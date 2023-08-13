Jobberman Nigeria has introduced a short-film competition for content creators to capture crucial findings from its recent report titled: How Young People Survive without Job.

The project is in collaboration with the MasterCard Foundation, EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) which is an institution providing filmmaking courses and the Young Africa Works strategy.

Nairametrics learns that the project is targeted at generating economic prospects for 10 million young Nigerians and is set to facilitate access to meaningful and respectable employment for women, particularly within the creative industry and the digital economy.

Details of the project

Emerging content creators will be challenged to produce a socially aware film that is 3-5 minutes long that skillfully interweaves entertainment with the harsh truths faced by jobless young individuals in Nigeria.

The film’s genre is to span from comedy to documentary or any scripted style. Through actual or imaginary personas, submitted short films should shed light on critical subjects covered in the report, such as:

Less than 1% of jobless youth benefit from assistance from governmental or religious institutions.

A staggering 60% of unemployed youth in the North East region have endured joblessness for a minimum of 3 years.

How the winner will be selected

According to ECLA, a judging panel will select the most promising and brilliantly executed films. The top 10 entrants will proceed to the next phase of the competition, where the final contestants will emerge as the overall winners of the competition.

The top 10 participants would be provided a free Sony demo workshop by ECLA that will include practical sessions on Sony FX 30 and FX 6.

The workshop is a three-month filmmaking course at the academy in collaboration with LASG and LACI which will hold tentatively on the 26th of August at the ELCA campus.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, the final winners of the competition will receive up to N2 million in cinematography equipment – Sony a6400 4K Mirrorless Cameras, Sony ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera – and videography masterclasses at ELCA.

Here is a breakdown of how prizes will be awarded:

Overall Winner – Sony a6400 4K Mirrorless Camera with 18-135mm lens plus Sony Bag

Runner up -Sony a6400 4K Mirrorless Camera with 16-50MM lens

1st Runner Up – Sony ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens

How to Apply

Interested participants are to post their video entries on their social media pages using the following hashtags: #JobbermanELCAShortFilim and #JobbermanxELCA.

All entries must be published by the deadline on August 24, 2023.