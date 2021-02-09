Currencies
Naira falls at NAFEX window as oil prices rally above $60 and bitcoins blast past $44k
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar weakened at the NAFEX (I&E Window) to close at N398.5/$1 on Monday.
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar weakened at the NAFEX (I&E Window) to close at N398.5/$1 on Monday, 8th February 2021.
This represents a decline of 0.6% compared to the closing rate of N396.17/$1 recorded on Friday, 5th February 2021. However, the exchange rate at the black market remained unchanged at N480/$1. This is despite the latest clampdown against cryptocurrencies by the central bank.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira fell against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N398.5/$1, indicating a decline of N2.33 compared to N396.5/$1 recorded last week Friday.
- The opening indicative rate was N397.5 to a dollar on Monday, the same as recorded on Friday, 5th February 2021.
- The N402 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N398.5 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N385/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover declined by 40.3% at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window to stand at $57.78 million.
- A cursory look at the data obtained from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $96.82 million recorded on Friday, 5th February 2021 to $57.78 million.
- It however increased by 21.1% compared to $47 million recorded last week Thursday, 4th February 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
The backlash against the central bank’s ban on cryptocurrency trades continued on Monday as several Nigerians took to social media, TV, and radio to express their frustrations.
However, local crypto exchanges adopted a cautious approach avoiding any backlash with who could be their potential regulator.
While Nigerians continued to express outrage, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk announced his company Tesla had purchased up to $1.5 billion in Bitcoins sending the cryptocurrency value up 10% to about $44,000.
Oil price hits $60
The value of Brent Crude also surpassed the $60 per barrel market today after closing at $60.42 per barrel. This represents the highest recorded in over a year after enduring a significant crash in 2020.
- Brent Crude oil gained 1.08% in Monday’s trading to stand at $60.42 per barrel.
- This gain came on the back of OPEC and its allies pledge to continue to cut down on global crude oil inventories while crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year.
- The rise in crude oil prices could also be attributed to the expectations that the production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter of 2021.
- The rise in the value of global crude oil price will come as good news to Nigeria as it tops the 2021 budget benchmark of $40 per barrel. It will also serve as a boost for Nigeria’s external reserve and its foreign exchange rate.
Higher oil prices boost Nigeria External reserves
Nigeria’s external reserve dropped by 0.12% to $36.1 billion as of February 4th 2021, representing the eighth successive decline recorded since 25th January 2021.
- However, it is still a significant improvement when compared to $35.37 billion recorded as of December 31st 2021.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
Currencies
Naira gains at NAFEX window as Oil prices approach $60 mark
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar appreciated closing at N396.17/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window).
On February 5, 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar appreciated closing at N396.17/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially.
On the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira exchanged for the dollar at N480/$1 unchanged from the previous days trading.
- Trading turnover at the I&E window rose significantly by 102.9% as CBN continued with its intervention in the foreign exchange market. Nigeria’s external reserves fell slightly to $36.116 billion as of February 3, 2021, from $36.157 billion as of February 2, 2021, according to data from CBN.
- The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N83.83, representing a 21.2% devaluation differential.
- During the week, the central bank revised its non-deliverable foreign exchange forward contracts pricing the exchange rate for the period ending February 24, 2021 at N412.14.
- This signaled to investors that the CBN believes the official exchange rate could trade within this range a N17 depreciation from the current average of about N395/$1.
- Also during the week, the central bank prohibited cryptocurrency-related transactions through the banking system leading to an outcry by young Nigerians who rely on it as a source of livelihood.
- Brent Crude Oil price is also approaching the $60 mark, a psychological boost for Nigeria’s currency handlers.’
READ: CBN explains why it banned banks from dealing with Cryptocurrencies
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N396.17/$1. This represents a N1.46 gain when compared to the N397/63/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N397.17 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a N1.79 drop when compared to N395.38 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
- The N401 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N396.17 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N381.50/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 102.9% on Friday, February 5, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $47.72 million on Thursday, February 4, 2021, to $96.82 million on Friday, February 5, 2021.
READ: Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, others might be forced to reduce oil production in Nigeria
Oil price approaches $60
Brent crude oil price hit about $59.84, highest in more than a year, on Monday morning, as it approaches the $60-dollar mark.
- This is as OPEC and its allies pledged to continue to cut down on global crude oil inventories and crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year.
- The rise in oil prices is also aided by expectations that production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter.
- OPEC oil output has risen for a seventh month in January after the group and its allies agreed to ease record supply cuts further, although an involuntary drop in Nigeria’s exports has limited the increase.
READ: The dangling fate of indigenous oil upstream operators
Higher oil prices drive up Nigeria’s external reserves
- The external reserve has dropped further to $36.116 billion as of February 3, 2021. However, this is a significant improvement on the $35.373 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the government may have taken receipt of the $1-1.5 billion World Bank loan. However, excerpts of the CBN Monetary Policy communique of January 26th suggest the inflows may have been driven by higher oil revenues.
- The external reserves have increased by $743 million since December 31, 2020, when it closed the year at $35.3 billion.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
Currencies
Naira falls at NAFEX window as lower dollar supply piles more pressure on forex market
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated substantially closing at N397.63/$1 at the NAFEX window.
On February 4, 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated substantially closing at N397.63/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially.
This is as dollar supply dropped by 9.3% as demand piles more pressure on the foreign exchange market.
Also, the exchange rate at the black market where forex is traded unofficially maintained its stability at N480/$1. The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N480/$1 on the previous trading day of February 3, 2021.
READ: Naira gains at black market as external reserves improves on higher oil prices
Why Naira is depreciating
- The weakening of the local currency can be attributed to demand pressure in the foreign exchange market as increased business activities put pressure on the greenback.
- The threat by the CBN to bar exporters who do not repatriate their dollars by January 31, from receiving banking services has failed to stop the weakening of the naira, according to Bloomberg.
- Manufacturers in Nigeria in a report, have listed difficulty in having access to foreign exchange to pay for their imports as the biggest challenge they face.
- The CBN is seeking to avoid another round of devaluation with the implementation of policies to help conserve the scarce forex and deepen the foreign exchange market.
READ: Dangote $2.5 billion fertilizer plant to commence operations in Q1 2021
The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N82.37, representing a 20.7% devaluation differential.
To streamline forex supply and ensure there is enough to meet rising demand, the CBN moved to ensure strict monetary control of the forex market threatening to expel exporters who refuse to remit foreign exchange proceeds in the NAFEX market. It also warned against paying diaspora remittances in naira.
The CBN may have also confirmed the forex pressures businesses are facing in its monetary policy communique of January 26, 2020, when it cited it as a reason for the weak purchasing managers index.
“This weak performance was attributed to the resurgence of the pandemic, foreign exchange pressures, increased costs of production, a general increase in prices and decline in economic activities.”
READ: NNPC, only Nigerian company to cut losses by N800 billion in one financial year – GMD
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Thursday, closing at N397.63/$1. This represents a N2.13 drop when compared to the N395.50/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N395.38 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a 13 kobo drop when compared to N395.25 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
- The N399.50 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N397.63 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 9.3% on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $52.59 million on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, to $47.72 million on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
READ: Naira falls to N480/$1 at black market as CBN recognizes forex pressures is weakening the economy
Oil price steady rise
Brent crude oil price hit about $59.23, highest in more than a year, on Thursday morning, as it approaches the $60-dollar mark. This is as OPEC and its allies pledged to continue to cut down on global crude oil inventories and crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year.
The rise in oil prices is also aided by expectations that production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter.
OPEC oil output has risen for a seventh month in January after the group and its allies agreed to ease record supply cuts further, although an involuntary drop in Nigeria’s exports has limited the increase.
READ: Nigeria’s oil Minister, Timipre Sylva, appointed Special Envoy by OPEC’s JMMC
- OPEC and its allies agreed to pump more oil from January 1 and get back to output curb again in February amid fears of a slow demand recovery. This latest supply pact has helped oil to an over 1 year high of above $58 a barrel this year.
- Nigeria needs oil prices to stay above $50 to balance its budget and improve on its 2021 revenue projection of N7.99 trillion for the year.
- Nigeria’s 2021 budget includes a target crude oil benchmark price of $40/barrel and crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day.
- Nigeria has a production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day but is subject to OPEC’s crude oil production cuts, which are expected to help sustain higher oil prices.
- The higher oil prices and steady production output have positively impacted Nigeria’s external reserves, rising sharply to $36.395 million according to central bank data dated January 27, 2021.
- This is a sign that higher oil prices and steady output levels may be contributing significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange position.
READ: Nigeria’s forex devaluation timeline – 2020
Higher oil prices drive up Nigeria’s external reserves
- The external reserve has dropped further to $36.198 billion as of February 1, 2021. However, this is a huge improvement on the $35.373 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.c
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the government may have taken receipt of the $1-1.5 billion World Bank loan. However, excerpts of the CBN Monetary Policy communique of January 26th suggest the inflows may have been driven by higher oil revenues.
- The external reserves have increased by over $800 million since December 31, 2020, when it closed the year at $35.3 billion.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
Currencies
Naira falls further at NAFEX as external reserves loses $323 million in 11 days
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N395.50/$1 at the NAFEX on February 3.
On February 3, 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N395.50/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially.
This is as dollar supply dropped by 26.2% as demand piles more pressure on the foreign exchange market and external reserve which has lost about $323 million in 11 days, according to data from CBN.
Also, the exchange rate at the black market where forex is traded unofficially maintained its stability at N480/$1. The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N480/$1 on the previous trading day of February 2, 2021.
READ: NNPC diversifies into housing, power; plans to beat crude production cost to $10 per barrel
Why Naira is depreciating
- The weakening of the local currency can be attributed to demand pressure in the foreign exchange market as increased business activities put pressure on the greenback.
- The threat by the CBN to bar exporters who do not repatriate their dollars by January 31, from receiving banking services has failed to stop the weakening of the naira, according to Bloomberg.
- Manufacturers in Nigeria in a report, have listed difficulty in having access to foreign exchange to pay for their imports as the biggest challenge they face.
- The CBN is seeking to avoid another round of devaluation with the implementation of policies to help conserve the scarce forex and deepen the foreign exchange market.
READ: Nigeria’s external reserves up by 7% in 21 days, currency speculators to lose over N10 billion
The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N84.5, representing a 21.4% devaluation differential.
To streamline forex supply and ensure there is enough to meet rising demand, the CBN moved to ensure strict monetary control of the forex market threatening to expel exporters who refuse to remit foreign exchange proceeds in the NAFEX market. It also warned against paying diaspora remittances in naira.
The CBN may have also confirmed the forex pressures businesses are facing in its monetary policy communique of January 26, 2020, when it cited it as a reason for the weak purchasing managers index.
“This weak performance was attributed to the resurgence of the pandemic, foreign exchange pressures, increased costs of production, a general increase in prices and decline in economic activities.”
READ: CBN Governor says Nigeria’s external reserves sufficient to cover 7-months import
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday, closing at N395.50/$1. This represents a 50 kobo drop when compared to the N395/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N395.25 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a 94 kobo drop when compared to N394.31 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
- The N397.20 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N395.50 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N389/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 26.2% on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $71.25 million on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, to $52.59 million on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
READ: Naira gains at black market as external reserves improves on higher oil prices
Oil price steady rise
Brent crude oil price hit about $58,76, highest in more than a year, on Thursday morning, as it approaches the $60-dollar mark. This is as OPEC and its allies pledged to continue to cut down on global crude oil inventories and crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year.
The rise in oil prices is also aided by expectations that production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter.
OPEC oil output has risen for a seventh month in January after the group and its allies agreed to ease record supply cuts further, although an involuntary drop in Nigeria’s exports has limited the increase.
- OPEC and its allies agreed to pump more oil from January 1 and get back to output curb again in February amid fears of a slow demand recovery. This latest supply pact has helped oil to an over 1 year high of above $58 a barrel this year.
- Nigeria needs oil prices to stay above $50 to balance its budget and improve on its 2021 revenue projection of N6.6 trillion for the year.
- Nigeria’s 2021 budget includes a target crude oil benchmark price of $40/barrel and crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day.
- Nigeria has a production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day but is subject to OPEC’s crude oil production cuts, which are expected to help sustain higher oil prices.
- The higher oil prices and steady production output have positively impacted Nigeria’s external reserves, rising sharply to $36.395 million according to central bank data dated January 27, 2021.
- This is a sign that higher oil prices and steady output levels may be contributing significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange position.
Higher oil prices drive up Nigeria’s external reserves
- The external reserve has dropped further to $36.198 billion as of February 1, 2021. However, this is a huge improvement on the $35.373 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.c
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the government may have taken receipt of the $1-1.5 billion World Bank loan. However, excerpts of the CBN Monetary Policy communique of January 26th suggest the inflows may have been driven by higher oil revenues.
- The external reserves have increased by over $800 million since December 31, 2020, when it closed the year at $35.3 billion.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]