United Capital Plc CEO purchases additional 1.3 million shares worth N7.19 million
The CEO of United Capital Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade has purchased an additional 1.3 million units of the firm’s shares worth N7.19 million, maintaining a 3-monthly buying streak.
This is according to a recent disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Leo Okafor, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today, as seen by Nairametrics.
The recent deal which took place on the 22nd of January, 2021 saw the United Capital boss purchase an additional 1,330,613 units of the firm’s share at N5.40 per share, totaling N7, 185,310.2.
Nairametrics learned that the recent deal raises the total number of shares purchased by the CEO in the last three months by an additional 6,000,000 units.
What you should know
- Mr. Ashade earlier purchased additional 1.5million units of United Capital Plc shares, worth N8.03 million, as reported by Nairametrics.
- Nairametrics also reported the purchase of one million units of the United Capital Plc shares by its CEO.
- As of the time of reporting this, United Capital Plc share price currently trades at N5.40, down by 0.92%.
- The firm has a current market capitalization of N32.4 billion and 6million outstanding shares.
- The recent deal might be an indicator of strong investors’ confidence in the potentials of the firm.
Airtel, WAPCO, MRS rally up, investors gain N46 billion
The All Share Index gained 0.21% to close at 41,088.96 index points. Year to date return and market capitalization settled at 2.03%, and N21.49 trillion respectively
Nigerian Stocks ended the first trading session on a bullish note.
The All Share Index gained 0.21% to close at 41,088.96 index points. Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 2.03%, and N21.49 trillion respectively. Investors gain N45.49 billion.
- A total volume of 333 million units of shares, valued at N2.64billion exchanged hands in 5,640 deals. TRANSCORP (-5.26%) finished the most traded shares by volume at 48.9million, while ZENITHBANK (0.00%) topped by value at N418 million.
- Market breadth was however inverse of the broad index with 30 losers against 19 gainers. MRS (+9.82%) led the gainer’s chart today, while CILEASING (-10.00%) was the top loser.
- Performance across sectors was mixed; like Oil & Gas (-0.80%), Consumer Goods (-0.72%) and Insurance (-0.58%) closed in red, while the Industrial and Banking indexes improved by +0.54 and 0.49% respectively.
Top gainers
- MRS up 9.82% to close at N12.3
- JBERGER up 3.17% to close at N19.5
- WAPCO up 1.92% to close at N26.5
- DANGCEM up 0.85% to close at N236
- AIRTELAFRI up 0.38% to close at N855
Top losers
- CILEASING down 10.00% to close at N5.13
- ARDOVA down 9.78% to close at N18.45
- INTBREW down 6.53% to close at N6.16
- NASCON down 5.81% to close at N16.2
- UNILEVER down 2.22% to close at N13.2
Outlook
Nigerian Bourse recorded an impressive winning streak this week as some NSE30 stocks including, AIRTELAFRI, DANGCEM, WAPCO triggered the upward run on Monday’s trading session.
- The Nigerian Stock market advance to close in positive territory as buying interest was seen on stocks across the board.
- Nairametrics however, envisages cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market.
Champion Breweries shares increase by a whopping 58% in six trading sessions
Champion Breweries stocks are up by more than 58% in just six trading sessions as buying interests by investors continue to prop the shares of the company upon the expectation of a mandatory takeover by Heineken.
Findings by Nairametrics at the close of trading today, 25th of January 2021, revealed that the share price of Champion Breweries has increased from N1.35 to N2.14 in just six trading sessions on the NSE.
This indicates that the shares of Champion Breweries Plc increased by 58.52% between the close of trade on Friday 15th of January, and Monday 25th January 2021.
It is essential to understand that buyers dominated trading activities on the company’s shares on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange as the market price of the company’s shares went up by 9.74%, less than 20 minutes after the NSE opened, as buying pressure by investors continue to push the shares of the company higher.
The drive behind the increase in Champion Breweries shares
Investors’ buying interests in Champion Breweries Plc shares, was said to have been triggered by the expectation of a mandatory takeover by Heineken through its Special Purpose Entity, Raysun Nigeria Limited, which investors believe would birth a potential merger with the largest Brewer in the country, Nigerian Breweries Plc.
Recall that Nairametrics reported that, Raysun Nigeria Limited, a Special Purpose Entity (SPE) wholly-owned by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., acquired 1,903,609,538 additional shares of the brewery company, worth N4.95 billion on 7 January 2021, at a price of N2.60 per share.
The acquisition took Heineken’s total stake in Champion Breweries to 6,633,043,538 or 84.72% (indirectly).
What you should know
- Since the news of Heineken’s indirect acquisition of additional shares in Champion Breweries through Raysun Nigeria Limited was disclosed on the 8th of January 2021, shares of the company have appreciated by 110%.
- The YTD gains of the shares of Champion Breweries on NSE, at the close of trading activities today currently stands at 148.84%.
CitiTrust Financial Services Limited invests N395.9 million in additional LivingTrust Mortgage shares
CitiTrust Financial Services Limited has disclosed that it has invested an additional N395.9 million for the purchase of an additional 659.8 million units of Living Trust Mortgage Bank (formerly known as Omoluabi Mortgage Bank) shares.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Olabisi Fayombo, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
The breakdown of the transaction revealed that a total of N359.9 million were spent for the purchase of an additional 659,750,000 units at N0.60 per share, and on two different occasions, i.e., 18th and 19th of January, 2021.
Recall that in 2019, CitiTrust Financial Services (CFS) Group Plc became the majority shareholder in LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, after investing heavily into the bank, preparing the stage for the bank to be more efficient and competitive.
What you should know:
- Nairametrics earlier reported a much more improved revenue of N192 million for LivingTrust Mortgage Bank in its last reported financials-Q3, 2020.
- In 2014, LivingTrust listed its shares on the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and thus became the first company to do so.
- The transaction might be an indicator of increased investors’ confidence in the firm’s future and potentials.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank shares closed trading for the week at N0.60