Stock Market
PZ Cussons approves final dividend of N397 million for the year ended May 2020
PZ Cussons declares a dividend of N397 million for payment to shareholders, at the rate of 10k per share to shareholders of the company
PZ Cussons has declared that a dividend of N397.05 million for the year ended 31 May 2020, has been approved for payment to shareholders. This resolution was made at the 72nd AGM of the company which held on Friday, 29 January 2021
According to the disclosure issued by the Company Secretary, Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, the dividend will be paid at the rate of 10k per share to shareholders of the company, who currently hold 3,970,477,045 fully paid ordinary shares of the company.
What you should know
At the close of trading activities today at the stock market today, the shares of the company closed at N5.25 per share after a total of 356,265 ordinary shares of the company were exchanged in deals worth N1,906,287.10.
At the current price, the current dividend yield of the shares of PZ stands at 1.9%
Other resolutions approved at the AGM include;
- In addition to the declaration of dividend to the shareholders of the company, the Directors’ remuneration for the financial year 2020/2021 was proposed and approved.
- In the same vein, directors of the company were authorised to fix the remuneration of the Auditors, of the company.
While the shareholders of PZ Cussons also approved the mandate, which will enable the management of the company to enter into transactions with related parties for the Company’s day-to-day operations.
Spotlight Stories
Profit-taking at Nigerian Stock Market persists, NEM, NNFM drop
The market breadth closed positive as CHAMPION led 23 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended Wednesday’s trading session on a poor note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.13% to close at 41,510.16 index points as against the 0.34% plunge recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.08%.
Nigerian bourse trading turnover today also printed negative, as volume dipped by 10.10% as against -29.43% downtick recorded yesterday FBNH, GUINNESS and RTBRISCOE were the most active to boost market turnover.
The market breadth closed positive as CHAMPION led 23 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- LINKASSURE up 10.00% to close at N0.66
- MORISON up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- RTBRISCOE up 10.00% to close at N0.22
- CHAMPION up 10.00% to close at N2.75
- WEMABANK up 7.69% to close at N0.7
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.94% to close at N7.79
- NEM down 9.20% to close at N2.27
- NIGERINS down 9.09% to close at N0.2
- JAPAULGOLD down 8.86%to close at N0.72
- MULTIVERSE down 7.69% to close at N0.24
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a bearish note amid profit-taking across the market spectrum.
- Downtrend was driven by price depreciation medium and small capitalized stocks amongst which are; NEM, NNFM, JAPAUL GOLD, MULTIVERSE.
- That being said, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the account that certain market indicators reveal investors are taking some of their gains across the market spectrum.
Stock Market
MTN Group set to sell-off its 20% shareholding in BICS for $121million
South Africa’s MTN Group has said it will sell its 20% shareholding in Belgacom International Carrier Services SA (BICS).
South Africa’s MTN Group is selling off its 20% shareholding in Belgacom International Carrier Services SA (BICS) to Belgian state-controlled telecoms firm Proximus for 1.8 billion rands ($121.41 million).
According to a news report by Reuters, “MTN is in the midst of a 25 billion rand divestment plan aimed at reducing debt, simplifying its portfolio and improving returns over the next three to five years”.
READ: Increase in data, voice revenue in 2020 9M failed to impact profit of MTN Nigeria
Proximus also acquired Swisscom’s shares in the company of 22.4% of issued shares, all adding up to a total transaction value of €569 million, making Proximus the sole shareholder of BICS.
As a result of this acquisition, BICS will be able to accelerate its growth plans through a combination of organic investments in key domains, a strict focus on cash-flow generation within its core services, and capturing in-market consolidation opportunities.
READ: MTN Nigeria revenues rises to over N100 billion monthly in 2020
What you should know
- MTN plans to use the proceeds to pay down US dollar debt and for general corporate purposes.
- As of September 30, 2020, MTN Group net debt stood at R60.6 billion.
- MTN will record a profit on the disposal of around R1.2 billion
- BICS is a global leader in digital communications, cloud communication services, mobility and IoT, and addresses the business-critical needs of telecoms players, virtual network operators, service providers, enterprise software providers, and global enterprises.
- Over the past years, BICS has shown strong growth potential in new business areas such as roaming, IoT, and cloud communication. At the same time, BICS is one of the few players with the critical mass required to realize economies of scale through consolidation in a highly fragmented market.
- Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is a provider of digital services and communication solutions operating in the Belgian and international markets. It delivers communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises.
- Proximus is aggressively aspiring to become the reference operator in Europe through next-generation networks, a truly digital mindset, and a spirit of openness towards partnerships and ecosystems while contributing to a safe, sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous digital Belgium.
Stock Market
Champion Breweries shares slump by 33%, reducing YTD gains to 190%
Shares of Champion Breweries nosedive, as wary investors exit their positions in the local brewer.
Champion Breweries shares nosedived by as much as 33.5% in four trading sessions on NSE, at the back of profit-taking activities and sell-off of the shares of the company, as wary investors exit their positions in the local brewer.
Checks on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the close of trading activities today, the 8th of February 2020, revealed that Champion Breweries shares have slumped by 33.51% to N2.50, when compared with N3.76 recorded at the close of trade on the 2nd of February 2021.
As of the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 2nd of February, it is essential to understand that Champion Breweries year to date gain stood at 337.21%
However, with the recent streak of declines in Champion breweries’ share price, the brewer remains the best performing stock on NSE, with a year-till- date gains of 190.70%
What you should know
- The rally in the shares of Champion Breweries, however, before the recent decline was largely driven by Heineken’s acquisition of additional 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares of Champion Breweries, at a price of N2.6 per share through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited.
- The acquisition of the brewer’s shares by Raysun Nigeria Limited at a total purchase consideration of N4.959 billion representing 24.3% stake in Champion Breweries, increased the ownership stakes of Heineken’s SPV in the local brewer to 84.7%.
- This change, occasioned by the acquisition puts Heineken in a position to launch a takeover bid, through its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Raysun Nigeria Ltd.
- With the acquisition done at N2.6 per share on 7th January 2021, while the shares of the company were trading at N0.93 per share, investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange were convinced Champion Breweries shares were undervalued.
- This ruling sentiment on the local bourse led to a scamper for the shares of the company. This also led to the sporadic increase in the share price and the market capitalization of Champion Breweries.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]