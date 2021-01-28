Business
FEC approves N995 million for road rehabilitation and IT equipment – Fashola
The FG has announced the approval of N995million to be spent on acquiring information and communication device and road rehabilitation.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of N995 million to acquire I.T highway management system equipment to monitor road projects and for road rehabilitation in Zamfara.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the Council meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Fashola said the sum of N203 million would be used by the ministry to procure a device to improve its capacity to monitor not only contract performance but also road maintenance.
“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented two memoranda to the Council. The first was a memorandum for a contract for the design and deployment of a contract performance and compliance for highway and road access management system for N203,845,332.59,” Fashola said.
Fashola stressed the need for the road monitoring device stating that the Ministry has over 13, 000 kilometres of road network at different stages of maintenance and operations.
“This is an information and communication technology device being procured by the ministry in order to improve its capacity to monitor not only contract performance but also maintenance of these roads and to empower not only its 36 Comptrollers of the states in the federation but also the six Zonal Directors, to improve our service delivery,” he said.
“The importance of deploying ICT now would perhaps better be appreciated when it is understood that we have over 13, 000 kilometres of road network at different stages of construction or rehabilitation as at the end of Dec. 2020.
“Those 13, 000 kilometres are manifest in over 700 different contracts.
“It’s so complex that some of these roads are so long. So, you have five different contractors for example, we have five contractors handling the Kano-Maiduguri, same for Benin-Lokoja.
“So, we have different contracts to monitor and manage. We will deploy ICT there and at full deployment, citizens will also become our army of reporters providing us with information so that we can respond more quickly.
“This will be a web-based reporting and monitoring system,” Fashola said.
Fashola added that the sum of N792 was approved as ratification for the repair of the roads in Zamfara State in 2016, which were destroyed by heavy rainfall.
“The rain washed out Gumi bridge, washed-out Daki-takwas, Kebbi to Sokoto State border, Gusau to Talatu Mafara to Sokoto border,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in December 2020, that the Federal Executive Council approved the total sum of N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of roads in 10 states across the country and the FCT.
- Babatunde Fashola also stated that the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget is to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation.
Business
Nigeria seizes Vietnam-bound Pangolin scales worth N952 million
The Nigeria Customs Service has seized endangered specie-Pangolin scales bound for Vietnam.
The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted Pangolin scales and tusks and bones from endangered species worth N952 million, allegedly bound for export to Vietnam.
This is according to a senior customs official yesterday.
The Area Comptroller, Mohammed Abba-Kura, said the items concealed in a container of furniture materials intercepted by Customs operatives at Apapa port in Lagos on January 21.
The Comptroller noted that the total haul weighed 8,800 kilograms (19,400 pounds) and valued at 952 million ($2.5 million, 2.07 million euros) on the black market.
According to him, the consignment was heading to Hai Phong, Vietnam before it was intercepted, and a suspect had been arrested over the shipment.
What Mohammed Abba-Kura said
“Immediately the container was opened, logs were seen in front, and upon 100 percent physical examination of the container, elephant tusk and the Pangolin scales were seen concealed by the logs.
“The items, falsely declared as furniture, comprised 162 sacks of Pangolin scales… and 57 sacks of mixed endangered species of various sizes such as ivory/animal horns, lion bones and others.”
What you should know
- Pangolins are believed to be the world’s most trafficked mammals accounting for as much as 20 percent of all illegal wildlife trade.
- Nigeria has made huge seizures of illegal animal parts in recent years in line with the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).
Business
Lagos to enforce restriction of trucks, trailers and others to night operations
The Lagos State Government has announced plans to enforce the restriction of trucks and articulated vehicles to night operations.
The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to start implementing the restriction of trucks and long vehicles to night operations on certain routes within the next 30 days.
This decision follows the heavy traffic gridlock and fatalities caused by these articulated vehicles on roads in the state.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, at a Stakeholders Meeting on Implementation of Trucks and Long Vehicles Restriction to Night Time Operations and Dedicated Routes in the state.
At the meeting which was organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Oladeinde said the development is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s continuous efforts to curb consistent road crashes caused by the activities and operations of trucks and trailers on Lagos roads.
What the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation is saying
Oladeinde in his statement said, “This is in line with the state government’s THEMES Agenda especially as it relates to Traffic Management and Transportation and the ease of doing business in the state. Restrictions of containerized trailers and trucks on our roads will now be from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am.
“Containerized trailers are not allowed to travel during the day, it has to be at night time between 9 pm and 6 am. They have to abide by this timing in accordance with the Transportation Law, 2018,” he said.
He pointed out that the state in partnership with law enforcement agencies, the Department of Petroleum Resources and other critical stakeholders, will ensure the implementation of some of these strategies in a month’s time.
Oladeinde said the government had defined dedicated industrial and boundary routes for trucks and trailers.
He said, “There will be routes where trailers will be restricted. Trailers can no longer travel across the whole of Lagos, we will make sure that we provide the essential infrastructure. We must keep our roads safe.
“The number of trailers that fell on our roads is very alarming. It is important that we protect the people of Lagos state and it is important that we protect their property.”
Going further Oladeinde said the state government would enforce the maximum capacity of 45,000 litres as what tankers can lift from tank farms.
He said, “We have experienced a lot of tankers carrying 90, 000 liters and had to break down on the road. Any tanker that carries more than 45, 000 liters will be confiscated. We will also ensure sanctions on defaulters.’’
On his own part, a Director in the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Abdul-Hafiz Toriola, explained that trucks and trailers were banned from plying Ojota, Maryland, Palmgroove, Fadeyi, and Western Avenue to Apapa.
He said such long vehicles from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will ply Alapere-Ogudu-Gbagada-Oshodi Apapa Expressway to Apapa and follow the same route out of Lagos.
Optics
- Although this policy is a welcome development considering the traffic gridlock these articulated vehicles cause and the dangers they pose on Lagos roads due to their activities, it is yet to be seen how the Lagos State Government can successfully implement this.
- Previous attempts to implement such policies have not been successful as the trailers and tankers have continued to operate 24 hours and to worsen the whole situation, park indiscriminately on major roads and highways.
- Despite the setting up of a Presidential Task Force on Apapa gridlock and congestion, the heavy articulated vehicles still park illegally on bridges, highways and major roads.
Business
FG to totally shutdown Third Mainland Bridge for another 3 days
FG to shut down Third Mainland Bridge for another 3 days with effect from midnight on Friday, January 29, 2021.
The Federal Government has announced plans for a total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge for another 3 days with effect from midnight on Friday, January 29, 2021, to midnight of Monday, February 1, 2021.
This new closure of the bridge is to enable the contractors to perform another round of delicate expansion joints replacement on the structure.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Popoola explained that construction works had reached the stage for casting concrete on additional 3 expansion joints, hence the need to stop all movements on the bridge that could cause vibrations.
While pointing out that the 72 hours closure was to ensure that the concrete sets properly during the curing process to make the rehabilitation works perfect and durable, he appealed for the understanding of Lagos residents as the current administration was passionate about quality infrastructure delivery and safety of road users.
What the Federal Controller of Works for Lagos is saying
Popoola in his statement said, “Messers Boroni Prono is planning to cast three number expansion joints on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st.
” This will require total closure of the Third Mainland bridge from 12:00 midnight of Friday 29th till midnight of Monday 1st February 2021. We are sorry for the inconveniences this may cause Lagosians.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in July, the Federal Government announced the partial shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge for a period of 6 months in order to perform a series of rehabilitation works on it.
- The project was extended by one month due to the recent #EndSARS protests in Lagos thereby extending the completion date from January 2021 to February.
- The 11.8km bridge, which was commissioned in 1990 by the then Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, is the longest of the 3 bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.