GTBank, Zenith Bank, WAPCO surge, investors gain N201 billion
Nigerian Stocks continued their upward trend as seen at the end of the Tuesday trading session.
The All Share Index recorded a 1.10% gain to close at 35,225.22 index points. Investors also gained N200.77 billion at the close of trading.
Consequently, market capitalization and year to date return settled at N17.78 trillion and 30.91% respectively. A total volume of 264.2million units of shares, valued at N2.94billion exchanged hands in 4,354 deals.
- ACCESSBANK was the most traded shares by volume at 36.4million units, while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N538.6million
- The market breadth index was positive with 28 gainers against 15 losers. WAPCO led the gainers’ list today, while VANLEER topped the laggards.
- The sectorial performance was positive as the Insurance, Industrial, Banking, and Energy indexes advanced by +3.50%, +2.40%, +2.04%, and 0.42% respectively.
- Conversely, the Consumer Goods index fell by -0.09%. Sector performance NSE Insurance Index: Up by +3.50%, on price appreciation in MANSARD (+9.38%) and AIICO (+4.35%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Rose by +2.40% due to the gains in WAPCO (+7.14%) and DANGCEM (+3.72%).
- NSE Banking Index: Advanced by +2.04%, on gains in ETI (+4.20%), ZENITHBANK (+3.98%), and GUARANTY (+1.67%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by +0.42%, as JAPAULGOLD (+8.00%) and OANDO (+5.07%) closed north.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Fell marginally by -0.09%, due to the price decline in INTBFREW (-3.09%).
Top gainers
- WAPCO up 7.14% to close at N22.5
- ZENITHBANK up 3.98% to close at N23.5
- DANGCEM up 3.72% to close at N195
- GUARANTY up 1.67% to close at N33.55
- GUINNESS up 1.98% to close at N18
Top losers
- VANLEER down 9.89% to close at N8.2
- REDSTAREX down 9.76% to close at N3.05
- FCMB down 4.97% to close at N2.87
- INTBREW down 3.09% to close at N6.27
- ARDOVA down 1.23% to close at N12.05
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run amid Nigeria’s latest inflation figure revealing the highest inflation rate recorded in 34 months since January 2018, when the rate stood at 15.13%.
- Bulls seem to be rallying high amid soaring optimism from institutional investors, and high buying pressure noticed in many Nigerian blue-chip stocks that include Dangote Cement, WAPCO, Zenith Bank, and GTBank.
- However, Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as some of these stocks exhibit cyclic returns in principle.
ENDSARS
Police reform bill passes second reading at House of Reps
The bill that seeks to reform the Police Service Commission (PSC) passed a second reading.
The bill that seeks to reform the Police Service Commission (PSC) has passed the second reading on Tuesday at the House of Representatives.
This was disclosed by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday via his official Twitter handle.
According to him, the draft legislation, which was titled “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Police Service Commission Act and Enact the Police Service Commission Bill, 2020 is to strengthen the Commission to be more Functional in its Operations and for Related Matters.”
Jointly sponsored by Rep. Yusuf Gagdi and Rep. Henry Nwawuba, the PSS Bill is part of the resolve of the 9th House, as contained in its Updated Legislative Agenda, to reform the Nigeria Police Force.
The Speaker tweeted:
- “Leading the debate on the Bill, Rep @yusufgagdi said the Bill seeks a reform of the Nigeria Police to ensure that the Police Service Commission is well placed to appoint and promote officers, ensure policy formulation for the guidance of officers, employ and train qualified individuals into the police force, sanction erring officers, among others.
He called for the support of Members to ensure the total overhaul of the public image of the Nigerian Police.
- “Contributing, Rep. Jimi Benson said the Bill adds value to the workings of the Nigerian Police and commended the Speaker, Rep. @femigbaja, for his commitment to seeing a better Nigeria Police that will meet international best standards via solid legislation.”
On his part, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas praised the spirit of the Bill for clarifying the legal tussle between the Police Service Commission and the office of the Inspector General of Police on the issue of recruitment of personnel.
What you should know
It would be recalled that as part of its Public Dialogue Series, the House had in November engaged some stakeholders including the Nigeria Bar Association, PSC, the NPF, the National Human Rights Commission, civil society organizations, among others on the PSC Bill before its introduction on the floor of the House.
Business
Haulage cost increases by more than 50% in a week as Apapa gridlock bites harder
Gridlock in Nigerian Port continues to bite harder as haulage cost increases by more than 50% in a week
The haulage cost of moving containers from the Tin Can Island Port has increased from N1.2 million to N1.8 million in a week.
This is according to a report by ThisDay. The investigation, however, builds on the report issued by the Media Company last week, that the cost of shipping containers had risen by more than 1,000 per cent from about N100,000 to about N1.2 million.
The prevalent issue of congestion at the ports has negatively impacted on the shipping cost in the port, as cost of moving a container from the Tin Can Island Port increased sporadically by more than 50% in a week.
The fact behind the figures
In line with preliminary understanding of the situation, and on-premise investigation carried out at the port, it is plausible that both regulatory and infrastructural breakdowns play key roles in the gridlock and the sporadic increase in haulage costs at the port.
The Infrastructural breakdown in the country continues to pile up the misery in the economy and also at the ports, as transfer of containers by road remains a tough tussle, as existing road infrastructure continue to dilapidate.
The Managing Director of Port & Cargo Handling Services, Mr. John Jenkins, expressed frustration over the poor port access road – Mile 2/Tin Can Island, which has led to the near-collapse of cargo delivery. He said:
- “Transfer of containers by road is almost not in existence because the road is blocked and you can’t get containers out. The problem is the road. If the problem of the road is solved, the problem inside the port will be solved as well.”
On the regulatory breakdown, investigation at the port by ThisDay revealed that truck operators attributed the sporadic increase in the cost of haulage services at the Tin Can Port to extortion by security operators, including Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security officials, police and the Presidential task team on Apapa gridlock, as the operators pay more than N250,000 per truck to gain access to the port.
To emphasize on this issue, The Chairman, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, described the situation at the ports as confusing and dispiriting. He disclosed that business is still ongoing, but the Presidential task team at the port has refused to leave because they are benefiting from the chaos.
He disclosed that the Presidential task team had formed a cartel with the police and NPA officials to set up shops to collect bribes and determine who enters.
Mr. Ojo Akintoye, a Clearing Agent operating at the Tin Can Island Port, disclosed there are more than four roadblocks between Tin Can Island Port First and Second Gates set up by the Presidential task team, the police and NPA officials, where each truck is expected to bribe officials before being allowed passage into the port. He said:
- “The extortion by NPA (security officials) and other security agencies who claim to be controlling traffic on the road is the cause of the impediment we are experiencing daily along the port access road.”
Also commenting on the issue of extortion by the Presidential Task Team and other security operatives is Prince Kayode Farinto, the National Vice President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), who called the team a money-making machine and supported its disbandment.
He disclosed that clearing agents lose an average of N300 million weekly to illegal collection by NPA security officials, the police and members of the Presidential Task Team, adding that to enter the port, truckers pay as high as N280,000 to security operatives on the road.
In the same manner, the House of Representatives asked the federal government to disband the Presidential Task Team, stressing that it has outlived its usefulness and is allegedly participating in extortion and contributing to the congestion of the Lagos ports.
The lawmakers had also urged government and other security agencies to immediately end extortion of truck drivers. Stating that the police and the Presidential Task Force remain the major cause of unending gridlock along the port access roads, with stakeholders such as importers, clearing agents and truck owners alleging that they are forced to pay as much as N250,000 to N280,000 per truck for entries and exits to the ports.
The reaction of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)
The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, at the budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport yesterday, disclosed that the agency, based on the ongoing arrangement with the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), was evolving a permanent solution to the gridlock on roads leading to the ports in Lagos.
She disclosed that Trucks Park had been established in Orile, Lagos, and the park will serve as call up centre for any truck waiting to evacuate goods at the ports and also facilitate the implementation of the electronic call-up system which had been put in place for the evacuation of goods by the Port Authority for trucks accessing the ports.
What you should know
- According to report, no fewer than 40 ships calling at the Tin Can Island Port are stranded at anchorage due to lack of space to discharge new cargoes at terminals in the port, as shipments from the port have been constrained by multiple toll points mounted by security operatives including men of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security department, the Nigeria police, Nigerian Army and officials of the Presidential Task Team.
- This situation continues to pile up the gridlock at the port, and thus affecting the port operation as cargo delivery continues to slow down, leading to astronomical rise in haulage and shipping cost, thereby increasing inflationary pressures in the country.
- However, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has directed all its members in Eastern ports to commence an indefinite strike, in protest over the retrenchment of 500 workers by the Management of Integrated Logistics Services (INTELS) Nigeria Limited and the Associated Maritime Services (AMS) Limited.
- The Union reiterated that the strike would last until the management of INTELS and AMS withdraw the sack letters issued to their members and resume negotiations with the unions.
- It also stated that the strike would not be called off until there is a guarantee from the management of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) that security operatives will no longer be used to deal with or settle industrial relations issues in the sector.
- In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of MWUN, Mr. Felix Akingboye, the union urged the federal government to investigate the deployment of armed security operatives to disrupt a peaceful gathering of workers. It called for sanctions against those who brought the security operatives that brutalised, intimidated and harassed its members.
Business
Court declines Seplat’s oral bid for property access, fixes ruling on Christmas Eve
The Federal High Court in Lagos has thrown-out appeal by Seplat to lift interim order restricting access to its property.
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has turned down an oral application by Seplat Petroleum Development Company to access its accounts and offices which were earlier shut down by a Mareva injunction obtained by Access Bank against it.
This is a sequel to an adjournment on the court ruling obtained on Thursday, December 12, 2020, over the controversial $85.8 billion debt. In lieu of this, Seplat Petroleum filed another application dated 12 December 2020, also seeking to discharge or lift the same interim order.
What happened
Seplat’s counsel, Mr. Abubakar Mamoud, SAN prayed the court to grant his client access to the offices and the accounts that were frozen pursuant to the order of the court. He averred that Seplat had posted a bond of $20 million as security. However, this appeal was vehemently rejected by Access Bank and thrown out by the Federal High Court, Lagos.
Reacting to the move by Seplat Petroleum, the Counsel to Access Bank, Mr. Kunle Ogunba, SAN described it as “Bizarre, unknown to our laws, unprofessional, speculative and utterly presumptions of the reserved ruling of the court.”
Mr. Ogunba urged the court not to pre-empt the outcome of its earlier ruling and not to accept the $20 million bond which in his view is inconsequential or trivial to the $85.8 billion debt.
Nairametrics gathered that some of the assets affected by the order include; 25, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos; 6, Agodogba Avenue, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos; and 11, Oba Adeyinika Oyekan Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Record of the corporate battle between Access Bank and Seplat Petroleum
Access Bank, the plaintiff/respondent in the suit, had earlier secured an ex-parte Mareva Injunction dated November 13, 2020, to shut Seplat’s premises and freeze its accounts in Nigeria and abroad. This is due to an outstanding loan of about $85.8billion incurred by Cardinal Drilling Services – a third party that provides drilling services to Seplat Petroleum.
- The line of argument upheld by the Bank is that Seplat Petroleum is a party or obligor to the loan obtained under the defunct Diamond Bank. It also believed that Seplat’s Chairman, ABC Orjiakor, is a stakeholder in Cardinal Drilling Services.
- In response to this, Seplat petroleum refuted the allegations, and its Chairman who is the first defendant filed an application dated December 3, 2020, seeking to discharge the orders. The other defendants did the same.
- The court heard the applications last Thursday, December 10, 2020, in a proceeding that took more than five hours. It also heard Access Bank’s application for an Interlocutory injunction.
- While awaiting the court’s ruling on the applications, Seplat filed another application dated 12 December 2020, also seeking to discharge or lift the same interim order.
- On Monday, December 14, 2020, the court turned down the request to lift the interim order and fixed December 24, 2020, as the date for ruling on an earlier application filed by Seplat.
What you should know: Nairametrics had earlier reported that Seplat Petroleum corporate headquarters is most likely to remain under lock and keys until 2021, except it gets the court to vacate the order against it at the next sitting.