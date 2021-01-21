United Capital Plc CEO purchases additional 1.5 million shares worth N8.03 million

The CEO of United Capital Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade has maintained a 3-month buying streak, acquiring an additional 1.52 million units of the firm’s shares worth N8.03 million.

This is according to a recent notification signed by the firm’s secretary, Leo Okafor and forwarded to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today, as seen by Nairametrics.

The recent transaction which took place on January 20, 2021 saw the United Capital boss purchase an additional 1,515,092 units of the firm’s share at N5.30 per unit, totalling N8,029,987.60.

Nairametrics gathered that the recent transaction will raise the total number of shares purchased by the CEO in the last three months by an additional 4,669,387 units.

What you should know: