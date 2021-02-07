Manufacturing
Industrial index down by 2.07%, as shares of Lafarge, Dangote, others decline on NSE
The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with five losers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the fifth week of 2021, depreciated by 2.07%, to close lower at 2,038.22 index points.
It is important to note that the negative performance of the index was driven largely by the fall in the share price of WAPCO, BERGER and DANGCEM, during the week under review.
Findings revealed that the NSE Industrial Index as of the close of trading activities on Friday 5th February 2021, stood at 2,038.22 index points, this is 43.15 index points lower than a week ago, when it closed at 2,081.37 index points.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Dangote, BUA, and Chemical Allied Products.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with five losers, while the other five companies closed flat. WAPCO (-11.17%) led the loser’s chart for the week, followed closely by PORTPAINT (-10.00%) and BERGER PAINTS (-9.94%).
Top losers
- WAPCO down by 11.17% to close at N26.65
- PORTPAINT down by 10.00% to close at N3.15
- BERGER down by 9.94% to close at N7.25
- DANGCEM down by 2.54% to close at N230
- CUTIX down by 2.22%% to close at N2.20
Energy
Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine set to be completed in first half of 2021
Segilola Gold Mine, Thor’s flagship gold project looks set to be completed in the first half of 2021.
Segilola Gold Mine, Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine owned by the Canadian mineral exploration company, Thor Explorations Limited, is set to be completed in the first half of 2021.
The gold mine which was built to place Nigeria on the list of major gold producing nations, is expected to create about 400 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs by carefully exploring the abundant wealth inherent in the gold value chain.
The Gold Mine tagged “Segilola” is a high-grade gold project being developed in Osun, Nigeria, is expected to hasten Nigeria’s diversification of the economy and reduce unemployment among the youth populace.
Pictures of the gold mine surfaced on social media platform – Twitter, suggesting that the country’s first and largest industrial-scale gold refinery will be completed some months from now, this year.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last year that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite disclosed that Nigeria was set to commence gold production in 2021 after the launch of the Segilola Gold Project in Osun state.
- However, Thor Explorations Limited announced that a set of encouraging drill results from its in-pit and extensional diamond core drilling program revealed that the gold mine is on course to pour its first gold in Q2 2021.
- The Segilola Gold Project, is considered Nigeria’s first and most advanced gold project, with an indicated resource of 556,000 ounces grading at 4.2g/t, an inferred resource of 306,000 ounces grading at 4.7g/t and a probable reserve of 448,000 ounces grading at 4.2 g/t.
- The mine is projected to produce 100 000 ozpa in its first operating year and an average of 80 000 ozpa over its current five-year open-pit lifespan – averaging around 4.2 g/t.
- It is expected to play an active role in driving exponential growth in the Mining sector, as investments in the sector begin to crystallize.
- In line with this shift, the Mining sector has been projected to contribute 3.0% of the nation’s GDP by 2025.
Why this matters
The mine is an open letter to the world on Nigeria’s brewing industrial revolution, as the country looks set to tap into its untapped deposits of metals including iron ore, gold, zinc and lead, in a bid to create value, generate wealth and create employment opportunities for the Nigerian youth.
In addition to the aforementioned, the project is expected to create primary employment for local artisanal miners and mining cooperatives across the solid minerals value chain.
In this regard, the Segilola gold mine when completed will prove to the Nigerian government and the international financing community that mining can be a viable proposition in Africa’s largest economy, as the economic potential of mining communities would be unleashed.
Manufacturing
NADDC moves to unveil Nigeria’s first electric vehicle
Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona, is set to be officially unveiled by the NADDC.
Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, the Hyundai Kona, is set to be officially unveiled by the Federal Government through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) today, 5th February 2021.
The electric car, which was assembled by the Stallion Group Automobile, has been tagged as an innovation that will enable Nigeria and Nigerians to benefit from the gains in renewable and sustainable energy. This innovation will help to foster an eco-friendly environment.
READ: Tesla’s market value bigger than any African country
According to the Director-General of NADDC, Mallam Jelani Aliyu, the ceremony will be followed by a roadshow across the city of Abuja to provide Nigerians with the opportunity to see, feel, and drive the Electric Vehicle (EV).
What you should know
- The Hyundai Kona was launched on November 13, 2020, by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at VON Automobiles in Ojo, Lagos State where the car was manufactured.
- According to a Nairametrics report, the Electric car was regarded in the European motoring industry as the world’s number one, and it costs N24 million.
- However, the material used to assemble the 100% electric and zero-emission car was mostly sourced locally.
READ: AfDB approves a grant of $7m for renewable mini-grid industry in Africa
Why this matters
- The Hyundai Kona shows Nigeria’s readiness towards addressing the problems of climate change, as human activities have severely impacted changes in global temperature and weather patterns.
- With the launch of the Nigerian-made EV, Nigeria joins the rest of the world in embracing the recent innovation in energy mobility towards electric cars, courtesy of Hyundai and the Stallion Group.
- This innovation is an open letter from Nigeria to the rest of the world, as it shows the country’s seriousness about a clean environment through clean and other sustainable energy options.
- This new development is a move towards replacing internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, in a bid to reduce environmental pollution and keying into an eco-friendly green environment.
READ: UBA Records 13% Earnings Growth and Delivers N111billion Profit
Manufacturing
Dangote $2.5 billion fertilizer plant to commence operations in Q1 2021
Dangote’s $2.5 billion West Africa’s largest fertilizer plant to commence operations in Q1 2021.
Dangote Fertilizer Plant, the $2.5 billion plant owned by Africa’s riches man Aliko Dangote, looks set to commence operation in the first quarter of 2021.
The Urea Fertilizer plant was built to tap into Nigeria’s demand for fertilizer, a critical component of achieving food sufficiency for Africa’s most populous country.
Images of the plant surfaced on social media platform Twitter suggesting that the reopening of the plant could be imminent.
READ: Notore chemicals shuts down 500,000 MTPA fertiliser plant for turn around maintenance
Nairametrics reported last year that the plant will be opened early in 2021 producing Granulated urea fertilizer plant. The plant capacity is also expected to be expanded to produce multiple grades of fertilizers to meet soil, crop and climate-specific requirement for the African continent, as Fertilizer is essential for agribusiness in Africa.
The opening of the fertilizer plant has been pushed back severally for several reasons such as access to forex, the ailing economy and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic.
The newly completed fertilizer complex, located at the Lekki Free Zone (LFZ), in Lagos State.
READ: No foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers – Buhari
Why this matters
The Fertilizer plant is expected to manufacture 3 million metric tonnes of urea per annum, with core focus on the reduction of Nigeria’s fertilizer imports, and $400m annual foreign exchange from export to Africa countries.
- According to Dangote Group, “the coming on stream of the plant will not only boost food sufficiency in Nigeria, but also make Africa self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of food to the world.”
- The fertilizer plant will also compete with Notore Petrochemicals a 500,000 metric tonne Urea Plant in Onne, Rivers State, Nigeria.
