Stock Market
These stocks made money for investors in January
January was great for Nigerian stock and these were the best stocks.
The Nigerian Stock market ended the month of January in positive territory as the All Share Index recorded a month to date return of 5.32%.
Stocks have continued with the bullish run which started in July 2020 culminating in a year-to-date return of 50.3% in December 2020 by far the best in the world. Investors will also not mind that the 5.32% return recorded in January is the lowest month to date return since August 2020.
Nevertheless, stocks got a flying start with about 20 stocks gaining more than 20% during the month alone. In total, 68 stocks posted gains during the month compared to losses from 20 stocks. Investors who purchased the top 10 best-performing stocks during the month gained at least 30% and above.
See the chart below
Sectorial Performances
In terms of indices, the insurance sector led the way with a whopping return of about 29.77% one of its best months in years. The sector is in a recapitalization mood, so it was not surprising to see most stocks gain impressively. By our estimates, 9 insurance stocks posted a return of at least 10% and in January.
Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter (SSN) included AIICO, Mansard, Custodian, and NEM Insurance as stock picks last year. They have each returned +33%, 33%, 2.6%, and 25% respectively.
Though not a separate index, telecom giants, MTN and Airtel also enjoyed a rewarding January as their share prices rose by 8% and 9% respectively, taking them to new year highs. MTN was recommended by Nairametrics for a buy-in may last year when it was just N107.4. It has gained over 68% since then.
Cement company Lafarge which closed at N30 per share is among the best performing stock in the month of January posting a return of 43% one of the best stocks last month. The stock was also included in Nairametrics SSN when it was selling for just 11.75 providing our subscribers with a return of 155.3%.
Just last week we recommended Consolidated Hallmark Plc (CHI Plc) at 37 kobo. The stock gained 18% during the week and is close to hitting our target exit price of 45 kobo per share.
Is January a bellwether?
The Month of January is hardly a bellwether for what to expect throughout the year but if data is anything to rely on then stocks have ended the year on a positive note 19 times out of 24 whenever January ends with a positive return.
- This suggests the year has more chances of closing positively than negatively. However, this is merely statistical, and not certain that stocks will close positively.
- In fact, in the last 10 years where stocks have closed positively in January, the year has gone on to close negatively 2 out of 6 times.
- And as we have stated often on Nairametrics, the drive for the Nigerian Stock market performance this year will be the exchange rate, interest rates, and oil prices.
Stocks to watch
- FUGAZ
- Caverton
- CHI
- Julius Berger
- Transcorp Plc
- NASCON
- Presco
LASACO Assurance Plc obtains regulatory approval to reverse stock split
LASACO Assurance Plc has obtained regulatory approval to reverse its stock split of about 7,334,343,421 ordinary shares.
LASACO Assurance Plc has announced obtaining regulatory approvals to reverse its stock split of about 7,334,343,421 ordinary shares fully paid –up and issued at 50 kobo each, in the ratio one (1) new ordinary shares for every four (4) ordinary shares previously held by its shareholders.
This is according to a notification signed by the company’s secretary, Getrude Olutekunbi and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market, as seen by Nairametrics.
The decision of the firm to embark on the reverse stock split is sequel to a shareholders approval obtained at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the company held on the 8th of October 2019.
In a bid to efficiently reconstruct its shares, the firm announced that it will be doing the following;
- Suspend trading on the shares of LASACO for two weeks effective from February 1 to February 12, 2021.
- Close the register of shareholders for the aforementioned period to enable the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) and Apel Capital Registrars Limited to produce a new register for the company.
What this means: The reverse stock split is just a way of technically reducing the number of outstanding shares and increasing share price without affecting market value. In lieu of this, Nairametrics understands that the effective implementation of the reverse stock split will reduce the total number of LASACO outstanding shares to 1,833,585,855.25, while its share price will consequently increase to N2.00k.
What you should know:
- A Share Reconstruction otherwise known as a reverse stock split is a process whereby a company reduces the total number of outstanding shares it has by cancelling out shares it does not need.
- LASACO Assurance Plc had earlier projected a profit of N375.23 million for Q1 2021.
- The firm share price closed trading for the week at N0.42, down by 2.38%.
GTBank, MTN rally Nigerian stocks up, YTD returns stands at +5.32%.
Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization currently stands at N22.2 trillion.
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session of the week on an impressive note. The All-share index, gained by 0.58% to close at 42,412.66 index points as against the +0.57% appreciation recorded on Thursday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization currently stands at N22.2 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +5.32%.
- Nigerian Stocks trading turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +2.16% as against +2.16% uptick recorded on Thursday. UBN, TRANSCORP, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The Market breadth closed positive as ARDOVA led 29 Gainers as against 25 Losers topped by TRANSEXPR at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- ARDOVA up 8.57% to close at N19
- VITAFOAM up 6.91% to close at N10.05
- MTNN up 3.43% to close at N181
- GUARANTY up 1.47% to close at N34.5
- DANGSUGAR up 1.92% to close at N21.25
Top losers
- TRANSEXPR down 10.00% to close at N0.99
- STANBIC down 3.43% to close at N45
- CAP down 2.44% to close at N20
- GUINNESS down 1.04% to close at N19
- WAPCO down 0.99% to close at N30
Outlook
Nigerian bourse unsurprisingly ended higher amid high buying pressures noticed in NSE30 stocks like GTBank and MTN Nigeria.
- Market liquidity was notably higher as institutional investors increased their stakes on decent stock brands.
- In spite of the sell-offs in global markets, and the dollar strengthening upward, as local investors are taking advantage of undervalued stocks across the spectrum
- Nairametrics, however, envisages caution in selecting stocks, as market indicators show growing uncertainty in the coming days.
GTBank, Stanbic, Zenith Bank tick up, investors gain N125 billion
Nigerian Stocks ended the fourth trading session on a positive note.
The All Share Index gained by 0.57% to close at 42,169.41 index points as against the +0.83% appreciation recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +4.71%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization currently stands at N22.06 trillion. Investors gained N124.86 billion
- The Nigerian Stock market turnover printed up as Thursday’s trading volume as volume moved up by +2.16% as against the +16.18% upsurge recorded on Wednesday.
- TRANSCORP, UBN, and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
- MOBIL leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
The market breadth closed positive as JBERGER led 27 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by MOBIL at the end of today's session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- JBERGER up 9.95% to close at N22.65
- STANBIC up 5.91% to close at N46.6
- NB up 3.28% to close at N63
- ZENITHBANK up 3.03% to close at N27.2
- GUARANTY up 2.41% to close at N34
Top losers
- MOBIL down 8.62% to close at N228
- NEM down 7.56% to close at N2.2
- CADBURY down 7.29% to close at N8.9
- LIVESTOCK down 3.86% to close at N2.49
- ARDOVA down 2.78% to close at N17.5
Outlook
Nigerian bourse was fired up at all cylinders amid falling oil prices across the market spectrum. NSE30 stocks saw high buying pressures GTBank, Zenith Bank recorded daily gains on Thursday.
- Nigerian institutional investors seem to have increased their capital inflows to Nigerian Stocks on the prevailing low returns seen in some Nigerian debt instruments.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying amid growing uncertainty in Nigeria’s key international market, that include growing COVID-19 caseloads in China.