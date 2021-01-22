Investors get burnt, lose $1.6 billion in crypto within a day

The prevailing market condition at the crypto market led to heavy losses of global investors’ funds, when roughly $1.6 billion worth of crypto positions evaporated into thin air within a day.

The mass liquidation of such crypto holdings, according to data retrieved from Bybt, showed that such occurred before the flagship crypto dipped from $34,300 to around $29,700 at press time.

For the day, about 192,005 crypto traders got liquidated.

The global crypto market value at press time was around $842.75B, a 16.40% decrease over the previous day.

Total crypto market volume for the day stood at $169 billion, which makes a 12.17% increase.

Total volume in DeFi is currently $14.53 billion, 8.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins is now $140.71B, which is 83.36% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The flagship crypto traded at $29,196.15.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 64.77%, an increase of 0.16% over the day

What this means: Record sell-offs have pushed Bitcoin’s year-to-date gains below 1%. The record sell-off in the crypto market is likely due to widespread profit-taking by U.S. and European investors.

Some days ago, the leading United Kingdom financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments.

The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto assets, and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.

“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.

“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money.”