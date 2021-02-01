FAAN is not recruiting, agency warns Nigerians against fraudsters

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned Nigerians that it is not embarking on any recruitment exercise for now and warned them against fraudsters.

This was disclosed by the agency via a statement issued and signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, on Monday.

The agency warned the general public to be weary of persons parading themselves as recruitment agents of the Authority and consequently extorting money from innocent citizens in the process.

It stated, “For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the Authority is not embarking on any recruitment exercise at the moment.

“The Authority wish to inform the public that recruitment into any government agency has a stipulated procedure, which includes advertisements in national dailies, in line with the provisions of the Federal Government’s conditions of service.

We advise the general public to take note of the numbers below, they pose as staff of the authority to swindle innocent job seekers. pic.twitter.com/0J7zej1Pha — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) February 1, 2021

“Consequently, any person claiming to be an agent of the Authority in this respect is a fraudster and should be reported to the Authority or the nearest police station.”

It added that it will continue to deliver on its core values of safety, security and comfort.