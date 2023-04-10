Key highlights

SaaS Accelerator Program: Africa 2023 has opened applications for its accelerator program to enable early startups in Africa to receive funding.

Participants can receive up to €65K investment for up to 12% equity (45K cash + 20K program) with a follow-on possibility, grow their knowledge through pitches, and make connections

The deadline to apply is September 7, 2023.

The program will provide an optimized approach that delivers tailored guidance and support from world-class mentors and experts.

It will also help startups navigate the bumps in the company and revolutionize their go-to-market strategy and encourage you to bring out your best.

This program will provide access to a constantly expanding network of like-minded founders, practitioners, and investors and encourage value-driven partnerships with people who see the world like you.

Benefits

Receive up to €65K investment for up to 12% equity (45K cash + 20K program) with a follow-on possibility.

Grow your knowledge through weekly 1:1 support in areas like sales, marketing, and pitching.

Make connections by getting access to top-notch industry experts joining a network of +600 founders, +350 mentors, and +200 investors.

Eligibility criteria

This program is mainly for English-speaking East and West African early-stage digital B2B SaaS startups with initial traction, a solid team, and a focus on one of these areas:

You are an early-stage B2B SaaS startup working in FinTech, AgriTech, Edtech, CleanTech, RetailTech

You have a working Minimum Viable Product (MVP)

Your startup has at least 2 co-founders or team members

You are building initial customer traction, MRR, or revenues.

Selection Process

After the submission of the application, the scouting team evaluates the application for eligibility. It can take up to 2 weeks for them to get back to you after they have received your application.

If the application fits their criteria they might ask you additional questions and invite you to take part in the pitch day to present the business to the general partners and team members.

You will be able to meet founders face to face on the pitch day, after which the SWG team decides how to proceed with the application

The due diligence process includes the Tech call, Managing Director call, Partner/ expert call, and Deal call.

After the startup has successfully gone through the due diligence process they are invited to the Selection Bootcamp.

The top teams will then be selected to participate in the acceleration program.

Application

The deadline to apply is September 7, 2023. The team will then review all applications carefully. If there is a potential fit, they will reach out to schedule an interview.