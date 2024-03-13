The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Command, has disclosed that a significant number of permanent drivers’ licenses, totaling 6,225, remain uncollected in the state.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Delta Command, Bassey Eshiet, revealed this information during a recent interview with the News Agency of Nigeria. Expressing concern over the situation, Eshiet criticized motorists who neglect to retrieve their processed driver’s licenses after application.

According to him, despite concerted efforts by the staff of the drivers’ license center to contact license holders, including reaching out to their next of kin, many individuals have failed to claim their licenses.

What he said

Driving without an authorized permit poses serious risks to road users and constitutes a traffic violation, Eshiet warned. He stressed the need for all drivers to adhere to the law and obtain the necessary documentation to operate a vehicle safely on Nigerian roads.

“It is a traffic violation to drive on Nigerian roads without an authorised driving permit, driver’s licence,”

The FRSC’s efforts to ensure compliance with driver’s license regulations points to the organization’s commitment to promoting road safety and reducing traffic infractions. By urging motorists to collect their permanent licenses promptly, the FRSC aims to enhance accountability and responsibility among drivers, ultimately contributing to safer roads for all users.

More details

Eshiet lamented that some drivers become complacent with the temporary licenses issued to them, while others simply neglect to prioritize collecting their permanent licenses due to their busy schedules.

To address this issue, the FRSC Delta Command plans to launch a joint operation aimed at verifying drivers’ licenses in Asaba.

Additionally, the command is stepping up its public awareness campaigns through motor parks, churches, and media outlets.

Eshiet emphasized the importance of drivers obtaining their permanent licenses from the motor licensing office where their biometric data was captured, urging compliance with the legal requirement for possessing a valid license to drive in Nigeria.