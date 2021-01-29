Coronavirus
Covid-19: Oyo State launches Steering Committee for Action Recovery programme
Governor Makinde has launched a Steering Committee for Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme.
- Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Committee, Mr Akinola Ojo;
- Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion Alhaja Faosat Sanni
- Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle.
- Commissioner for Trade, Industries and Cooperatives, Mr Adebisi Adeniyi
- Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Lateef Oyeleke
- Director-General, Oyo State Agriculture Development Agency (OYSADA) and the Executive Adviser on Agribusiness, Dr Adebowale Akande.
- Director-General, Oyo State Investment, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi;
- Executive Assistant on Intervention Fund, Mrs Aderonke Adebayo and the Chairman, Community and Social Development Agency, Mr Ahmed Eesuola.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), announced its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment to States, with Oyo State budgeted to receive 1,848 vaccines.
- Nairametrics also reported in November 2020 that the governor disclosed that the State will increase its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for this year by focusing on competitive advantage while keeping the tax rate stable.
Covid-19: Vaccines will be subjected to scrutiny in Nigeria – Health Minister
Minister of Health has stated that vaccines procured will be placed under heavy scrutiny before approval for use.
The Federal Government says that vaccines procured by Nigeria under emergency condition would be placed under heavy scrutiny before it is approved for use.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnibe Mamora, in Abuja on Thursday during an inspection tour of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).
“Vaccines are being used under emergency conditions and they will be subjected to scrutiny in Nigeria; NAFDAC will have to examine them thoroughly before usage,” he said.
“All over the world, management of disease conditions and ill health revolves around new technologies and good medicines.
“Nigeria has since recognised the important role of research and development in the push to promote good health, wellbeing and economic development,” he added.
The Minister also stated that Nigeria has developed institutions to promote research like the NIPRD, and urged on development partners to collaborate more with NIPRD in its bid to make Nigeria self-sufficient in medicine production.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said that the N10 billion it released for vaccine development is not only for the production of Covid-19 vaccines.
- The National Assembly asked the Federal Ministry of Health to suspend further action on plans to spend the sum of N10 billion released by the Federal Ministry of Finance to fund the production of Covdi-19 vaccines, following the dissatisfaction of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Health with the explanation of the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on how to utilize the N10 billion.
President Buhari signs COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021
President Buhari has signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy.
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, “…and in consideration of the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.”
The signing of the regulations was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Wednesday evening.
The law, which comes in 5 parts, includes; Part 1- Restrictions on Gatherings; Part 2- Operations of Public Places; Part 3- Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols; Part 4 – Offences and Penalties; Part 5 – Enforcement and Application; and Part 6 -Interpretation and Citation.
Restrictions on Gatherings
The regulations require that physical distance of at least two metres shall be maintained at all times between persons. No gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space.
“The provisions of these Regulations may be varied by Guidelines and Protocols as may be issued, from time to time, by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)”
Operations of Public Places
- No person shall be allowed within the premises of a market, mall, supermarket, shop, restaurant, hotel, event centre, garden, leisure park, recreation centre, motor park, fitness centre or any other similar establishment except the person is using a facemask and has washed hands.
- Managers of hostels, boarding houses, nursing homes, correctional centres, remand homes, holding cells, military detention facilities, and such centres for care and custody of persons, shall ensure compliance with the provisions of these regulations.
- Managers of such facilities shall ensure that suspected cases of Covid-19 are promptly and appropriately separated from others and are reported to medical officers of the State Ministry of Health for necessary action.
Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols
- Persons confirmed to have tested positive to COVID-19 by an NCDC accredited laboratory, may not refuse isolation and or admission to a designated health establishment for management of the disease.
- All public secondary and tertiary health facilities shall designate a space or holding bay for the initial triage or assessment of suspected persons with COVID-19 in line with the approved protocol for case management.
- All public secondary and tertiary health facilities shall establish sample collection centres, where test samples from suspected cases can be collected and transmitted to an accredited testing laboratory in the State.
Offences and Penalties
- Any person who contravenes the provisions of these regulations commits an offence.
- Any person who, without reasonable cause, contravenes a direction given under Parts 1 and 2 of these regulations commits an offence.
- An offence under these regulations is punishable, on summary conviction, by a fine or a term of six months imprisonment or both in accordance with Section 5 of the Quarantine Act.
Enforcement and Application
- Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, and other relevant Local Government, State and Federal Government agencies are hereby directed to enforce the provisions of these regulations.
- Any officer of the enforcement agencies who fails, neglects, or refuses to enforce the provisions of these regulations shall be subject to disciplinary action
- State Governors may issue regulations on further steps as may be considered necessary.
On interpretations of the law, the FG said, “Offence” means any act, which may constitute a violation of the provisions of these regulations, while “Enforcement Agency” means any law enforcement or security agency vested with the statutory power to investigate and prosecute. The law also stated that the regulations would go into effect immediately and remain in effect until otherwise determined.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that the Federal Government had announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month with effect from Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
NASS directs Health Ministry to suspend disbursing N10bn on Covid-19 vaccine production
NASS has ordered the Ministry of Health to suspend expenditures regarding the N10 billion released for funding of Covid-19 vaccines.
The National Assembly has asked the Federal Ministry of Health to suspend further action on plans to spend the sum of N10 billion released by the Federal Ministry of Finance to fund the production of Covdi-19 vaccines.
This follows the dissatisfaction of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Health with the explanation of the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on how to utilize the N10 billion.
According to a report from Channels, this disclosure was made by the Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, during an interaction between members of the committee and the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health.
Ehanire was at the meeting with other representatives which includes the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and the Director-General of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Faisal Shuaib.
What the Chairman National Assembly Joint Committee on Health is saying
Oloriegebe said the committee is dissatisfied with the explanation of the Minister and has directed that the money should not be spent until the Ministry can state clearly, what the money will be used for.
He said, “This N10billion is just given to you, with due respect, with what you have given to us, you don’t have a specific detailed plan for it. Our decision, for now, is that you can’t spend it (the money) until you provide us with a satisfactory answer. Once you provide us with the details then we will invite all the necessary persons.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, a few days, during one of the briefings of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 revealed that the sum of N10 billion had been released for the local production of Covid-19 vaccine.
- He said the money was part of an agreement between the Federal Government and a foreign partner, May and Baker plc for the production of bio vaccines and added that the health ministry is acting on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the foreign partner for the production of the bio vaccines.
- Director-General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, representing the Finance Minister during a meeting with the Joint Committee said that the N10 billion it released for vaccine development is not only for the production of Covid-19 vaccines.