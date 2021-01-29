Covid-19: Oyo State launches Steering Committee for Action Recovery programme

The Oyo State government has inaugurated a 9-man steering committee on Covid-19 Recovery to investigate the damage the pandemic caused to the economy of the state.

The Committee was launched by State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Thursday named: “Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (State CARES).”

The Governor added that the Committee would look into economic recovery for the State post-Covid-19, citing support and services for the poor and vulnerable.

“So, it is about post-COVID-19 economic recovery. “We want to increase access to basic services such as healthcare, care for the poor and the vulnerable households within the state. “Also, we want to strengthen the food supply chain for the poor households, because we know that once we are able to tackle hunger, people are able to think correctly,” Makinde stated,

He revealed that the State Government donated Farm inputs to farmers to increase food production.

“We also came up with the one billion naira MSME fund to provide credit at a single-digit interest rate to MSMEs in the state,” he added.

The Steering committee members are : Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Committee, Mr Akinola Ojo;

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion Alhaja Faosat Sanni

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle.

Commissioner for Trade, Industries and Cooperatives, Mr Adebisi Adeniyi

Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Lateef Oyeleke

Director-General, Oyo State Agriculture Development Agency (OYSADA) and the Executive Adviser on Agribusiness, Dr Adebowale Akande. Others are: Director-General, Oyo State Investment, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi;

Executive Assistant on Intervention Fund, Mrs Aderonke Adebayo and the Chairman, Community and Social Development Agency, Mr Ahmed Eesuola.

