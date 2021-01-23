Business
53,460 3G and 4G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) deployed in Nigeria – Prof. Danbatta
The 3G and 4G base transceiver stations deployed in Nigeria in the last 5 years increased from 30,000 to 53,460.
This was disclosed by the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta at a briefing session for the new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Engr. Festus Yusuf Daudu.
According to Danbatta, the effective regulatory regime put in place by his leadership has created the desired impetus for the increased deployment of infrastructure by various telecoms operators, which in turn, has helped to improve the broadband penetration and other related service delivery in the telecoms industry.
“The BTS, fibre optic cables and other related infrastructure are central to the provision of improved service experience for Nigerians by their respective telecoms service providers.
“The licensed Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) are also expected to add 38,296km to optic fibre cables when they commence full operations.”
What they are saying
According to Prof Danbatta:
- “The Commission will continue to put in its best in the discharge of its mandates, especially in facilitating the deployment of broadband, which is central to diversifying the Nigerian economy and national development”
- “Also, it is our belief that the communications industry, under the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, will experience more quantum leaps and retain its current leadership role in the telecommunications space”
In his reaction and comment, the new Perm Sec, Engr. Festus Yusuf Daudu said:
- “I want to thank NCC for its contribution to the Nigerian economy so far. I am not exaggerating about the achievements of NCC, in terms of contribution to GDP and how NCC’s effective regulatory role has been helping the economy in so many ways”
What you should know
- The BTS system is part of a GSM network that is responsible for the reception and transmission of radio signals from mobile phones.
- A Base Transceiver Station is a general description of equipment consisting of the telecommunication technology and the air interface of the mobile network (GSM, UMTS etc.).
- While the Fibre Optic Transmission cables expanded from 47,000km to 54,725km
- As at November, 2020, active telephony subscribers stood at 208 million with tele-density standing at 108.92%
- Active Internet subscriptions of 154.9 million were achieved with broadband penetration rate of 45.07%
- The number of subscriptions to DND service hit over 30 million as the service empowers Nigerians to be able to protect themselves from the menace of unsolicited text messages and calls.
Why this matters
Having more Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) is quite imperative for driving an improved broadband/telecoms service delivery to Nigerian subscribers.
The poor services currently experienced by many telephony subscribers, especially in areas not sufficiently covered by Base stations, will now be a thing of the past as even subscribers in the remotest rural areas can conveniently receive and make calls and as well as enjoy other subscription services, without hitches.
Steps to take to get your NIN
Getting your national identification number is free and would not take you a lot of time if you follow the right steps.
You cannot fully claim to be a citizen of a country if you don’t have a means of identification. There are several means of identification for Nigerians like the international passport, voter’s card, or driver’s license. Still, the most recognized and widely accepted means of identification is the National Identity Card which carries a unique number.
Your national identification number is required for almost anything you do in Nigeria these days, including opening a bank account and get a sim card. Getting your national identification number is free and would not take you a lot of time if you follow the right steps. There are three types of enrolment processes:
1. Self Service:
In this case, you walk into an enrollment centre and apply by yourself. All you have to do is feel an enrollment form, submit it to the officer available and do your biometrics, after which your NIN would be given to you.
2. Assisted Service:
For the assisted service, you walk in and get assistance from a support officer who helps you fill your form correctly and make sure your application is submitted. This service is mostly for people that can neither read nor write. It makes the process easier for them and helps to avoid time wastage.
3. Mobile Service:
You also have the option of walking into a mobile enrollment centre in your neighbourhood, and either do a self or assisted service. Check online for the mobile enrollment centres close to you.
To get your unique national identification number, there are some steps you have to take. They include;
Step 1: Walk into the nearest NIMC enrolment centre with the required documents (any means of identification and your BVN if you have one). Make sure you have not enrolled before, if you have, go along with your old national identification number.
Step 2: Get and fill the enrollment form providing all the required information.
Step 3: Submit the filled form to the enrollment officer, who then inputs your details into the online enrollment application.
Step 4: Verify and confirm the enrolment data on the system to avoid mistakes.
Step 5: Capture your headshot photo, fingerprints and signature
Step 6: Give the enrolment officer your supporting documents to scan
Step 7: Your enrolment is acknowledged, and two slips are generated for you. The first slip should be a transaction slip and the second slip should be a NIN slip indicating completion of enrolment.
The federal government recently made it mandatory for all Nigerians to link their NIN with their sim, so it is essential for you to get your NIN if you don’t have one. Getting your NIN should not be difficult if you have the required documents and follow the steps stated above.
FG commences NIN enrollment for foreign diplomats
The NIMC has announced that it has started the enrolment of NIN for foreign diplomats in Nigeria.
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) announced that it has started the enrolment of NIN for foreign diplomats in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the NIMC in a statement on Friday.
“The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other need, directed the setting up of the enrolment center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja,” the agency said.
The enrolment of diplomats started on Monday, 18th January 2021.
NIMC assured Nigerians that it would ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported earlier that the Federal Government on Sunday announced the mandatory National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment for foreign diplomats in the country.
NPA launches Electronic Truck call-up system
NPA has launched an electronic truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the ports.
The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, announced the launch of Eto, an Electronic Truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos.
The NPA announced this in a social media statement on Friday.
” All trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app. The Eto app will be responsible for the scheduling, entry & exit of all trucks into the ports with effect from 27th Feb. 2021,” it said.
The NPA urged all truck drivers and owners to download the app or sign up for the system online at eto.ttp.com.ng before the commencement date to enable them to register accordingly.
“The management of the Authority solicits the cooperation of transporters, truck drivers, cargo owners, clearing agents shipping companies and all port users in the implementation of the project, which will bring order and sanity to the ports access roads,” it further stated.
NPA added that refusal to comply with the implantation of Eto will result in denial of access into the ports, impounding of trucks and withdrawal of registration/operating license.
What you should know
- Recall the Federal Government revealed that the perennial traffic in Apapa and its environs is expected to end within the first quarter of 2021.
- The Lagos State Government on December 2020 moved to take over from the Presidential Taskforce on Port Decongestion and create a new operational template for the taskforce.
- By December 2020 The haulage cost of moving containers from the Tin Can Island Port increased from N1.2 million to N1.8 million in a week.
- Nairametrics reported that President Buhari approved the reappointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for another term of 5 years.