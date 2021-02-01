Hospitality & Travel
FAAN is not recruiting, agency warns Nigerians against fraudsters
FAAN has warned Nigerians that it is not embarking on any recruitment exercise for now.
This was disclosed by the agency via a statement issued and signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, on Monday.
The agency warned the general public to be weary of persons parading themselves as recruitment agents of the Authority and consequently extorting money from innocent citizens in the process.
It stated, “For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the Authority is not embarking on any recruitment exercise at the moment.
“The Authority wish to inform the public that recruitment into any government agency has a stipulated procedure, which includes advertisements in national dailies, in line with the provisions of the Federal Government’s conditions of service.
We advise the general public to take note of the numbers below, they pose as staff of the authority to swindle innocent job seekers. pic.twitter.com/0J7zej1Pha
— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) February 1, 2021
“Consequently, any person claiming to be an agent of the Authority in this respect is a fraudster and should be reported to the Authority or the nearest police station.”
It added that it will continue to deliver on its core values of safety, security and comfort.
UAE bars transit flights from Nigeria to Dubai
UAE bars passengers originating from Nigeria to Dubai via any transit point are barred from entering Dubai.
United Arab Emirates has barred transit flights to Dubai, as it only allow passengers to fly on direct flights to Dubai. This means that passengers originating from Nigeria to Dubai via any transit point will not be allowed to enter Dubai.
This was disclosed by Rwandair via its Twitter handle on Sunday.
Rwandair also suspended lifting passengers originating from Nigeria to Dubai from January 31, 2021 till further notice.
The airline explained that it will continue to operate Kigali – Dubai flights 4x a week but will not lift passengers from Nigeria to Dubai.
It stated, “Effective February 1, 2021, the United Arab Emirates will only allow passengers travelling from Nigeria to fly on direct flights to Dubai. Passengers originating from Nigeria to Dubai via any transit point will not be allowed to enter Dubai.
“As a result, Rwandair will not lift passengers from Nigeria to Dubai from January 31, 2021 untill further notice. Affected passengers will be offered the option to rebook and fly at a later date at no additional cost or request for a refund.”
What it means
- The development could lead to an astronomical rise in airfares from Lagos or Abuja to Dubai as other carriers like Egypt Air in a memo to its trade partners said: “Sequence to the memo we received from Dubai Airport Authority asking all Nigeria travellers coming to Dubai to fly directly effective February 1, 2021.
Travel update for passengers travelling from Nigeria to Dubai. pic.twitter.com/SIxIGcqrNy
— RwandAir (@FlyRwandAir) January 31, 2021
UAE to grant citizenship to select foreigners, lists conditions to be met
The UAE plans to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals in order to give expatriates a bigger stake in the economy.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the adoption of amendments that would allow the Gulf state to offer citizenship to a select group of foreigners.
In a policy that is the first among the Gulf Arab nations, it plans to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors and their families, in order to formalize a process aimed at giving expatriates a bigger stake in the economy.
This disclosure was made by Dubai’s ruler and UAE Vice President, Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
According to details of the policy which was published on state news agency (WAM), the major policy shift is aimed at attracting talent to the UAE in a way that will boost growth.
What the UAE Vice President is saying
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his tweet posts, said, “We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey.
“The UAE cabinet, local Emir courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship.”
It was however unclear if the new passport holders would benefit from the public welfare system.
In a statement on UAE’s news agency website, the conditions that must be met to secure the citizenship include:
- Investors are required to own a property in the UAE.
- They are also required to obtain one or more patents that are approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or any other reputable international body, in addition to a recommendation letter from the Economy Ministry.
- Doctors and specialists must be specialised in a unique scientific discipline or any other scientific principles that are highly required in the UAE.
- Scientists are required to be active researchers in universities or research centres or in the private sector, with practical experience of not less than 10 years in the same field.
- Individuals with creative talents such as intellectuals and artists should be pioneers in the culture and art fields and winners of one or more international award. A recommendation letter from related government entities is mandatory as well.
The citizenship can be withdrawn upon breach of the conditions, the statement said.
What you should know
- Foreign residents are reported to make up more than 80% of the UAE’s population and have for decades been a mainstay of its economy. The UAE comprises seven sheikhdoms, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
- Foreign residents in the UAE usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years tied to employment. The government, in recent times, has made its visa policy more flexible, offering longer residencies and limited citizenship for certain types of investors, students and professionals, in order to attract investment and diversify from oil.
- The economy of UAE has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, prompting tens of thousands of expatriates to leave.
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021
KLM demands rapid antigen tests from Lagos passengers, as Netherland bans flights to UK, others
Passengers are to obtain rapid antigen tests at Murtala Mohammed International Airport before departure via Air France KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
Air France KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has asked passengers departing from Lagos to obtain a rapid antigen test at Murtala Mohammed International Airport before departure from January 26, 2021.
This was disclosed by the Commercial Team Nigeria, Air France KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in its newsletter.
The airlines explained that customers, who are traveling to France as their final destination, now need to show a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding the aircraft and that the test result cannot be older than 72 hours and only PCR or LAMP tests are accepted.
Also, to fight against COVID-19, the Dutch government imposed flight ban to the United Kingdom, South Africa and South America.
It stated, “In addition, a second COVID-19 test will be required (rapid test – antigen) for all customers traveling to The Netherlands, including transfer customers.
“No passengers will be allowed to board the aircraft without both the negative PCR test (72 hours before departure) and antigen test results (4 hours before departure) and will be rebooked accordingly. For now, all flights to/from U.K will be suspended until 27 January 2021.”
Steps to obtain rapid test
- Antigen testing for passengers flying to The Netherlands including transfer customers need to be done as of 4
hours prior to flight departure. In order to undergo the test, each passenger must complete a biodata form
- The payment for the COVID-19 antigen test needs to be made via cash or card. The venue for sample collection is at the airport close to the check-in desks.
- Rebook policy for mandatory PCR test: Customers that are not able to provide negative test results on time can take advantage of Air France and KLM PCR-test rebook policy.
What you should know
In December 2020, Nairametrics reported that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France resumed flight operations to Abuja and Lagos.
The airlines in a statement disclosed that international passengers can now fly Air France and KLM from Nigeria (Abuja and Lagos) to Paris and Amsterdam, with the possibility of further transfers to other European and North Atlantic destinations.
In a piece of travel advice, the airline asked customers to ensure they are well prepared for their trip and check the entry and travel requirements for their destination and transit countries in line with travel restrictions and governmental authorizations before making any travel plans. This is as the entry requirements may change with short notice.