developed for Covid-19 vaccine purchase, distribution and administration.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed optimism about the global economy but warns that the new COVID 19 variant could affect the global economic growth, according to its latest World Economic Outlook.
- According to the report, “the institution now expects the global economy to grow 5.5% this year — a 0.3 percentage point increase from October’s forecasts. It sees global GDP (gross domestic product) expanding by 4.2% in 2022”.
- IMF also advised that the FG should implement major policy adjustments embracing broad market and exchange rate reforms are needed to address recurrent BOP pressures and raise the medium-term growth path.
FG reveals plans to replace BVN with NIN
The Federal Government has disclosed plans to replace the Bank Verification Number (BVN) with the National Identity Number (NIN).
The Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has revealed plans by the Federal Government to replace the Bank Verification Number (BVN) with the National Identity Number (NIN).
This is as the Ministry is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure citizens with BVNs are automatically provided with NINs.
This disclosure was made by Pantami, when he led a delegation of chief executive officers on a visit to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and a private enrolling centre in Abuja.
What the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy is saying
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), after making a presentation to National Economic Sustainability Committee, the Minister said his attention and that of the CBN Governor were drawn to the need to replace BVN with NIN.
Pantami said since then, the 2 establishments had been working on the initiative, with the CBN having more workload to facilitate the process, in order to make it much easier for Nigerians.
The Minister pointed out that the challenge is that the BVN records may not be 100% the same as the NIN, but what is most important is that the NIN is the primary identity of every legal resident in the country.
He said “BVN is a policy of a bank and has not been established by law. The NIMC Act 2007 provides that all our citizens must enrol and the law gives them 60 days to enrol from the time the law was enacted and a maximum of 180 days.
“All permanent residents in the country and legal residents that have to stay here for a minimum of 24 months must enrol so that the primary identification of all and all other databases are supposed to utilise this and not for NIN to utilise the BVN because it is the primary one.
“Some of the challenges encountered, NIMC produced the template for registering citizens in passport, BVN and others but some institutions did not comply with the requirements. Even in biometrics, some will just take four, some two, so you cannot harmonise without upgrading and integrating the system.”
He said that the Federal Government had accredited 203 operators that would help enrol citizens to secure their NIN, adding that the visit was to oversee how the exercise had been.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had directed that telecommunication companies should block from their networks, any SIM that was not registered with valid NINs with effect from December 30, 2020.
- However, following public outcry, the government gave 6 weeks’ extension to subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021, and 3 weeks’ extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2020.
- This was further extended by 8 weeks with April 6, 2021, as the new deadline.
