Renewable energy critical driver of Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery and prosperity
Renewable energy will be a critical driver of Africa’s post-COVID-19 growth recovery and economic prosperity.
Panelists in a 2021 UK Africa Investment Summit event have said that renewable energy will be a critical driver of Africa’s post-COVID-19 growth recovery and economic prosperity – calling for a stronger partnership between the United Kingdom and Africa.
The panel was themed, “UK & Africa: Partnering in Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure Development.”
Discussions at the event covered British innovation and experience in the context of partnering with Africa to advance its economic development. Panel members said investment in large-scale electrification projects would be key.
What they are saying
Louis Taylor, CEO, UK Export Finance said, “African countries are building back better from the coronavirus, adding that this presents an “unalloyed opportunity for UK investors to be part of the African success story and for African countries to access the UK’s support for projects.
“The UK is still the ultimate one-stop-shop. The UK government is still the largest G7 investor in Africa. For instance, UK Export Finance is providing a £ 1.7 billion guarantee to support the development of Cairo monorail in Egypt – the UK’s biggest ever overseas infrastructure guarantee.”
Wale Shonibare, the AfDB Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation, while calling for a structured approach to sustainable infrastructure development and the implementation of large-scale electrification programs, citing the Bank’s Desert to Power initiative as an example of a project likely to attract interest from UK businesses; stated that:
“Building on the City of London’s deep expertise in innovative financial solutions, the African Development Bank sees promising opportunities to further expand its program to securitize receipts from solar home systems providers.”
Nicholas Oliver, Business Development Director of UK-based NMS Infrastructure Ltd, urged that: “We need to create partnerships with governments and local businesses. It is a great time to invest in Africa. The African Development Bank estimates that climate change presents a $3 trillion investment by 2030. What an opportunity.
Olusola Lawson, Co-Managing Director of African Infrastructure Investment Managers, an infrastructure investment management firm, noted that: “In Africa, you can’t have transition without electrification. In this context, what we see is the trend from centralized large-scale power plants to a more distributive system.”
What you should know
- According to International Energy Agency data, scaling up Africa’s capacity to achieve universal access to energy by 2030 would require over $100 billion per year, of which 40% would be dedicated to solar, wind, and other low-carbon power generation projects.
- The African Development Bank has taken the lead in accelerating the electrification of the continent through its New Deal on Energy for Africa, a transformative partnership-based strategy that aims to increase access to energy for all Africans.
- The UK Africa Investment Conference, hosted by the UK Department for International Trade, brings together the UK and African businesses to explore the opportunities for partnership and investment.
- The UK has been a strong partner to the African Development Bank in the institution’s drive to attract greater private sector participation in African infrastructure investment. The Bank is currently working with a number of UK institutions to improve the enabling environment for infrastructure development in Africa.
CBN has disbursed N14.35 billion to DisCos for meter procurement – FG
The CBN has disbursed a total of N14.35 billion to DisCos to cover the procurement of meters.
The Federal Government has announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria has disbursed a total of N14.35 billion to DisCos to cover the procurement of 263,860 meters under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).
This was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Thursday.
“According to the CBN, the facility disbursed is a loan that must be repaid by the DisCos on the basis of the previously agreed amortisation schedule. The repayment is to be deducted from payments made by consumers into the DisCos accounts with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs),” the Federal Government added.
The maximum tenor of the facility is 10 years but not exceeding 2030, while the moratorium on the principal amount is for a period not exceeding 24 months from the date of loan disbursement.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that President Muhammadu Buhari had moved to make funding available for DisCos immediately, in a bid to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase, of the Mass Meter Programme.
- The Ministry of Power said that the mass metering initiative of the Federal Government was paying off as one of the most ambitious packages in history.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed that one million meter units were earmarked for the initial phase of the implementation of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) with Ikeja Disco (IKEDC) topping the list with the approved meter allocation of 106,701 units (10.7%). Others were IBEDC with 103,997 units (10.4%), AEDC with 101,186 units (10.1%). PHEDC got the least of 77,070 units (7.7%).
FG launches N900 million E-Ticketing platform for Abuja-Kaduna railway
The FG has launched an E-Ticketing platform for the Kaduna-Abuja rail services of the NRC.
The Federal Government has launched a N900 million E-Ticketing platform for the Kaduna-Abuja rail services of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday.
He said the platform would enhance efficiency, save time, and promote accountability, as well as reduce leakage and promote economic growth.
The Minister also disclosed that the platform was a PPP valued at N900 million, stating that the concessionaire, Secure ID Solutions, would provide and manage the system for 10 years in a bid to recoup its investment before handling the service over to the NRC.
The Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, said the system, after a successful pilot programme on Thursday, had issued 25,000 tickets online.
The 3 ways to book are:
- 1. Mobile app
- 2. Website
- 3. POS or Cash at the station
“All automated. A validator is used to scan your ticket barcode before you board the train,” Amaechi said.
The FG urged citizens to check http://nrc.tps.ng to make their bookings.
FG commences mop-up verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited
The FG has commenced verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited.
The Federal Government has announced the commencement of a mop-up verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited in conjunction with the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), a department of the Finance Ministry.
This was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Thursday.
The FG said, “The exercise, which is the last the Ministry of Finance will carry out, is meant to verify ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways who have genuine claims but are yet to be paid.
“The Federal Government is determined to ensure that all former public workers, especially those of liquidated agencies, who have genuine and legitimate claims, are not denied of such.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in December 2019 that the CEO of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Kuru, said airlines failed in Nigeria for “serious issues in aircraft financing” which he blamed on “our people that dabble into the business of aviation with the wrong capital mix.”
- Managed by a number of foreign companies, including British Airways, KLM, and South African Airways, Nigeria Airways had its heyday in the early 1980s, just before the departure of a KLM team that had been hired to make the airline efficient and profitable.
- Plagued by mismanagement, corruption, and overstaffing, the airline at the time of closure had debts totalling $528 million, as its operative fleet comprised a single aircraft flying domestic routes, as well as two leased aircraft operating the international network.
- Nigeria Airways was succeeded by Virgin Nigeria, and the ground facilities were taken over by Arik Air.