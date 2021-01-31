Cryptocurrency
52.5 million Ethereum wallets are making money
Since the start of 2021, 35 new $ETH whale addresses have been created, controlling $447 million combined.
Most Ethereum holders are obviously having a lot to laugh about.
This is because over 52 million wallets are now in a state of profit. In other words, the current price is higher compared to the price point at the time the coins were last kept in those wallets.
Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic company revealed Ethereum Number of Addresses in Profit (7d MA) just reached an all-time high of 52,471,986.
Metric Description:
The number of unique addresses whose funds have an average buy price that is lower than the current price. “Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address.
Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are being counted, contracts are excluded.
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses in Profit (7d MA) just reached an ATH of 52,471,986.030
View metric:https://t.co/9t2b8JZ83s pic.twitter.com/IZN0Tae0JR
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 31, 2021
What this means: The prevailing bullish trend in the flagship utility crypto asset has to do with ETH 2.0 launch which is a major catalyst. Every phase of ETH 2.0 over the next 2-3 years brings ETH closer to its final state and will be catalysts for Ethereum.
- At the time of drafting this report, Ethereum traded at $1,350.27 with a daily trading volume of $27.2 billion. Ethereum is up 0.08% for the day.
- That said, the number of whale wallets holding 10,000 Ether, some days ago reached a 13-month high.
- Since the start of 2021, 35 new $ETH whale addresses have been created, controlling $447 million combined meaning institutional investors are significantly responsible for the bullish trend in play at the second most valuable crypto asset.
Cryptocurrency
XRP rebounds strongly, gains 42% aided by Wallstreetbets
XRP traded at $0.404171 with a daily trading volume of $25.9 billion and is up 42.33% for the day.
XRP price underwent a strong 42 % breakout at today’s early trading session as the fourth-most valuable crypto by market value became the new coin of focus from a new brand of retail traders known as Wallstreetbets.
It seems that the prevailing circumstances that saw Wallstreetbets increase their buying pressure on GameStop, Blackberry, and Dogecoin (DOGE), have carried over into the weekend as XRP saw an increased buying pressure.
What you should know: At the time of drafting this report, XRP traded at $0.404171 with a daily trading volume of $25.9 billion. XRP is up 42.33% for the day.
- In the past few weeks, XRP price had experienced high selling pressure on a lawsuit filed against it by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) leading investors and crypto-traders cashing out most of their profits amid fear of regulation coming from the world’s largest economy.
- Leading crypto exchanges including Coinbase, OKCoin, Coinbase, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OSL, CrossTower, and Beaxy are now staying away from XRP, thereby dampening market liquidity in the XRP market as the crypto exchanges listed above recently announced that they would suspend trading of XRP, while others will delist XRP entirely.
Meanwhile, Ripple has filed its response to the SEC’s complaint. Ripple, as it has many times before, said its digital token XRP was not a security i.e. an investment in Ripple and is therefore not in the SEC’s jurisdiction
In addition, Ripple is demanding to know why Ether (ETH) isn’t considered a “security” while XRP is tagged as such.
Cryptocurrency
World’s biggest asset fund manager says Bitcoin has a bright future
BlackRock CEO disclosed Bitcoin is likely to have a bright future and even become an asset for wealth preservation.
The leader and founder of the world’s biggest asset management firm, Larry Fink, recently shared his views on the world’s most widely used crypto, Bitcoin.
BlackRock’s CEO disclosed that Bitcoin is likely to have a bright future and even become an asset for wealth preservation, but it still has time to prove itself.
READ: Why Ethereum is becoming more attractive than Bitcoin
- The highly revered business leader also said that one of on the major reasons why bitcoin exhibits high volatility point is that the market is relative “very small,” and thus gets affected by substantial increments with relatively small movements of funds.
- However, Fink, explained that though the crypto asset is gaining fame globally, it still has not yet been tested on investors’ points of view, amid its prevailing high price swings that have become a norm.
“(Bitcoin) is still untested. It has huge volatility moving in 5-6% increment with small-dollar investments moving it. For anything like that to be truly successful, it’s going to have to have a broadening of the market…”
READ: Konga’s CEO discloses secrets of firm’s huge growth
Will Bitcoin play a large role in #TheYearAhead? "It's not a market for the calm. Right now it's still untested. We're watching it, we're enjoying the conversation. But it has not been proven yet." Larry Fink, Founder, Chairman & CEO, @blackrock pic.twitter.com/Ilw8WlpzZm
— Bloomberg Live (@BloombergLive) January 27, 2021
READ: Airbnb co-founder, Brian Chesky gains over $7 billion in just a few days
What you must know: BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with $8.67 trillion in assets under management as of January 2021
Its massive size allows it to do what no other asset management on planet earth can do.
BlackRock Inc recently added bitcoin futures as an eligible investment asset class, according to a recent filing by the leading asset management company, in a move to bring crypto to its customers.
BlackRock had earlier disclosed that it was using such asset class as bitcoin derivatives for its two funds namely: BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities.
READ: World’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock says Bitcoin will overtake gold
- Such funds listed above will invest only in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the company said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday.
- Recall some weeks ago, BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink had disclosed, the flagship crypto is on his company’s radar amid the rapid gains recorded by Bitcoin this year alone.
Speaking recently at the Council on Foreign Relations alongside Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, Fink said, “Bitcoin has caught the attention and the imagination of many people. Still untested, pretty small relative to other markets.”
READ: Crypto: Investors get liquidated, lose $1.6 billion within a day
Upshot
Also, the BlackRock CIO of Fixed Income buttressed his bias on why Cryptos are here to stay, taking into account its role in payments among the world’s millennials.
“I think cryptocurrency is here to stay and I think it is durable and you’ve seen the central banks that have talked about digital currencies. I think digital currency and the receptivity, particularly millennials’ receptivity to technology and cryptocurrency is real. Digital payments systems are real, so I think Bitcoin is here to stay,” he said.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto: Investors get liquidated, lose $1.6 billion within a day
The mass liquidation of such crypto holdings occurred after the flagship crypto dipped from $38,300 to around $33,881 at press time.
The prevailing high volatility at the crypto market led to heavy losses of crypto investors’ funds at the wrong side of the present trade, when roughly $1.6 billion worth of crypto positions evaporated into thin air within a day.
What you must know: The mass liquidation of such crypto holdings, according to data retrieved from Bybt, showed that such occurred after the flagship crypto, Bitcoin, dipped from $38,300 to around $33,881 at press time.
READ: Crypto investors lose $530 million within a day
- Within a day, 240,250 traders were liquidated.
- The largest single liquidation order happened on Huobi-BTC valued at $17.41 million.
- The crypto market was valued at $994.9 billion, a 0.51% decrease over the last day.
- The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $229.62B, which makes a 45.77% increase.
- The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.17 billion, 6.17% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $188.89B, which is 82.26% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- Bitcoin’s price is currently $33,881.85.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 63.31%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.
READ: Robinhood restricts trading Dogecoin after gaining 1,000%
What this means: Record sell-offs have pushed Bitcoin’s year-to-date gains below 1%. The sell-off in the crypto market is likely due to widespread profit-taking by global investors, coupled with the dollar gaining grounds.
A few weeks ago, leading United Kingdom financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.
READ: Elon Musk’s favourite crypto, Dogecoin, gains 635% within a day
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.
“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” said the FCA.