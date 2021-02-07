Consumer Goods
NSE CGI down by 3.22%, as shares of Nestle, NB, Dangote Sugar, Flour Mills decline
NSE Consumer goods Index closed the week at 593.91 index points, as shares of Nestle, NB, Dangote Sugar, Flour Mills decline.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of all consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, depreciated by 3.22% in the week ended 5th February 2021.
The decline in the index was driven largely by the performance of big names like Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar, and four other companies on NSE, whose shares decline during the week under review.
A preview of the performance of the Consumer goods Index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 5th February 2021, the index stood at 593.91 index points, from 613.69 index points at the close of trade on Friday 29th January 2021.
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with 8 losers relative to 3 gainers. MCNICHOLS (+43.14%) led the gainer’s chart for the week, while Champion (-10.93%) was the top loser.
Top Gainers
- MCNICHOLS up 43.14% to close at N0.73
- UNILEVER up 8.15% to close N14.6
- INTBREW up 3.33% to close at N6.2.
Top Losers
- CHAMPION down by 10.93% to close at N2.77
- NNFM (N Nig. Flour Mills) down by 10.64% to close at N8.65
- VITAFOAM down by 10.45% to close at N9.00
- FLOURMILLS down by 9.37% to close at N31.45
- DANGSUGAR down by 5.88% to close at N20.
Consumer Goods
Unilever sets long-term targets as sales in China and India rebound
Unilever is targeting long-term sales growth of 3% to 5%, as sales in China and India rebound.
Unilever Plc, a British multinational consumer goods company headquartered in London, with a presence in Nigeria, has revealed that it is targeting long-term sales growth of 3% to 5%.
This long-term sales growth target was set after a recovery in China and India helped the British consumer goods company to regain momentum in the fourth quarter of 2020.
According to Reuters, the company’s emerging market performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 was below market expectations, while sales in China and India both rose in the high-single-digit percentage range in the fourth quarter driven largely by “at-home consumption”.
The management of Unilever stressed that the company is confident about the new long-term targets, as the improved business environment in China, especially in the food segment and other categories were factored in. It noted that sales of the company’s products picked up in India, and this is evident in the last quarter of 2020.
In line with these fundamental changes, driven by the shift in consumers’ behaviour, the Chief Executive of Unilever, Alan Jope, said the company would aim for underlying sales growth ahead of its markets, as well as profit growth ahead of sales growth.
He revealed that the company expects to save 2 billion euros per annum from cost savings programmes, and also maintain a net debt to underlying EBITDA target of around 2 times.
Overall performance of Unilever
- Sales in emerging markets rose by 1.2%, hurt in part by strict lockdowns in the first half of the year and declines in Thailand, the Philippines and in Indonesia in the fourth quarter.
- The company’s performance in Emerging Markets disappointed analysts, as many regarded the slow growth in EM’s (emerging markets) sales in Q4 as the root cause of the top-line miss to analysts’ estimates.
- However, developed market sales rose 2.9% in 2020, driven by strong demand for in-home foods, ice-cream and hygiene products in North America.
- In Europe, sales were driven by home care products. The coronavirus pandemic has boosted sales of packaged food companies like Unilever, Nestle and Kraft Heinz, though Unilever has been hit by sharp declines in foods served in public places such as on beaches and at restaurants.
- Fourth-quarter underlying sales rose 3.5%, for the Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Tresemme shampoo, in line with what analysts on average were expecting, based on a company-supplied consensus.
- Turnover for the quarter came in at 12.1 billion euros ($14.53 billion), versus analysts’ estimates of 12.16 billion euros. Full-year 2020 turnover came in at 50.7 billion euros, slightly lower than the 50.81 billion euros, analysts had expected.
Performance of the company in Nigeria
- Nairametrics reported two weeks ago that Unilever Nigeria made a loss amounting to N1.59 billion in 2020. However, the company reported some upsides in its unaudited results for the period ended 31st December 2020, and a worthy mention is the company’s revenue generated from the sales of food items.
- The company’s revenue in 2020 increased by 1.34%, at the back of an increase in food sales, with revenue from the food segment of the company increasing from N31.9 billion in 2019, to N34.7 billion in 2020.
- This improvement in the food segment of the company was driven by a shift in the consumers’ buying pattern towards more food items.
Companies
Nigeria’s border reopening will not impact profitability in 2021 – Flour Mills GMD
Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has stated that the recent reopening of the nation’s land borders will not affect the profitability of the company.
Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya, the Group Managing Director of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has disclosed that the recent reopening of the nation’s land borders will not adversely impact the performance and profitability of the company in 2021 and beyond.
He added that FMN will continue to leverage brand loyalty, product standardization and innovation, as well as improved cost efficiency to increase profitability in 2021.
This statement was made by the Olusanya during the company’s 9M’20/21 Investor Webinar which held virtually on January 26, 2020.
According to the statement made by Mr. Olusanya at the virtual meeting, the reopening of the nation’s land border will not affect the company’s sales and revenue, as Flour Mills Nigeria is focused on increasing operational efficiency with accelerated plans for cost optimizations across the group to ensure competitive product offerings and profitability in the new operating environment, occasioned by the border reopening.
He revealed that the company will continue to invest in local content development, production capacity and aggregation to strengthen product innovation and product standardization in a bid to foster brand loyalty.
In line with this, Flour Mills Nigeria has invested heavily to upscale its Regional Distribution Centers (RDCs), in order to gain direct access to consumer market segments across the country, and expand consumer reach with the road to market initiatives and product offerings across the group, especially in the B2C segment.
Olusanya revealed that the group has successfully opened new regional distribution centers (RDCs) in Kano, Magboro and Abuja targeting the new fast-growing B2C product categories (fats, sugar and garri).
He added that the FMN Group among other strategic investments made, has invested in trucks to support the RDCs, animal feeds and starch value chains; as well as sales force automation platforms to ensure high-quality processes and services.
He concluded that the activities of the company will be complemented by the efforts of the nation’s border security, as these agents would ensure that the borders do not become porous, and would help to curtail markets from being proliferated by imported items.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that Flour Mills Nigeria Plc declared a profit of N5.65 billion in the third quarter ended, 31st December 2020.
- The report revealed that the profit which Flour Mills made in the third quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021 rose by a whopping 150.36% when compared to the profit it made in the corresponding period of 2019.
- It is important to note that the impressive performance of the company was driven by the agro-allied segment. The Agro-Allied segment benefited immensely from the August 2019 border closure, as the profit from this segment improved by 15,268%.
Consumer Goods
Olam International upsizes debt facility to $1.98 billion, to refinance its loans
The company announced that it has upsized its flagship $1.675 billion multi-tranche revolving credit facility.
Leading food and agri-business company, Olam International, has announced that it has upsized its flagship debt facility of $1.675 billion by $300 million, to $1.975 billion. The debt facility will be disbursed to refinance existing loans of Olam and its subsidiaries.
This information was disclosed by the company in a press release yesterday, which was seen by Nairametrics.
According to the information contained in the press release, the company announced that it has upsized its flagship $1.675 billion multi-tranche revolving credit facility that was secured on September 10, 2020, by an additional $300 million.
The upsized facility of $1.975 billion, which has Olam’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Olam Treasury Pte. Ltd. (“OTPL”) as a co-borrower, consists of three tranches – a 364-day revolving credit facility of $790 million, a 2-year revolving credit facility of $790 million and a 3-year revolving credit facility of $395 million.
The Management of Olam emphasized that the proceeds from the credit facility provided by a total of 25 banks, will be deployed efficiently towards refinancing existing loans of Olam and its subsidiaries.
However, the debt facility will also help the company strengthen its balance sheet, and enable the leading agri-business group to execute its plans and strategy while supporting our customers, farmer-suppliers, and other stakeholders, as they navigate through the impact of COVID-19.
In an earlier press release on September 10, 2020, Olam International confirmed that 21 lenders participated in the flagship debt facility of $1.675 billion.
Four new banks have now joined the facility – Bank of Baroda as a Senior Mandated Lead Arranger, Bank of China, Unicredit Bank AG as Mandated Lead Arrangers, and Westpac Banking Corporation as a Lead Arranger; taking the total lenders to 25 banks.
Recall, in a press release on June 18, 2020, Olam international said it secured a revolving sustainability-linked credit facility aggregating $250 million, which is linked to meeting key sustainability performance indicators, aligned with the three Purpose outcomes of the Company’s sustainability strategy. The KPIs will be tracked and reported by Olam’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability team, while Ernst & Young will perform procedures to independently assess the achievement of the KPIs.
However, the upsized facility of $1.975 billion and other facilities since 2018 which amount to $1.675 billion, brings the total consideration of the group’s credit facility to $3.65 billion.
