Ethereum suffers biggest one-day percentage drop since March 12, 2020
Ethereum was trading at $1,092 at press time dropping as much as 20.07% on the day.
The world’s utility crypto, Ethereum, was trading at $1,092 as at press time, dropping as much as 20.07% on the day. It was Ethereum’s biggest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.
The bearish move pushed Ether’s market value down to $131 billion, or 13.37% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest price, the crypto-asset’s market value was $147 billion.
- Ethereum’s price had been ranging between $1,091.97 and $1,257.30 for the day.
- In the past one week, Ethereum’s value had rallied by 17.86%. The volume of the utility crypto traded for the day to press time stood at $39.4 billion or 21.54% of the total volume of the crypto market.
Ether bears have taken a stronghold on the second most valuable crypto by market value, amid impressive gains recorded in 2021, not forgetting that Ethereum is still up by 40% this year.
What you should know
Ethereum is a global, open-source platform for decentralized applications. In other words, the vision is to create a world computer that anyone can build applications with, in a decentralized manner, while all states and data are distributed and publicly accessible.
- The native currency that flows within the Ethereum economy is called Ether (ETH), which is typically used to pay for transaction fees and also the base currency of the network.
- On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid, which is called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.
Black Sunday, Bitcoin drops $4,000
Bitcoin bears took hold of the world’s most popular crypto, as it dropped as much as $4,000 when it was trading at $41,000 on Sunday afternoon.
In the past few hours, Bitcoin bears took hold of the world’s most popular crypto, as it dropped as much as $4,000 when it traded at $41,400 on Sunday afternoon, before rebounding slightly to around $38,200 at press time.
- Bitcoin traded at $38,224.39 with a daily trading volume of $69 billion.
- Bitcoin is down 5.86% for the day and presently has a market value of $711 billion.
What this means
The bearish trend prevailing at the bitcoin market is largely attributed to a significant amount of profit-taking in play on the account that Bitcoin realized profits are at record highs.
- Yesterday alone, the total net realized a profit of all coins moved on-chain was $5.5 billion.
Note that these represent BTC on-chain movements (comparing price at UTXO creation/spent times), not trades.
Crypto entity moves $511 million worth of Bitcoin for a $41 fee
As Bitcoin’s price trades above $40,000, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved about $511million worth of the crypto.
Large crypto entities are definitely busy at the world’s most popular financial asset right now, with the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, trading above $40,000.
- As Bitcoin’s price trades above $40,000, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved about $511million worth of the crypto.
- According to Whale Trades, a crypto analytic tracker, a large crypto entity moved $$511,370,029.5 (12,605.89 BTC) for a fee of $40.7 some hours ago.
- At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $40,705.31 with a daily trading volume of $64 billion. Bitcoin is up 1.62% in the day.
What this means
This is a signal that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upward trend for months.
- Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs.
- While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
- Also, it’s key to note, Bitcoin’s liquidity is getting squashed, on the bias that global investors are hoarding, meaning accessible BTC is becoming scarcer. 1 million Bitcoins have become illiquid this year, i.e. are held by entities that spend < 25% of coins they receive.
52 million Ethereum wallets making money
About 51.6 million Ether wallets are now in a state of profit. Ethereum is up 7.61% for the day.
Most Ethereum wallet owners now have a good reason to smile to the bank. This is because about 51.6 million ether wallets are now in a state of profit.
In other words, the Ethereum addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an all-time high of 51.6 million.
The previous all-time high of 51,639,240.250 was observed on January 7, 2021.
Metric description: The number of unique Ethereum addresses whose funds have an average buy price that is lower than the current price.
“Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) is being counted, contracts are excluded.
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an ATH of 51,639,706.542
Previous ATH of 51,639,240.250 was observed on 07 January 2021
View metric:https://t.co/Q25mnqvGFw pic.twitter.com/eZsouyGNh6
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 9, 2021
At the time of drafting this report, Ethereum traded at $1,320.36 with a daily trading volume of $35.6 billion. Ethereum is up 7.61% for the day.
An Ethereum wallet is said to be in the money if the present price of Ether is higher than the average cost at which the Cryptos were acquired or sent to the Ethereum wallet.
What this means: It’s important to understand that investors can own more than one address, so the 52 million figure does not represent investor numbers.
Breaking the $1,300 resistance level represents a dramatic shift for Ethereum, which stood at around the $112 price level in March 2020 following the market carnage that occurred as a result of the ravaging COVID-19 virus.