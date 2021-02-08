Appointments
Jobberman Nigeria appoints Rolake Rosiji as the new CEO
Rolake Rosiji has been appointed as the new CEO of Jobberman Nigeria.
Jobberman, the single largest job placement platform in sub-Saharan Africa, has announced the appointment of Rolake Rosiji as the new CEO.
This is according to a press release by the company and seen by Nairametrics.
Rosiji takes over from Hilda Kragha, now Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, and will continue the work of establishing Jobberman as the primary platform for job searching, talent acquisition, and transforming workplace productivity across Nigeria.
According to the statement, Rosiji’s focus will be to broaden the impact beyond the white-collar space and continue to work closely with Jobberman’s impact partners in tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria.
Rosiji joins Jobberman with a decade of global experience in strategic leadership and operational excellence. Most recently, she led the technology and sales operations for credit financed smartphones and solar power sets as Country Manager of M-KOPA Nigeria; a connected asset financing company that makes financing for everyday
essentials accessible to everyone.
Prior to that, she was the Head of Strategy & Business Development for Arla Foods Africa, where she developed distribution and joint venture partnerships across West Africa to rapidly scale up sales and worked in Corporate Strategy roles in Denmark and the USA.
What they are saying
Commenting on her new role as CEO, Rosiji said, “This is a very exciting chapter in my career and I am delighted to be joining such a passionate and innovative team. Jobberman has built a brand of excellence by using technology to revolutionize the recruitment sector.
“I look forward to steering the company vision to build a market of greater technology adoption, democratic access, and transparency that will tackle dominant challenges, notably youth unemployment and underemployment. It is a privilege for me to be at the helm of this dynamic team as we set out to empower job seekers with key skills and improve workplace productivity for employers in Nigeria.”
Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, Hilda Kragha said, “I am delighted that Rolake has taken on this position. Rolake’s expertise, understanding of different markets, and high performance are what makes her the perfect person to anchor the next phase for Jobberman. I look forward to working with her to take Jobberman to even greater heights.”
Stanbic IBTC Holdings announces appointment of 11 executives across the group
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc announced the appointment of 11 key executives across the group effective 2nd February 2021.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of 11 key executives across the group, effective 2nd February 2021.
This is contained in a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Chidi Okezie and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the press release, the new appointments cut across Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and its subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Nominees, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, and the newly floated Stanbic IBTC Insurance.
Appointed Executives
- Eric Fajemisin has been appointed as Executive Director, Corporate and Transactional Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. Before assuming the new role, he was the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers with over 30 years of experience in financial services. He is also a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria.
- Olumide Oyetan was also appointed as the new Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. According to the disclosure, Mr. Olumide has over 20 years of experience and has functioned in different roles across the Group and Standard Bank.
- Dare Otiloju was appointed as Executive Director, Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.
- Babatunde Majiyagbe was appointed as the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Nominees, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc.
- The Group’s asset management subsidiary also appointed Busola Jejelowo as Executive Director, Investments, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.
- It also appointed Wunmi Ehis-Uzemabor as Executive Director, Operations at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.
- Similarly, appointments were made in the trustees and insurance brokerage subsidiaries of the Group as Emi-Agaba-Oloja was appointed as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Trustees while Ibiyemi Mezu was appointed as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers.
- Akinjide Orimolade was appointed as Chief Executive, Stanbic Insurance, Sakeenat Bakare as Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Insurance, and Dunny Semwayo as Executive Director, Technical, at Stanbic IBTC Insurance the Group’s newly licensed subsidiary.
What Stanbic IBTC is saying
While commenting on the appointments, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said: “We are delighted to have a pool of highly experienced, diligent and management-savvy individuals at Stanbic IBTC to be entrusted with the responsibilities of driving the next phase of our growth. We are certain the Group will benefit immensely from their wealth of knowledge and expertise because they understand our processes, values, priorities and growth trajectory, having been intricate parts of the system.”
According to the group, the appointments are in line with the organisation’s corporate governance structure and succession plan; and following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, became effective on the 2nd of February 2021.
Nigeria’s oil Minister, Timipre Sylva, appointed Special Envoy by OPEC’s JMMC
Timipre Sylva has been appointed by the JMMC of OPEC as Special Envoy to some participating countries.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has been appointed by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as Special Envoy to some participating countries in the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ (DoC).
The mission, which is in line with the principles of fairness, transparency and equity, is to assist the Special Envoy to engage in further consultations with DoC participating countries which include Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and South Sudan.
According to a press statement from OPEC, this decision was taken at the 26th meeting of the JMMC, held on February 3, 2021.
READ: Nigeria’s GDP growth to rebound between 1.7% and 2.0% in 2021 – United Capital report
At the meeting, the Chair of the Committee, HRH Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, and Co-chair, HE Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, commended the positive efforts of all countries participating in the DoC for the monumental strides taken towards attaining full conformity with their voluntary adjustments in output.
The statement acknowledged that Participating Countries have been proactive and pre-emptive in measures taken to mitigate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oil market.
OPEC, in its statement, said, “While progress has been achieved in introducing a greater degree of stability in the oil market since the historic decisions taken in April 2020, Participating Countries will not rest on their laurels. Sustainable oil market stability necessitates a continual renewal of effort, engagement and responsiveness to factors affecting the market.
READ: Oil Crisis: OPEC deal gets further boost from African Petroleum Producers’ Organization
“The purpose of this mission is to hold consultations with the respective leaders of these countries on the DoC market rebalancing efforts. In particular, the Special Envoy will discuss matters pertaining to conformity levels with the voluntary production adjustments and explore how Participating Countries can collectively support and assist each other in achieving full conformity with their supply adjustments.”
The statement also said that Nigeria’s Oil Minister, Sylva was expected to also discuss with relevant authorities about the compensation mechanism in accommodating underperformed volumes as agreed at the June ministerial meetings, and later amended in September 2020.
READ: Nigeria pegs crude oil production at 1.77mbpd
In addition, the mission will solidify the dialogue channels between Participating Countries, and enhance transparency and information exchange. Given the geographic proximity of these countries, it is a rare opportunity for Ministers and leaders to safely meet in person, following months of virtual conferencing.
What you should know
- The Declaration of Cooperation constitutes an unprecedented milestone in the history of OPEC. For the first time ever, OPEC Member Countries collaborated with 11 non-OPEC oil-producing countries (now 10 – Equatorial Guinea became an OPEC Member in May 2017) in a concerted effort to accelerate the stabilization of the global oil market.
- The DoC was an outcome of the Joint OPEC and non-OPEC Producing Countries’ Ministerial Meeting held on December 10, 2016, and was effective for an initial period of 6 months. The remarkable success realised through this unprecedented cooperation has led to its extension multiple times.
- Building on the success of the DoC, its participants recognized the importance of establishing a more permanent platform focused on longer-term cooperation. Thus, at the 6th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, held on July 2, 2019, OPEC Member Countries and attending non-OPEC oil-producing countries endorsed the ‘Charter of Cooperation.’ The Charter provides a platform to facilitate dialogue and exchange views regarding conditions and developments in the global oil and energy markets.
- The goal is to contribute to a secure energy supply and lasting stability for the benefit of producers, consumers, investors and the global economy.
Berger Paints announces the appointment of new Independent Non-Executive Directors
Berger Paints has appointed Ereomajuwa Gbadebo and Aisha W. Umar as Independent non-Executive Directors,
The Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ereomajuwa Gbadebo and Mrs. Aisha W. Umar, as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the company.
This information was disclosed by the paints and decorative company in a note signed by the Company Secretary, Ayokunle Ayoko, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The note partly reads:
“This is to inform our stakeholders and by extension the public, that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the Board considered and approved the appointments of Mrs. Ereomajuwa Gbadebo and Mrs. Aisha W. Umar, as Independent Non-Executive Directors.”
Ereomajuwa Gbadebo served as the Chief Executive Officer of Broll Property Services Limited, Nigeria (Broll NG), a subsidiary of Broll Property Services Group (Pty) South Africa, between June 2008 and Sept 2013. She also served as Executive Director of Propose, Design and Implement (PDI) Limited, a boutique real estate consultancy and advisory firm, between October 2013 and January 2015.
Aisha Umar is a Legal Practitioner, Notary Public and Social Entrepreneur with vast work experience in the public sector, private sector and academia. Over the past 15 years, Aisha has provided legal and technical advisory services to the Federal and State governments on various projects in the education, transportation, agriculture and water sectors, some of which have been funded by international development agencies including the Department for International Development (DFID) and the World Bank.
