Stellar defying gravity, gains 103%

The 9th most valuable crypto asset, Stellar is witnessing high buying pressure amid the bullish trend in play at the crypto-verse.

What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Stellar traded at $0.349161 with a daily trading volume of $8.6 billion and is up 102.63% for the day. It has a market value of $7,663,944,223.

Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored.

It began its operation about 6 years ago, with the major objective to boost financial inclusion globally by reaching the world’s unbanked prevalent in many parts of Africa and minor Asia. It, however, updated such objectives by focusing on assisting financial institutions to connect with each other through blockchain technology.

Its crypto token is known as the lumens, with the purpose of making it fairly cheap to trade financial assets across borders, with the mission to outplace many existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such service.

Such buying interests as seen in recent times are greatly responsible for XLM gaining as much as 10886.44% since inception. Its incredible return outmatches major crypto assets in the crypto-verse.

