AfDB receives “AAA/A-1+” rating from S&P Global
S&P Global has affirmed its "AAA/A-1+" rating on AfDB with a stable outlook.
S&P Global, a renowned rating agency, has affirmed its “AAA/A-1+” foreign currency issuer credit rating of the African Development Bank (AfDB) with a stable outlook.
Standard & Poor’s (S&P Global) specializes in providing credit ratings for bonds, countries, and other investments, with bouquets of other financial market services.
- According to the rating agency, its outlook reflects that AfDB would, over the next two years, “prudently manage its capital while maintaining solid levels of high-quality liquidity assets and a robust funding profile. We also assume extraordinary shareholder support to the bank will remain unchanged.
- “Our ratings on AfDB reflect its important role in Africa, marked by a long track record of fulfilling its policy mandate through economic cycles, combined with robust shareholder support. In October 2019, the bank’s shareholders approved its seventh general capital increase (GCI-VII), effectively increasing the bank’s capital base by $115 billion … to $208 billion.
- “We expect the capital increase will enable AfDB to continue expanding its reach, particularly in light of the renewed focus on infrastructure financing and private-sector lending. The bank has already been growing steadily over the years. The bank is in a good position to support increasing mobilization efforts and crowd-in additional private-sector funds.
What the AfDB is saying
According to African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina,
- “The AAA rating by S&P Global Ratings affirms our prudent financial and risk management at the African Development Bank, and our strong governance systems.
- “We have been able to maintain our high standards despite the tremendous challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for the steadfast and extraordinary support of our shareholders.
- “The Bank remains committed to providing African countries with needed financing support to recover from the health crisis and to strongly grow back their economies, while managing our risk and capital requirements.”
What you should know
- Standard & Poor’s specializes in providing credit ratings for bonds, countries, and other investments.
- S&P Global rates how likely debt will be repaid from the entity in question.
- An obligor rated ‘AAA’ has extremely strong capacity to meet its financial commitments. ‘AAA’ is the highest issuer credit rating assigned by Standard & Poor’s.
- The rating “AAA” means it is highly likely that the borrower will repay its debt. The worst is “D,” which means the issuer has already defaulted.
- The ratings are for informational purposes only—they aren’t investment recommendations, nor do they predict the probability of default.
FG’s abandoned properties valued at N230 billion – Nigerian Institute of Builders
Nigerian Institute of Builders has projected that about N230 billion is tied up in Federal Government’s abandoned properties.
The Nigerian Institute of Builders has projected the value of the Federal Government’s abandoned properties at about N230 billion.
This disclosure was made at the recent PwC Nigeria’s executive roundtable on the Finance Act 2020 and Economic Outlook for 2021.
According to the Press release by PWC Nigeria,
- “Nigeria holds as much as US$900 billion worth of dead capital in residential real estate and agricultural land. The value of the Federal Government’s abandoned properties alone, according to the Nigerian Institute of Builders, is projected to be about N230 billion.
- “And about a half of Nigeria’s population live in cities, of which almost 80% of them are living in substandard conditions. Finding the political will to act and unlock Nigeria’s dead real estate assets will have a transformative impact on the lives of Nigerians.
- “Out of the 10 themes, another important theme to consider was Nigeria’s Gross Fixed Capital Formation, which in 2019, stood at less than 20%. And PwC estimates that Nigeria would need an investment rate of at least 26% – 28% of GDP to achieve 7% growth.”
The virtual event attracted the CEOs, C-Suite executives and MSMEs, and focused on the impact of changes to existing laws by the Finance Act 2020 and other significant government policies, to businesses and taxpayers in Nigeria.
According to Uyi Akpata, Country Senior Partner PwC Nigeria,
- ”Considering the impact the pandemic was having on Nigeria’s economy, it was important for businesses to understand the forces shaping Nigeria’s economy in 2021.
- “’That this knowledge will help them minimize potential risks and take advantage of the fiscal policies the government had enacted to stimulate the recovery of the Nigerian economy”.
According to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed,
- “The Finance Act 2020 is aimed at supporting vulnerable households and businesses while improving fiscal discipline and procurement efficiency, enhancing economic competitiveness, encouraging domestic investors and enhancing macroeconomic stability amid the challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic”.
According to, Andrew S. Nevin (Ph.D.), Partner and Chief Economist PwC Nigeria noted the 10 themes that policymakers and businesses need to consider in 2021 and stated,
“Nigeria must as a priority find its development path. Achieving this will include finding innovative ways to act on the following:
- Unlocking Nigeria’s vast dead assets to stimulate growth
- Harnessing the Power of the Diaspora
- Driving export growth through services
- The need for growth to be spread across the country, and not just in a few urban centres
- Improving on the country’s low investment and gross capital formation
- Moving its thriving informal sector to the formal sector
- Improving on the business environment, and ease of doing business
- Addressing Nigeria’s big 3 distortions (exchange rate, power, and subsidies)
- Shifting its focus from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) lens to Sustainable Development Goals
- And finally, prioritizing climate change “
Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader, PwC Nigeria noted that there were no easy choices or a silver bullet given the limited fiscal space for incentives and to deliver on counter-cyclical measures and commended the policy direction of the government not to introduce new taxes or increase the rate of existing taxes.
He expressly commended the federal government for the reduction in minimum tax rate, but advocated for a permanent removal of the tax which often tax companies that are vulnerable especially when they are loss-making.
What you should know
- The survey was conducted by PWC to provide insights on people’s reactions to the changes in the Finance Act
- There was an overwhelming 92% public support for Nigeria’s Finance Act 2020.
- The majority of respondents were most excited about the reduction of minimum tax from 0.5% to 0.25% of turnover.
- Over half (59.7%) said they did not agree with the idea of transferring unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances to a Trust Fund.
- 2% do not agree with the plan to introduce excise duty on Telecommunications services followed closely by 30.3% who do not agree with the deployment of Technology by FIRS to plug into taxpayers systems.
- On how to support the government to fund the budget deficit and cater for the various tax reliefs, the respondents were asked to indicate which 3 initiatives they would support the government to fund the budget deficit and cater for the various tax reliefs.
- 8% voted for the use of technology to catch tax evaders and aggressive tax avoiders.
- 2% of respondents will support public procurement efficiency and fiscal responsibility by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government while 46.3% of respondents said they would support the taxation of foreign companies under the Significant Economic Presence and new VAT rules.
- Only 36.9% of respondents agree that the Act addresses their business challenges
Federal Government extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline by 8 Weeks
The NIN-SIM linkage deadline has been extended by the Federal Government by 8 Weeks.
The Federal Government has announced that the National Identity Number and SIM card integration exercise has been extended by 8 weeks with April 6, 2021, as the new deadline.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami in a meeting with the ministerial taskforce on NIN-SIM integration, reported by the NIM.C.
The report disclosed that 56.18 million NINs have been collected so far by mobile network operators,
NIMC also discloses that 1060 registration centres have been activated for NIN exercise while mobile network operators have opened hundreds of centres.
The Minister advised Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enroll for their NIN and link with their SIMs.
NIMC said President Buhari “expressed his satisfaction with the progress made regarding the NIN-SIM linkage” and praised the Minister for their roles.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has insisted that the earlier announced deadlines for the integration of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) with valid National Identification Numbers (NIN), still stand, as it awaited advice from the Federal Government.
- The Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) disclosed that it has licensed telecommunications companies to register applicants who do not have National Identity Numbers (NIN).
- Sections 27 and 29 of the National identity Management Commission Act 2007 provides for the mandatory use of a NIN for transactions including application and issuance of a passport.
IGP orders full enforcement of Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021
The IGP has ordered full enforcement of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full enforcement of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26, 2021.
This follows the directives by the President as contained in the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, which mandates the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies of government to ensure full enforcement of the regulations in public places.
The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Monday, February 1, in Abuja.
What the Inspector General of Police is saying
The statement from the Nigeria Police Force partly reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M. A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the Assistant Inspectors OF Police in the seventeen zonal commands and their constituent Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the FCT, Abuja, to carry out full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 26th January 2021.
“They are to ensure full compliance with the Regulations in their respective Areas of Responsibilities (AoR).”
The statement notes that some of the public places that the enforcement will be carried out include places of worship, workplaces and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres, and so on, in addition to general restrictions on gatherings as well as the use of face masks.
The IGP, while pointing out that the uncertainty and risks engendered by the advent of the pandemic, has placed additional responsibilities on the general public, he called on the public to voluntarily comply with the provisions of the regulations for the safety of all.
Adamu however, cautioned officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens.
He urged them to be firm and professional while remaining polite, civil, and respectful of the fundamental rights of the citizens.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, and in consideration of the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of coronavirus infections in Nigeria.
- The law, which is in 5 parts, includes; Restrictions on Gatherings, Operations of Public Places, Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols, Offences and Penalties, Enforcement and Application, Interpretation and Citation.
- However, the Presidency has expressed worries over reported non-compliance by Nigerians to the recently enacted Covid-19 regulations.
