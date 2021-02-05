Debt Securities
Ecobank Nigeria to launch $300 million senior notes on International Debt Market
Ecobank Nigeria has announced that it is seeking to raise $300 million from the international debt capital market through the issuance of senior notes.
This is contained in a disclosure signed by the Group Head, Adenike Laoye and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the bank, the proceeds from the Eurobond will help to provide medium-term funding for the company and also help to enhance its capacity to support international trade and service in Africa.
A part of the disclosure reads, “Ecobank Nigeria Limited (the “Bank”), a key subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”) is seeking to raise capital from the international debt capital market through the issuance of US$300 million senior notes (the “Notes”), pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144A and Regulation S (the “Transaction”).”
What you should know
- The Notes will be listed on the London Stock Exchange through a Dutch special purposes funding vehicle.
- The bank also noted that the transaction is subject to prevailing market conditions and the conclusion of the necessary transaction documentation.
- It is important to note that Ecobank Nigeria intends to list the Notes on the London Stock Exchange, with the expectation that the Notes will be traded on its regulated market.
- Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria has confirmed that it has no objection to the Transaction, as stated in the disclosure.
- Recall that Nairametrics reported in January that Ecobank Nigeria announced that it secured a N50 billion, 10-year bilateral subordinated loan with the aim of maintaining stable liquidity and improving its balance sheet.
Debt Securities
DMO announces February 2021 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription
The DMO, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has offered for subscription, the February 2021 FGN Savings Bond.
This is according to a notification released on the website of the Debt Management Office on Monday.
The latest savings bond offer comes in two tranches:
- 2-year FGN Savings Bond due February 10, 2021: 4.214% per annum
- 3-year FGN Savings Bond due February 10, 2024: 5.214% per annum
- Opening date – February 1, 2021
- Closing date – February 5, 2021
- Settlement date – February 10th, 2021
- Coupon payment dates – May 10th, August 10th, November 10th, and February 10th
- Units of sale – N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.
According to the circular, the offer is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that DMO received a total bid of N134.056 billion in December 2020, indicating an oversubscription of N74.056 billion.
- The FGN Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.
- Interested investors were however advised to visit their website in order to get the list of stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents.
Debt Securities
FG redeems $500 million Eurobond
The DMO has announced the redemption of Nigeria’s 6.75% $500 million Jan 2021 Eurobond.
This is contained in a recent press release that was published on the website of the Debt Management office.
According to the disclosure, funds have been made available by the Federal Government to the Fiscal Agent to repay the principal sum of $500 million and the final interest payment due on the Eurobond.
What you should know
- The Eurobond was issued 10 years ago in January 2011 and was Nigeria’s first foray into the International Capital Market (ICM).
- It’s worth noting that the Issuance of the Eurobond enabled Nigeria to diversify its sources of funding as it successfully raised a total of $10.67 billion from the ICM thereafter.
- A total of $11.17 billion was raised to finance the implementation of the Federal Budgets while also contributing to Nigeria’s External Reserves.
- A cursory look at the foreign debt stock of Nigeria shows that as at September 2020, Nigeria’s outstanding Eurobonds debt stood at $10.87 billion.
Recall that Nairametrics reported the move by the federal government of Nigeria to sell $3.3 billion worth of Eurobond through open competitive bids, which was aimed at partly funding this redemption of $500 million Eurobond.
The Debt Management Office stated in the disclosure that by this redemption, Nigeria has continued to demonstrate in practical terms, its commitment towards honouring all its debt service obligations as and when due.
Why this matters
- The FG announcement that it has repaid its Eurobond obligation is a strong signal to foreign investors that it can meet its obligations. This will perhaps support optics for any future Eurobond offerings by the FG and could positively impact its borrowing rates as well as its ratings.
The government did not clarify how the refund was funded, however, it is not inconceivable to think this may have been funded from the external reserves.
Debt Securities
Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company, Flour Mills list bond on FMDQ Exchange
FMDQ Securities Exchange has listed the securities of NMRC and Flour Mills Plc.
According to a verified tweet by the FMDQ Group seen by Nairametrics, the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company Plc listed a N10 billion Series 3 Fixed Rate Bond under the FMDQ Exchange N44 billion bonds issuance programme.
On the other hand, FMDQ Group also announced the successful listing of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc N4.89 billion Series 4 Tranche A and N25 billion Series 4 Tranche B Fixed Rate Bonds under its N70 billion bond issuance programme on the exchange’s platform.
The listing is the sequel to a host of other corporate securities issued on the FMDQ platform since the beginning of this year, i.e., 2021 which comprises commercial paper issuances by Total Nigeria Plc, Valency Agro Nigeria Ltd, and Mixta Real Estate Plc.
What this means
The recent listing reflects investors’ confidence in the Nigerian Debt Capital Market to provide necessary funds for corporate entities, in a bid to bridge capital shortfall occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The availability of the funds will help strengthen the capacity of the listed firms to continue in business, protecting jobs and averting the collapse of these firms.
In lieu of this, the listed securities will be afforded the opportunity to leverage the benefits of value-driven listings and quotations service on the FMDQ exchange, including global visibility through its website and system.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported the admission of Total Nigeria Plc and 2 other CPs by FMDQ Securities Exchange.
- The NMRC is a public limited liability company incorporated on the 24th of June, 2013 with the core mandate of refinancing mortgages. It was set up to bridge the funding cost of residential mortgages and promote the availability as well as the affordability of good housing to Nigerians by providing increased liquidity in the mortgage market through the mortgage and commercial banks.
- DLM capital acted as issuing house and financial advisors on the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company Series 3 Bond Issuance.
