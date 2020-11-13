Business
FG approves digital ID for Internally Displaced Persons – Pantami
The Federal Government has approved the creation of Digital IDs to capture Internally Displace Persons.
The Federal Government announced it has approved the creation of Digital IDs for Internally Displace Persons and also a Centre for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, on Thursday.
READ: Nigerians shun digital e-Learning platform, as only 16,000 users register within 24hours
PRESS STATEMENT
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPROVES DIGITAL ID FOR IDPs AND CENTRE FOR DIGITAL INNOVATION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIPhttps://t.co/Lei1usMzOC#FMoCDEStatement#DigitalNigeria pic.twitter.com/yn2fRWlShU
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) November 12, 2020
The Minister presented a Draft National Policy on Digital Identity for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria and a request for the construction of a Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which took place on the 11th of November, 2020.
The draft memos were approved by the FEC and will also be in line with the National Digital Economy Policy for a Digital Nigeria.
READ: FG completes 11 projects to drive Digital Economy
“Digital identity is a key requirement for the development of a sustainable digital economy and it is necessary to ensure that every strata of society is able to conveniently obtain Digital IDs, including the IDPs. The Policy seeks to integrate IDPs, regardless of challenges that they face, such as lack of documentation and vulnerability,” the Minister said.
“The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) shows that millions of citizens fall under the IDP category. IDPs are spread across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. Borno State has the highest number of IDPs, while Ondo State has the lowest number at over 1.49 million and over 1,000 people respectively.
READ: Rack Centre to create West Africa’s largest data centre in $100m expansion
“A Digital ID will enable the IDPs access public, private and humanitarian services and it will also improve internal security. The Policy on Digital Identity for IDPs will be supervised by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and implemented by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
The Minister added that the Centre for Innovation will provide facilities to nurture new ideas and focus on the promotion and development of emerging technologies.
“It will also support in the implementation of the MIT Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (MIT-REAP) in Nigeria . MIT-REAP is an evidence-based, practical approach to strengthening innovation-driven entrepreneurial (IDE) ecosystems.
READ: FG orders NIPOST to stop cash transactions
“The project will be supervised by the Ministry and implemented by NITDA. It will support the job creation objective of the Federal Government. The Centre will be situated in Abuja.
“NIMC will implement the Policy, while NITDA will manage the Centre based on the policy formulated by the Minister.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in July that President Muhammadu Buhari initiated a steering committee to drive the digital identification of Nigerians, which will be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.
Business
Sanwo-Olu launches Nigeria’s first electric car, to complete Lagos-Badagry expressway
Sanwo-Olu unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, November 13, 2020, unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.
The car, which is a product of Stallion Group, was launched at the VON Automobiles Nigeria in Ojo, Lagos State where the car was manufactured.
The new Kona, an Electric car is regarded in European motoring industry as the world’s number one, with the cost, put at about N24 million
While speaking during the unveiling of the product, Sanwo-Olu observed that VON has over 40 to 50 years of vehicle manufacturing history, when they were assembling various Volkswagen products.
Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today unveiled the first Locally-Assembled Electric Car called Hyundai-Kona at the Stallion Group Automobile Factory, Ojo Lagos. #ForAGreaterLagos @StalliongroupNG @gbenga_omo @drobafemihamzat pic.twitter.com/b8EAN4b6RQ
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) November 13, 2020
The governor was full of commendation for Stallion Group for the noble initiative, just as he promised that Lagos State Government will make provisions for electricity charging points for the vehicle across the state, to make it easy for users to enjoy their Electric Vehicles (EV).
The Governor also promised the completion of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which was started under the administration of former governor of the state, Babatunde Fasola, in order to facilitate business activities in the state.
Sanwo-Olu said, “Lagos-Badagry Expressway which has been expanded from 2 to 10 lanes will soon be complete, we are not rushing the road; we are building a first-class road construction project.’’
The Managing Director, VON Automobiles, Mr Rohtagi Manish, while explaining the essence of the launch, pointed out that Kona will change things positively in the Nigerian auto market.
According to Manish, the changes in global temperature and weather patterns are seen today are caused by human activity. Kona, he said, is one way to respond to the global weather challenges, so as to achieve a greener environment.
This appears to be a huge boost for the promoters of more environmentally friendly automobile and subsequently promote a green environment. This will also help to drive the Federal Government’s efforts to shift focus from petrol-based automobile to vehicles with a cheaper source of energy
Business
President Buhari assents to BOFIA 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday assented to the recently enacted Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari has today November 13, 2020, assented to the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.
This is according to a statement titled, “President Buhari Assents to Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020″ and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, as seen by Nairametrics.
Why this matters
The BOFIA 2020 indicates an intention of effective and productive collaboration between the executive and legislature arms of government to enhance the effectiveness of our financial system.
The Act also updates or builds on existing provisions of the previous Act, especially in response to developments and significant evolution in the financial sector over the last two decades. It will increasingly encourage banks and other financial institutions to channel the much-needed credit to the real sector to support economic recovery and promote sustainable growth.
What you should know
The new Act repeals the extant Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 1991 as amended. This historic Act is expected to enhance the soundness and resilience of the financial system for sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy.
In addition, the new BOFIA 2020 also introduces a credit tribunal to improve loan recovery and address the incidence of high non-performing loans within the financial system, which has been a key deterrent to lending by financial institutions.
Furthermore, it strengthens the regulatory and supervisory framework for the financial industry and provides additional tools for managing failing institutions and systemic distress to preserve financial stability amongst others. The Central Bank of Nigeria will hold structured engagements with stakeholders across various sectors of the economy on critical aspects of the Act in the coming months.
Business
FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja
FG is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja.
The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja today.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as seen by Nairametrics.
Fourth Industrial Revolution:
In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centred future.
The Honourable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics. pic.twitter.com/P07NVjBp4o
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) November 12, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported concerted efforts made by the honorable Minister to drive digital inclusiveness, such as the creation of a digital ID card for Internally Displaced efforts and his appeal to the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.
(READ MORE: Why Artificial Intelligence will separate winning banks from losers amid COVID-19)
On the recent development, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that include;
- 3Dprinter
- Training facilities
- The digital innovation lab,
- Abuja MIT Reap Office,
- Co-working Space for startups
- Marketspace and Fablab infrastructure.
Why it matters
This center is aimed at harnessing converging technologies that will create an inclusive and human-centered future, building human capital and getting the country ready for the fourth industrial revolution.
What they are saying
A verified Tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy read thus, “Fourth Industrial Revolution: In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centered future. The Honorable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.”