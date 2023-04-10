IPMAN has written to the Federal Ministry of Finance to ask that the CBN releases funds meant for the gas expansion program, to power cars, kekes, and trucks belonging to Nigerians.

IPMAN says it is ready to deploy natural gas dispensers to 30,000 filling stations across the country.

The NGEP has been in play since 2020.

The national leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has expressed its intention to contribute to the fast-tracking of the National Gas Expansion Program (NGEP), which is a gas conversion policy initiated by the Buhari administration in 2020.

Punch reports that on April 3, IPMAN wrote to the Federal Ministry of Finance stating that it was ready to provide natural gas dispensers to a specified number of filling stations across the country. A part of the letter read:

“We are writing to request an audience with you to present a palliative solution to cushion the impact of the removal of the unsustainable petrol subsidy.



“Our partners, Gas Analytics & Solutions Limited, have an agreement with the independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to co-locate natural gas dispensers on our network of over 30,000 filling stations in Nigeria.



“This collaboration with IPMAN presents the most economic and expedient platform to deploy the necessary infrastructure to support a fast national roll-out of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) for vehicles.”



“Furthermore, CNG emits 30 to 60% fewer greenhouse gases than petrol and diesel, making it more appealing to attracting additional financing from international and regional development finance institutions that are disposed to supporting natural gas utilization projects compared to petrol refineries.

