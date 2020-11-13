FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja today.

This is according to a verified tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as seen by Nairametrics.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported concerted efforts made by the honorable Minister to drive digital inclusiveness, such as the creation of a digital ID card for Internally Displaced efforts and his appeal to the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.

On the recent development, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that include;

3Dprinter

Training facilities

The digital innovation lab,

Abuja MIT Reap Office,

Co-working Space for startups

Marketspace and Fablab infrastructure.

Why it matters

This center is aimed at harnessing converging technologies that will create an inclusive and human-centered future, building human capital and getting the country ready for the fourth industrial revolution.

What they are saying

A verified Tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy read thus, “Fourth Industrial Revolution: In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centered future. The Honorable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.”