Nigeria’s oil Minister, Timipre Sylva, appointed Special Envoy by OPEC’s JMMC

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has been appointed by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as Special Envoy to some participating countries in the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ (DoC).
The mission, which is in line with the principles of fairness, transparency and equity, is to assist the Special Envoy to engage in further consultations with DoC participating countries which include Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and South Sudan.
According to a press statement from OPEC, this decision was taken at the 26th meeting of the JMMC, held on February 3, 2021.
At the meeting, the Chair of the Committee, HRH Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, and Co-chair, HE Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, commended the positive efforts of all countries participating in the DoC for the monumental strides taken towards attaining full conformity with their voluntary adjustments in output.
The statement acknowledged that Participating Countries have been proactive and pre-emptive in measures taken to mitigate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oil market.
OPEC, in its statement, said, “While progress has been achieved in introducing a greater degree of stability in the oil market since the historic decisions taken in April 2020, Participating Countries will not rest on their laurels. Sustainable oil market stability necessitates a continual renewal of effort, engagement and responsiveness to factors affecting the market.
“The purpose of this mission is to hold consultations with the respective leaders of these countries on the DoC market rebalancing efforts. In particular, the Special Envoy will discuss matters pertaining to conformity levels with the voluntary production adjustments and explore how Participating Countries can collectively support and assist each other in achieving full conformity with their supply adjustments.”
The statement also said that Nigeria’s Oil Minister, Sylva was expected to also discuss with relevant authorities about the compensation mechanism in accommodating underperformed volumes as agreed at the June ministerial meetings, and later amended in September 2020.
In addition, the mission will solidify the dialogue channels between Participating Countries, and enhance transparency and information exchange. Given the geographic proximity of these countries, it is a rare opportunity for Ministers and leaders to safely meet in person, following months of virtual conferencing.
What you should know
- The Declaration of Cooperation constitutes an unprecedented milestone in the history of OPEC. For the first time ever, OPEC Member Countries collaborated with 11 non-OPEC oil-producing countries (now 10 – Equatorial Guinea became an OPEC Member in May 2017) in a concerted effort to accelerate the stabilization of the global oil market.
- The DoC was an outcome of the Joint OPEC and non-OPEC Producing Countries’ Ministerial Meeting held on December 10, 2016, and was effective for an initial period of 6 months. The remarkable success realised through this unprecedented cooperation has led to its extension multiple times.
- Building on the success of the DoC, its participants recognized the importance of establishing a more permanent platform focused on longer-term cooperation. Thus, at the 6th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, held on July 2, 2019, OPEC Member Countries and attending non-OPEC oil-producing countries endorsed the ‘Charter of Cooperation.’ The Charter provides a platform to facilitate dialogue and exchange views regarding conditions and developments in the global oil and energy markets.
- The goal is to contribute to a secure energy supply and lasting stability for the benefit of producers, consumers, investors and the global economy.
The Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ereomajuwa Gbadebo and Mrs. Aisha W. Umar, as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the company.
This information was disclosed by the paints and decorative company in a note signed by the Company Secretary, Ayokunle Ayoko, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The note partly reads:
“This is to inform our stakeholders and by extension the public, that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the Board considered and approved the appointments of Mrs. Ereomajuwa Gbadebo and Mrs. Aisha W. Umar, as Independent Non-Executive Directors.”
Ereomajuwa Gbadebo served as the Chief Executive Officer of Broll Property Services Limited, Nigeria (Broll NG), a subsidiary of Broll Property Services Group (Pty) South Africa, between June 2008 and Sept 2013. She also served as Executive Director of Propose, Design and Implement (PDI) Limited, a boutique real estate consultancy and advisory firm, between October 2013 and January 2015.
Aisha Umar is a Legal Practitioner, Notary Public and Social Entrepreneur with vast work experience in the public sector, private sector and academia. Over the past 15 years, Aisha has provided legal and technical advisory services to the Federal and State governments on various projects in the education, transportation, agriculture and water sectors, some of which have been funded by international development agencies including the Department for International Development (DFID) and the World Bank.
The Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Michael Ikpoki as an Independent non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc. with effect from 1 February, 2021.
This information was disclosed by the leading FMCG company in a note signed by the Company Secretary, Abidemi Ademola, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
The note partly reads: “This is to notify The Nigerian Stock Exchange and our esteemed shareholders of the appointment of Mr Michael Ikpoki as an Independent non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc. with effect from 1 February, 2021.”
Ikpoki is an accomplished Multinational Business Executive and leader, a lawyer by training, with over twenty-four (24) years relevant African Telecommunications Industry Experience comprising of public sector experience in a National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Nigerian Communications Commission), business management experience in the MTN Group and telecommunications/ICT Advisory and Consulting experience in Africa.
He is said to have demonstrated proven capability in successfully managing and growing telecommunications operations in some of the largest economies in Africa during his tenures as CEO of MTN Ghana and CEO of MTN Nigeria respectively between 2011 and 2015.
FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of former Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria, Mr. Seni Adetu, and two others as new Board Directors.
This is according to a notification signed by the company’s secretary, Seye Kosoko, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange this afternoon, as seen by Nairametrics.
The new appointees are; Mr. Seni Adetu and Mrs. Juliet Anammah who were appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors, and Mr. Otu Hughes who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of FBN Holdings Plc.
The disclosure which is in line with NSE’s provision is, however, still subject to statutory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Profile
- Mr. Seni Adetu has over three-decade experience in private sector practice garnered at various multinationals like John Holt Plc, Coca-Cola, and Guinness Plc. He has held various leadership positions including being a former Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria. He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA respectively.
- Juliet Anammah is an experienced executive with over 28 years of professional experience, including 7 years at the Chief Executive Level. She is currently the Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head of Institutional Affairs Jumia Group. Prior to her current role, she was the CEO OF Jumia Nigeria.
- She currently serves in the Board of some notable corporate entities like Flour Mills Nigeria, Plc, and APT Pensions as an Independent Non-Executive member. She is an alumna of Wharton College University, Pennsylvania (AMP) and Yale University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree and MBA respectively.
- Otu Hughes is a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Candesco Limited. He has over 25 years of experience in operations, strategy, mergers, and acquisition, etc.
What you should know
The Executive Board Directors of FBN Holdings Plc are; Dr. Oba Otudeko, CFR (Chairman); U.K. Eke, MFR (Group Managing Director); Mr. Oye Hassan-Odukale, MFR; Mr. Chidi Anya; Dr. Hamza Sule Wuro Bokki; Otunba(Mrs) Adebola Osibogun; Mr. Omatseyin Ayida; Dr. Adesola Adeduntan; and Ms. Cecilia Akintomide, OON.