CBN appoints 3 Pre-Shipment Inspection and 2 Monitoring Agents for non-oil exports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of 3 Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) for non-oil exports with effect from January 15, 2021.

The apex bank in addition, also announced the appointment of Monitoring and Evaluation Agents (MEAs) to oversee the activities of the PIAs in their respective zones of operations.

This disclosure is contained in a circular that was issued by the CBN on January 26, 2021, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. O. S. Nnaji.

The CBN in the circular said that the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents are;

Angila International Limited with the responsibility to cover North West and North Central Zones,

Neroli Technologies Limited to cover South West and South-South,

Gojopal Nigeria Limited has the responsibility to cover the South East and North East.

Similarly, the newly appointed Monitoring and Evaluation Agents are;

Foops Integrated Services Limited with the responsibility to cover North East, North West and North Central,

Ace Global Depository whose areas of coverage include South East, South West, and South-South.

The apex bank in the circular directed all authorized dealers, operators in the non-oil export sector, and members of the general public to take note and ensure compliance.

