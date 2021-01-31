52.5 million Ethereum wallets are making money

Most Ethereum holders are obviously having a lot to laugh about.

This is because over 52 million wallets are now in a state of profit. In other words, the current price is higher compared to the price point at the time the coins were last kept in those wallets.

Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic company revealed Ethereum Number of Addresses in Profit (7d MA) just reached an all-time high of 52,471,986.

Metric Description:

The number of unique addresses whose funds have an average buy price that is lower than the current price. “Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address.

Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are being counted, contracts are excluded.

What this means: The prevailing bullish trend in the flagship utility crypto asset has to do with ETH 2.0 launch which is a major catalyst. Every phase of ETH 2.0 over the next 2-3 years brings ETH closer to its final state and will be catalysts for Ethereum.