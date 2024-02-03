The construction of the 5.3km Okpanam-Ibusa Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State is expected to be finished by May 2024.

The Delta State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Reuben Izeze disclosed this after assessing the progress of the work being executed by Lebtech Construction Limited on the road project.

Izeze commended the developments at the project site, highlighting notable improvements in box culverts since his previous inspection.

Acknowledging the contractor’s impressive work schedule, the commissioner expressed assurance that, unless unforeseen issues arise, the project is set to be inaugurated in May 2024.

He said: “The last time I accompanied Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori, to this project site, you have not even contemplated the box culverts, but between then and now you have done an appreciable amount of work.



”And with the pace you are going, I do believe that all things being equal, we will be able to deliver this project to the government by the second week of May 2024, so that the governor can inaugurate it for the use of our people in fulfillment of his meaningful development promise to the people of Delta.



“Let me also use this opportunity to commend the work schedule of the contractor.



· ”I can see that they have planned their sites very well and are following the work schedule, ultimately with the appropriate financing, the project is expected to be completed and delivered in May as promised in record time.’’

The commissioner also commended how peaceful the community where the project is being executed, allowing the project to flow smoothly.

In addition, Izeze noted that the contractor in charge of the project sometimes allows the machineries to take the back seat so that able-bodied young men willing to earn a living legitimately can also make a living during this project.