Covid-19: Vaccines will be subjected to scrutiny in Nigeria – Health Minister

The Federal Government says that vaccines procured by Nigeria under emergency condition would be placed under heavy scrutiny before it is approved for use.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnibe Mamora, in Abuja on Thursday during an inspection tour of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).

“Vaccines are being used under emergency conditions and they will be subjected to scrutiny in Nigeria; NAFDAC will have to examine them thoroughly before usage,” he said.

“All over the world, management of disease conditions and ill health revolves around new technologies and good medicines.

“Nigeria has since recognised the important role of research and development in the push to promote good health, wellbeing and economic development,” he added.

The Minister also stated that Nigeria has developed institutions to promote research like the NIPRD, and urged on development partners to collaborate more with NIPRD in its bid to make Nigeria self-sufficient in medicine production.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported this week that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said that the N10 billion it released for vaccine development is not only for the production of Covid-19 vaccines.