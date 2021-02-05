Ecobank Nigeria to launch $300 million senior notes on International Debt Market

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘’ETI’’) has announced that it is seeking to raise $300 million from the international debt capital market through the issuance of senior notes.

This is contained in a disclosure signed by the Group Head, Adenike Laoye and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the bank, the proceeds from the Eurobond will help to provide medium-term funding for the company and also help to enhance its capacity to support international trade and service in Africa.

A part of the disclosure reads, “Ecobank Nigeria Limited (the “Bank”), a key subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”) is seeking to raise capital from the international debt capital market through the issuance of US$300 million senior notes (the “Notes”), pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144A and Regulation S (the “Transaction”).”

What you should know